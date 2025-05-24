Artwork By Scott Perkins Ark Leg Bill Tracker’s “Wide Eye” painting, is imagery aligned with its guiding principles. The original art is acrylic on canvass and mixed media.

By Janie Ginocchio

A “Standardized” Process That Isn’t

According to its sponsor, Rep. Lee Johnson (R-Greenwood), Act 1007 was intended to create a streamlined, fair process for small nonprofits — those with annual budgets under $200,000 — to apply for a state sales tax exemption. The Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) would issue exemption certificates upon application and verification.

But the law’s fine print tells a different story.

It excludes key categories of purchases — specifically motor vehicles, computers, building materials, and appliances — that small nonprofits often rely on to operate. It imposes eligibility restrictions not found in older statutes, creating a two-tiered system where legacy nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Clubs or 4-H get broad exemptions while newcomers are left navigating red tape.

This isn’t streamlined. It’s a choke point.

No Data, No Analysis, No Input

It’s hard to overstate how little due diligence went into this bill.

The sponsor and DFA staff admitted in committee they didn’t know how many nonprofits would qualify or how much revenue the state would lose. But they had access to data that could help form an estimate. The Urban Institute’s National Center for Charitable Statistics shows more than 10,800 Arkansas nonprofits have budgets under $100,000, representing the vast majority of nonprofits in the state. Those groups reported more than $55 million in expenses in 2021. DFA’s own Act 819 report includes detailed estimates for existing nonprofit exemptions, showing costs to the state over six fiscal years.

Rather than use this data, policymakers chose to fly blind.

And the fiscal impact statement? It claimed the loss in revenue was “undetermined,” even while estimating over $235,000 in new personnel costs to administer the program.

A Legislative Process Lacking Transparency

This bill didn’t just suffer from bad drafting. It was fast-tracked with minimal public scrutiny:

The only full presentation of the bill was during the April 1 House Revenue and Tax Committee meeting — and even that was “presentation only.”

No members of the public testified for or against it. Why? Because no one knew it was happening.

When DFA’s own experts reviewed the bill after it was filed, they found the $2,000 transaction cap violated Arkansas’s Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, forcing an amendment adopted on April 3.

From there, the bill was rushed through the process in two days, hitting the governor’s desk on the last day of the session.

It cleared Senate Revenue and Tax without a formal meeting — just a signature from five committee members.

No questions were asked on the House or Senate floor. Legislators were exhausted and passed it based on a brief sponsor summary and bill title.

This is not how meaningful, transparent policymaking happens.

Suspicions and Slights

Some lawmakers expressed concern that people might create nonprofits just to buy tax-free vehicles. But that’s already illegal — it’s tax fraud. Rather than trust community organizations, the law was written with a layer of suspicion, painting small nonprofits as potential abusers of the system.

In truth, most small nonprofits are run by unpaid volunteers working long hours to serve their neighbors. They need reliable vehicles, computers, and construction materials. These aren’t luxury items — they’re the backbone of mission-driven work in underserved communities.

Act 1007 not only denies those items, but by raising new compliance burdens, it risks penalizing nonprofits for minor errors or discouraging them from applying altogether. If applications are low, will the state claim the program isn’t needed and quietly kill it?

A Missed Opportunity

Helping small nonprofits cut costs is a worthy goal. But this law failed to do the homework, failed to include stakeholders, and failed to account for real-world needs. It’s a bad law, not because of its intention, but because of how carelessly it was executed.

If Arkansas lawmakers truly want to support small nonprofits, they must start by listening to them. Not rushing through bills in the final days of the session. Not layering good intentions with bad policy.

Small nonprofits deserve better. Arkansas deserves better.