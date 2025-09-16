News Column

Natalie Cadena (left) and Adam Watson of the advocacy group Gravel & Grit, swear in to present their complaint about the state’s selection of the proposed Franklin County Prison at the Joint Performance Review legislative committee on Sept. 9, 2025.

By Scott Perkins

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas legislature’s Joint Performance Review Committee presented two versions of itself in the span of a year. One was a model of efficient power. The other was a masterclass in procedural chaos that left citizens questioning whose interests are truly being served.

The contrast is the story.

October 1, 2024: Power Effortlessly Applied

Last fall, the JPR committee had business to conduct. It needed to ensure the appearance of several witnesses for a hearing. With little fanfare and no recorded public dissent, the committee held a voice vote on the motion for subpoenas at its Oct. 1 meeting. The “ayes” carried. Subpoenas were issued. The motion passed as a routine, administrative exercise of the committee’s authority. The entire process was seamless.

Sept. 9, 2025: Accountability Seizes Up

Last week, the same committee met again. The topic was the state’s controversial push to build a mega-prison in Franklin County. The room was packed with citizens who had driven hours to testify against the project, presenting granular evidence of broken processes and ignored hydrological reports.

But the official they came to hear — Joe Profiri, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ prison chief — was absent. His testimony on the deeply flawed prison selection process was the day’s main event.

When Co-Chair Sen. Terry Rice (R) addressed Profiri’s absence, the mechanism of accountability broke down. He told the committee it would take a two-thirds vote to subpoena Profiri — a threshold that was not needed 11 months ago. The bar is a simple majority.

A voice vote was called. The “ayes” sounded stronger. But the vote was immediately corrupted. Legislators who were not members of the committee loudly shouted “nay.” After a weak admonishment, Rice then took the bizarre and procedurally invalid step of segmenting the joint committee, calling for a vote from only the Senate members. After and voice vote where witnesses said that it sounded like the “ayes” had it. Rice quickly ruled the motion defeated.

Any member could have demanded a roll call vote or called on the chair for a quorum to clear the confusion. No one did. Co-Chair Sen. Jamie Scott (D), who had seconded the motion, was the most germane member to the motion and did not challenge the ruling.

The failure was compounded from the very start. Unlike the October meeting, our analysis of video and eyewitness accounts found no formal call to order, no establishment of a quorum, and the committee did not approve previous minutes (a standing item on agendas) – basic parliamentary steps that were ignored.

The chair’s responsibility to document a quorum was glazed over after the opening prayer. The inconvenience of proper time, procedure and rules seem to be selective to this committee, the governor and her staff. The commonality? Selective use of power and procedure for pre-determined outcomes.

A Promise of Transparency, A Reality of Exclusion

This procedural collapse is thrown into sharper relief by the committee’s own stated intentions. Sen. Rice had previously told Sen. Jonathan Dismang the hearing was “for the public, for transparency,” claiming he had no pre-determined outcome.

Yet, the public was largely silenced. While the October 2024 meeting featured an announced sign-up log for public testimony, the numerous Franklin County citizens at this “transparency” hearing were not allowed to sign up. Adam Watson and Natalie Cadena of the advocacy group Gravel & Grit were permitted to speak during the four-hour meeting. The agenda, which was not followed, included “other business” — a potential avenue for public comment that the chair never opened.

The Takeaway: A Selective Weaponization of Process

For the people of Franklin County, the message was received loud and clear. When it serves the state’s purpose, like the subject of October’s JPR investigation, the process works efficiently to compel testimony. But when the people are at odds with the state’s agenda and demand answers, the same process stumbles into manufactured confusion.

The administration’s narrative is consistent in its inconsistency: the public is an entity to be saved from violent criminals, but becomes an inconvenient obstacle when it asks tough questions about how, where, and why.

The hearing ended. Citizens packed up their meticulously prepared binders of evidence and began the long drive home. The prison, and the unanswered questions about how it landed in their backyard, remain.

Arkansans are watching. And the line defining what they will tolerate is being drawn in real time.