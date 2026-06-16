A Pulaski County jury on Monday found that the State of Arkansas failed to meet its burden of proof on five of six claims brought against Capital City Tree Service and members of the Shaw family.

Jurors found for the defendants on allegations of price gouging, false representations, concealment of material facts, false advertising, and bait-and-switch tactics. The jury found for the state only on its claim that the company engaged in unconscionable acts under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The jury dismissed all counts against Charles and Matt Shaw. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton dismissed Janet Shaw from the case on a directed verdict after the state rested its case.

Following the verdict, Compton dismissed the jury and ordered the parties to submit post-trial briefs within two weeks before further action is taken in the case.

The outcome represents a significant setback for the state. Attorney General Tim Griffin publicly framed the lawsuit as a price-gouging action arising from Capital City Tree Service’s storm-response work following the 2023 and 2024 tornadoes.

Tracking Arkansas will report further as post-trial briefs are filed.

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