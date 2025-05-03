Senate State Agencies Committee meets in the Old Supreme Court room in the Capitol during the 2025 Regular Session.

The 2025 session of the Arkansas General Assembly delivered a slate of legislation with significant consequences—both opportunities and challenges—for the nonprofit sector. From healthcare and education to food access and disability rights, lawmakers passed policies that will shape how nonprofits operate, partner, and serve their communities across the state.

At ArkLegBillTracker.com, we’re breaking down some of the most important developments for Arkansas nonprofits. This post provides a high-level summary of major bills passed this session, with links to more detailed breakdowns coming soon in our upcoming issue briefs.

Highlights from the 2025 Session

Nonprofit Governance & Operations

Act 1007 (HB1671) – Grants general sales and use tax exemptions to qualified nonprofits, but there are restrictions.

Act 305 (HB1634) – Authorizes nonprofit university foundations to conduct sports-related raffles, expanding fundraising tools.

Healthcare & Behavioral Health

Act 52 (SB58) – Allows nonprofit hospitals to hold retail pharmacy permits.

Act 1022 (SB554) – Creates a loan forgiveness program for behavioral health professionals serving rural and underserved communities.

HB1674 (HEART Act) – Offers tax credits for contributions to rural nonprofit hospitals.

Education & Youth Programs

Act 625 (SB625) – Expands allowable uses under the Education Freedom Account program, affecting nonprofits delivering K-12 educational services.

Act 615 (SB422) – Permits nonprofit organizations to contribute to new or existing Arkansas Brighter Future Fund plan accounts.

Food Security & Hunger Relief

Act 874 (HB1682) – Strengthens liability protections for food donors and food banks.

Act 123 (SB59) – Provides universal free breakfast in public schools.

Disability Rights & Advocacy

Act 481 (HB1382) – Imposes new reporting and oversight mandates on Disability Rights Arkansas.

Act 16 (HB1046) – Launches the Blue Envelope Program to assist autistic drivers during police encounters, likely requiring collaboration from advocacy organizations.

What Comes Next

In the coming weeks, we’ll publish individual breakdowns on select bills and overarching themes from the session.

You can subscribe to alerts or follow your custom bill watchlist by creating a free account on www.arklegbilltracker.com.

Got a bill or topic you’d like us to explore further?

Drop us a line or tag us on social media using #ArkLegBillTracker.

Stay tuned — we’ll help you stay ahead of the law so you can stay focused on your mission.

