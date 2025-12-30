Tracking Arkansas
POLICY INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING: ACT 565
Arkansas’s Act 565 of 2025: The Law That Lets Teachers Permanently Remove Students —and Why It’s Not What You Think
5 hrs ago
•
Tracking Arkansas
and
Scott Perkins
Words vs. Wallet: Griffin & Ray Dismissed Ethics Complaints as a 'Joke.' Their Financial Reports Tell a Different Story.
"Totally frivolous," they said. Then came a $20K payment, an appellate lawyer, a lobbyist cash surge, and a severed financial tie.
6 hrs ago
•
Tracking Arkansas
,
Scott Perkins
, and
Janie Ginocchio
Current SFI Filing List (Paid Subscriber Exclusive)
We updated which non-incumbent legislative candidates have filed statements of financial interest
Jan 4
•
Tracking Arkansas
1
The Capture: How the Board of Corrections is Being Replaced by a Rubber Stamp (UPDATED)
1/3 of the Arkansas Senate has a financial relationship with Gilmore Davis Strategy Group or its client, Deloitte.
Jan 4
•
Tracking Arkansas
and
Janie Ginocchio
6
6
December 2025
Series 2: The AG's Money Machine
Links to all of the posts in the series, all in one place
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
Series 1: Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops
This links to all parts of the series in one place
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
The Machine Exposed, A Shadowy PAC, & A Critical Postal Warning
This Week From Tracking Arkansas
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
1
Introducing The Arkansas Machine: A Political System Revealed
We bring all of our current investigations into one unified story about the politics of policy in Arkansas
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
1
1
Unregistered Group Promoting Governor’s Allies Has Ties to Her Inner Circle, Records Show
Mailers paid for by “New Generation, Inc.” are not authorized by any candidate or committee. State business filings link the name to three…
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
and
Janie Ginocchio
1
3
A USPS Rule Change Could Impact Your Taxes and Ballots
How to Protect Your Deadlines in the New Postal Era
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
This Week in Tracking Arkansas: Ghost Committees, Late Filings & Political Shadows
Exposing a phantom PAC, chasing missing documents, and questioning a candidate's disclosure
Dec 23, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
2
2
A Correction, A Clarification, and A Preview of What's Next in Saline County
On the Villines SFI, a key update and a look at the systemic questions we're pursuing after the break
Dec 23, 2025
•
Tracking Arkansas
and
Janie Ginocchio
