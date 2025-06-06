(See our companion op ed: What Would James Q. Wilson Say About Act 562?)

In a legislative session full of market-driven policymaking, one of the most quietly devastating changes passed with almost no scrutiny: Act 562, a bill that restructures the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission, shrinking its size and stripping away public, advocate, and protected-class representation.

No one testified for or against it.

No debate occurred in either chamber.

It passed the House 86-1 and the Senate unanimously.

Let’s be very clear: this was a bipartisan abdication of responsibility.

What Act 562 Actually Does

Act 562 reduces the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission from 13 members to seven and reshapes it into an industry-dominated board. Of the seven members:

Five must come from the real estate, banking, mortgage, or homebuilding industries.

Two are appointed by House and Senate leadership — but only need to show “active interest” in fair housing.

That vague requirement doesn’t guarantee any actual advocates will serve. A bank CRA officer or developer could easily qualify. No seats are reserved for the elderly, disabled, or those directly impacted by housing discrimination.

How the Commission Works

The Arkansas Fair Housing Commission doesn’t just enforce state law. It works directly with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to investigate and enforce federal fair housing protections. If you file a housing discrimination complaint in Arkansas, it likely gets routed through this commission.

Weakening the state commission undermines both state and federal enforcement at the same time — especially dangerous while federal oversight is already collapsing.

What Lawmakers Said (and Didn’t)

This bill was presented late in the day, late in the session, to nearly empty committee rooms, both in the House and Senate. Rep. Howard Beaty, Jr. (R-Crossett), the bill’s sponsor, justified the changes by saying it was “hard to maintain compliance” with the existing statute and that the new structure would create “a much greater pool of candidates” and a more “active and engaged board.”

Translation: It’s hard to find people who aren’t from the industry we’re supposed to be regulating. So we rewrote the rules to let the industry regulate itself.

There were no questions in the House debate. No public testimony. No opposition voiced.

The only question asked in the Senate committee came from Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), the lone Democrat present, who asked if current commissioners could finish their terms (they can). Then he made the motion to pass the bill. And just like that, the commission’s mission was hollowed out — rubber-stamped by both parties.

A Shift from Rights to Market Logic

This bill is part of a broader shift we’ve been tracking all session: the quiet replacement of “residents” or “citizens” with “consumers” in legislative language and policy focus.

Why does that matter?

Because residents/citizens have civic rights, constitutional protections, and a legal claim to housing as a human need.

But consumers are transactional. Their rights are narrower, their protections weaker, and their access to justice more expensive. By defining people as consumers first and foremost, the legislature is redefining housing not as a right, but as a product. And products don’t come with civil rights protections.

Federal Context: Backdrop of Collapse

According to a major ProPublica investigation, HUD has:

Halted or closed at least 115 federal fair housing cases

Cut civil rights staff by over a third

Let complaint systems go dark

Jonesboro resident Kennell Staten — a gay man denied housing — filed a federal complaint. Two days later, HUD rejected it, saying such claims were no longer covered. The system failed him — and it’s failing thousands more.

Bottom Line

Act 562 isn’t reform—it’s retreat.

Retreat from civil rights enforcement.

Retreat from transparency.

Retreat from the people Arkansas lawmakers are supposed to serve.

When advocates are cut out of the room, when protected groups lose representation, and when even Democratic lawmakers rubber-stamp these changes without a single challenge, the question isn’t whether housing discrimination will rise. The question is who will be left to do anything about it.

Our Analysis Through ArkLegBillTracker’s Lens

What We’re Watching Next

Who will be appointed to the restructured commission

How discrimination complaint resolution trends change over the next year

Which other bills this session continue the shift from “resident” to “consumer”

