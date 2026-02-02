Arkansas stands at a fiscal and ethical crossroads. The intense pressure to pass a mega-prison appropriation — defeated five times in the regular session — revealed a fundamental split in the Republican super-majority. On one side are those who believe in independent judgment, transparent governance and fiscal restraint. On the other hand are those buoyed by opaque dark money and are loyal to a single executive authority.

The late Sen. Gary Stubblefield was the linchpin of that independent stand. Now, his legacy and the integrity of the Arkansas Senate are under assault through retaliatory dark money campaigns and a pattern of power-centralizing actions, from attacking FOIA to rushing massive, under-scrutinized projects.

Today, Tracking Arkansas offers a tool to clarify this battle. We present The Arkansas Independence Declaration, a pledge candidates can adopt to affirm their commitment to accountable governance.

The upcoming primaries are a referendum: will the legislature function as a coequal branch, or become a rubber stamp? This declaration cuts through the campaign fog. When dark money mailers flood mailboxes, voters can ask: “Have you signed the pledge? If not, why?”

We will track which candidates take this pledge. Those who refuse, obfuscate or align with retaliatory politics will have made their position clear. We will also continue connecting the dots between dark money and the governor’s network.

We encourage citizens, media and civic groups to present this declaration to every candidate. Will your representative be an independent guardian of the state, or fall in line under pressure?

The legacy of Stubblefield and Arkansas’s fiscal health hangs in the balance. Let’s see who is willing to stand in the light.

The Arkansas Independence Declaration

Preamble

I, as a candidate for and aspiring servant within the Arkansas General Assembly, believe the Senate and House must act as constitutionally independent, deliberative and accountable checks within state government. My primary allegiance is to the citizens of my district and the enduring constitution of Arkansas. Therefore, I publicly declare my commitment to the following principles:

Article I: Independence from Retributive Politics

I vow to cast my votes based on careful study, constituent input and sound fiscal principles — not out of fear of retribution or expectation of reward from the executive branch. I will protect the integrity of the General Assembly and will not be swayed by threats against my political future.

Article II: Transparency Over Dark Money

I condemn the use of untraceable “dark money” in Arkansas elections. I pledge to publicly call out and disavow any PAC or other spending on my behalf that does not fully and immediately disclose its donors. A shadow government fueled by secret funds is antithetical to republican democracy.

Article III: Fiscal Sovereignty and Scrutiny

I affirm the General Assembly’s critical role in the appropriations process. I will not be a rubber stamp for massive, non-essential appropriations that failed in the regular session. Every dollar, especially for decades-long projects like the mega-prison, must withstand rigorous, independent cost-benefit analysis and be justified on its own merits — not passed under duress.

Article IV: Defense of Governmental Transparency

I swear to defend and strengthen the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as a cornerstone of public trust. I reject the use of fabricated or exaggerated pretexts to curtail the public’s right to know. Transparency is the security of a free state.

Article V: Commitment to Timely Representation

I believe vacant seats must be filled through timely, special elections or appointments, where the law specifically provides for them, to ensure every citizen has continuous representation. I oppose any unnecessary delay in calling such elections or making such appointments, as it disenfranchises the citizens of the affected district and consolidates power unjustly.

Affirmation

By subscribing to this declaration, I signal to the people of Arkansas that I seek a seat in the General Assembly to be their steward, not a loyalist to any single officeholder or opaque network of power. My vote will be guided by transparency, not secrecy.

Sign the pledge here.

Pledge Signers

House

Scout Stubbs, House District 42

Curtis Varnell, House District 46

Senate

Randy Sams, Senate District 16

Joshua Irby, Senate District 16

Adam Watson, Senate District 26

Wade Dunn, Senate District 26

