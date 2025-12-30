Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

POLICY INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING: ACT 565
Arkansas’s Act 565 of 2025: The Law That Lets Teachers Permanently Remove Students —and Why It’s Not What You Think
  Tracking Arkansas and Scott Perkins
Words vs. Wallet: Griffin & Ray Dismissed Ethics Complaints as a 'Joke.' Their Financial Reports Tell a Different Story.
"Totally frivolous," they said. Then came a $20K payment, an appellate lawyer, a lobbyist cash surge, and a severed financial tie.
  Tracking ArkansasScott Perkins, and Janie Ginocchio
Current SFI Filing List (Paid Subscriber Exclusive)
We updated which non-incumbent legislative candidates have filed statements of financial interest
  Tracking Arkansas
The Capture: How the Board of Corrections is Being Replaced by a Rubber Stamp (UPDATED)
1/3 of the Arkansas Senate has a financial relationship with Gilmore Davis Strategy Group or its client, Deloitte.
  Tracking Arkansas and Janie Ginocchio

December 2025

Series 2: The AG's Money Machine
Links to all of the posts in the series, all in one place
  Tracking Arkansas
Series 1: Contracts, Campaigns, and Closed Loops
This links to all parts of the series in one place
  Tracking Arkansas
The Machine Exposed, A Shadowy PAC, & A Critical Postal Warning
This Week From Tracking Arkansas
  Tracking Arkansas
Introducing The Arkansas Machine: A Political System Revealed
We bring all of our current investigations into one unified story about the politics of policy in Arkansas
  Tracking Arkansas
Unregistered Group Promoting Governor’s Allies Has Ties to Her Inner Circle, Records Show
Mailers paid for by “New Generation, Inc.” are not authorized by any candidate or committee. State business filings link the name to three…
  Tracking Arkansas and Janie Ginocchio
A USPS Rule Change Could Impact Your Taxes and Ballots
How to Protect Your Deadlines in the New Postal Era
  Tracking Arkansas
This Week in Tracking Arkansas: Ghost Committees, Late Filings & Political Shadows
Exposing a phantom PAC, chasing missing documents, and questioning a candidate's disclosure
  Tracking Arkansas
A Correction, A Clarification, and A Preview of What's Next in Saline County
On the Villines SFI, a key update and a look at the systemic questions we're pursuing after the break
  Tracking Arkansas and Janie Ginocchio
