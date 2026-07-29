Screenshot of the proposed layout for the first floor restaurant/retail space in the Attorney General’s new building that was included as an exhibit in the sublease between the AG’s Office and Restaurant Fleur.

A recent “Whispers” item in Arkansas Business raised eyebrows when it reported that Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office had committed up to $1.8 million to build out first-floor space in its new office building, located at 101 W. Capitol, for a restaurant and bakery/coffee shop. What the item didn’t report is how the space’s rental income is accounted for, and whether the state will see a return on its investment.

The Tenant

The sublease, executed June 4, 2025, between the AG’s office and Jennifer Maune’s Restaurant Fleur, LLC, covers roughly 6,569 square feet on the first floor and basement. Maune told Arkansas Business she plans to open a pastry shop and café this fall, a full-service restaurant later in the year, and a wine cellar/speakeasy bar in the basement at a later date, with total investment expected to reach $6 million.

Executed Guaranty Missing

The sublease requires, as a precondition of execution, that each owner of Restaurant Fleur’s business sign a personal guaranty (Exhibits E, F, and G) irrevocably guaranteeing Fleur’s performance under the lease for five years. The signed copy of the sublease the AG produced in response to a Freedom of Information Act request contains no signed guaranties. It raises the question of whether the AG’s Office executed this sublease without the financial backstop its own lease terms require, or if the signed documents were not included in the FOIA response.

What the State Spent

Under Section 2.2 of the sublease, the state’s obligation is to deliver the space in “Warm Box” condition — perimeter walls, insulation and drywall, level floors, electrical panels, HVAC, ventilation, plumbing stubs, fire safety systems, standard restrooms, and exterior cleanup. Restaurant Fleur’s contractor handles everything beyond the shell, including the kitchen and dining room finishes.

The sublease capped the state’s construction expense for the space at $1.8 million. An invoice dated Sept. 17, 2025, from Boyle Development LLC, which is an entity owned by building developer Moses Tucker, billed the AG’s office $1,790,926.34:

$1,648,117.00 — construction for the AG’s portion of the retail space

$90,646.44 — architectural and engineering fees

$52,162.90 — project management fees, paid directly to Moses Tucker

The Rental Income

Screenshot of the base rent table for Restaurant Fleur.

Rent on the Fleur sublease starts at $114,961 in year one, rises to $149,310 in year two, then increases 3 percent annually. Run out over the initial 10-year term, that’s $1,631,816, about $159,000 short of the $1.79 million the state already spent on the buildout. Based on the sublease’s own numbers, the state does not break even in 10 years on its initial investment in the space.

The master building lease shows the retail rent is structured as an offset against the AG’s own base rent for the whole building. The building lease’s rent schedule includes a line for “Estimated First Floor Rental Income” that’s subtracted from the AG’s gross rent to produce a lower “net rent” figure. In year one, $254,490 in retail income (credited from Moses Tucker leasing back the first floor and basement for that year) reduces the AG’s rent from $1,653,000 to $1,398,510. That $254,490 doesn’t match the Fleur sublease’s own first-year rent of $114,961; it appears to represent an estimate for the full first floor, including roughly 1,200 additional square feet of retail space in the floor plan that hasn’t been leased yet.

Screenshot of the rent table included in the master lease between the AG’s Office and building developer Moses Tucker.

What’s Being Built

In a March 15 post on her lifestyle blog, Maune described the restaurant as a destination where “gastronomy, cultural enrichment, and the tradition of Southern hospitality come together,” built around farm-to-table cuisine and locally sourced ingredients. Her stated training includes stints at The French Laundry in California (Chef Thomas Keller, three Michelin stars), Le Louis XV in Monaco (Chef Alain Ducasse, three Michelin stars), Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, and Adour, Ducasse’s restaurant in Meudon, France.

That’s a legitimate, high-end culinary pedigree, the kind that produces destination dining, not a neighborhood lunch counter. It’s also the kind of pedigree that tends to come with destination prices.

The Question This Raises

None of this means the restaurant won’t succeed, or that Maune isn’t qualified to run it. It means the state put a $1.8 million cap of public money into a private restaurant buildout, on terms where the rent structure doesn’t repay that money within the initial lease term, and isn’t designed to repay it at all, since the income is earmarked as a rent offset rather than a return on the specific outlay. It went toward a concept explicitly modeled on fine dining that may be out of reach for the average Arkansan whose tax dollars built it out. That's the tradeoff worth asking Griffin's office to explain.

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