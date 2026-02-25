Yesterday we published Part 9 of The Arkansas Machine series: “The Saline County Counter-Insurgency.” In it, we detailed how the Republican Party of Saline County PAC donated the maximum $3,500 to three candidates: Kim Hammer, Rodney Wright, and Dustin Robertson.

We then wrote: “Wright is the Saline County sheriff, a client of Ann Clemmer’s Capitol Consulting Firm, and a direct beneficiary of the machine’s financial circuit. According to campaign finance reports, Wright has spent $24,763 with Capitol Consulting Firm — 66 percent of his total expenditures.”

That sentence contained an error. The $24,763 in payments to Capitol Consulting Firm belongs to Robertson, not Wright.

Here is the correction:

What we wrote:

Wright is the Saline County sheriff, a client of Clemmer’s Capitol Consulting Firm, and a direct beneficiary of the machine’s financial circuit. According to campaign finance reports, Wright has spent $24,763 with Capitol Consulting Firm—66 percent of his total expenditures.

What it should read:

Robertson is a candidate for Saline County Sheriff and a client of Clemmer’s Capitol Consulting Firm. According to campaign finance reports, Robertson has spent $24,763 with Capitol Consulting Firm — 66 percent of his total expenditures.

The original post has been updated to reflect this correction. We regret the error.

Why This Matters

Precision matters. Getting the names right matters. When we hold power to account, we have to hold ourselves to the same standard. A map with one wrong street name is still useful, but it’s also wrong, and someone could get lost.

We’re grateful to the readers who caught this and reached out. Keep watching. Keep tracking. Keep holding us to the standard this work requires.

