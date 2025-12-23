Opinion/News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

In our recent report, “Anointed Heirs Skip the Paperwork,” we highlighted the failure of certain hand-picked candidates to file their legally required Statements of Financial Interest (SFI). We focused sharply on Trevor Villines, a candidate for Saline County Clerk, noting that his SFI was not available on the county clerk’s public portal.

We need to issue a correction and an important clarification.

The Correction: Trevor Villines did file an SFI for his 2024 candidacy — not with the county clerk, but with the Benton City Clerk. This filing was made in January 2025, after he was appointed to the Benton City Council in December 2024. We regret missing that the form was filed with a different custodian.

The Clarification: This does not resolve the issue; it reframes it. Our review of the filed document indicates it appears to be incomplete, raising new questions about its adequacy. The core concern about a pattern of disregard for transparency laws stands.

The Larger, Systemic Issue Revealed

This situation uncovered a more significant problem. As noted in our update on the sheriff’s race, the issue in Saline County appears to extend beyond individual candidates.

We have confirmed that the Saline County Clerk’s office failed to upload any candidate SFIs to the state’s online portal this election cycle. This institutional failure deprived voters of easy access to crucial disclosures.

Crucially, we have learned that the County Clerk’s office retrieved a copy of Villines’s SFI from the Benton City Clerk. They possessed the document but still failed to upload it to the public portal.

What We’re Doing Next and A Preview for After Christmas

We are not letting this rest. We filed Freedom of Information Act requests with the Saline County Clerk’s office for two key sets of documents:

All candidate SFIs from the 2026 election that were never uploaded. The office’s internal policies and procedures for handling, reviewing, and publishing these mandated disclosures.

After the holiday break, we will publish a full investigation. This deep dive will include:

A complete analysis of the missing SFIs from all county candidates.

An explanation for what happened from the clerk’s office.

A follow-up on the incomplete nature of Villines’s city filing.

The broader context of political control and accountability in Saline County.

This was never just about one missed form. It’s about whether the systems designed for public transparency are functioning, or if they are being neglected — or manipulated — to keep voters in the dark.

We will have that full report for you in the new year. Thank you for holding power to account with us.

Wishing you a restful holiday,

The Tracking Arkansas Team

