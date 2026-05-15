A series of photographs taken from a Capital City Tree Service invoice that illustrates the emergency mitigation work they do. Taken in May 2025, the first picture shows a large tree that has fallen over a Little Rock home after a storm. The second photo is a shot of CCTS's crane lifting the top of the tree off the house. The third photo shows the home after the tree is removed with minimal additional damage to the structure.

In a three-hour pretrial hearing May 13, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton heard arguments for over a dozen motions filed by both sides of a consumer protection case that grabbed headlines early last year. Attorney General Tim Griffin sued Capital City Tree Service (CCTS) in February 2025, alleging price gouging and deceptive practices regarding emergency mitigation work performed during the 2023 and 2024 tornadoes.

As Tracking Arkansas reported previously, our review of the publicly available case filings, along with documents obtained through FOIA requests, reveals a pattern of selective enforcement by the Arkansas Insurance Department (AID), a state employee who used his official position for personal gain, efforts by insurance companies to reduce losses through price suppression, and a price-gouging theory that falls apart under scrutiny.

The AG’s price-gouging case was further imperiled during the hearing, when it was discovered that despite four attorneys of record earning a collective $585,000 in taxpayer money a year, the AG’s office never did the due diligence to ensure it had the documents it needed to prove its price-gouging claim against CCTS. Instead, attorneys for the AG accused the defense of withholding “hundreds” of invoices they claimed they only learned the existence of through an affidavit by defendant Matthew Shaw that was filed as an exhibit with the defense’s March 19 motion for summary judgment.

The Contested Document Request

Deputy Attorney General Christine Cryer cited No. 31 of their document request to the defense, saying it asked for all of CCTS’ contracts and invoices for tree service work. Senior Assistant Attorney General Brittany Edwards said that the AG’s office only received “about 50” contracts from CCTS and only “about five” of those contracts were for non-emergency work. She said the price-gouging law requires a pricing comparison between CCTS’s non-emergency work and emergency work during declared disasters, and these missing contracts were critical to proving the state’s case.

Defense attorney Greg Taylor countered that CCTS had turned over “thousands of pages” of contracts and invoices to the state, including contracts for emergency work done during declared disasters and when there were no declared disasters. Compton asked him if the defense had turned over all the contracts as requested by the AG’s office in their written discovery request. Taylor said they produced everything they asked for, and if anything had been omitted, it was not due to bad faith.

Compton pressed him on contracts for nonemergency work. Taylor said CCTS doesn’t use contracts for nonemergency work; only invoices the customer signs off on, which were supplied to the state as part of the thousands of pages referenced earlier.

There was an audible gasp of surprise from the seven members of the AG’s team that was present.

Later in the hearing, Taylor told Compton that he didn’t have the state’s discovery request document in front of him when questioned earlier. He read request No. 31 aloud: “Please provide copies of all contracts and agreements entered into by Defendant and any third party related to providing tree services and debris removal in Arkansas.”

Taylor emphasized “third party.” They didn’t actually request all customer contracts from CCTS, he said. Cryer said that the request wasn’t only for contracts for third parties, but it meant all of CCTS’ contracts, including with customers.

The document is public record. Request No. 31 says third party. There are no other requests in the document that ask for CCTS’ contracts with consumers outside of 12 of the 16 named witnesses; the document also asks for contracts from specific subcontractors and business partners.

The defense’s position is that Capital City’s customers are not third parties to their own service agreements. The state seems to be using a broader litigation definition, specifically, anyone not a party to the lawsuit, but the ambiguity could have been easily avoided simply by leaving out the phrase “third party” or by intentionally naming non-emergency contracts, since they are so critical to the case.

The AG’s office has had since July 2023 to make sure it had the evidence it needed. The Civil Investigative Demand Griffin issued at the time covered CCTS’s records going back to January 2022. CCTS produced the documents; the AG reviewed them, found them sufficient, and closed the investigation pending further CCTS cooperation in October 2023.

When Griffin reversed course and filed suit in February 2025, his office had 15 months of civil discovery, two depositions of Matthew Shaw — in which invoices were specifically discussed — and a motion to compel process they used to obtain financial records. At no point did anyone send a letter questioning whether the production was complete or file a motion to compel the customer contracts and invoices that the price-gouging statute required them to have. The AG’s office thought the 50 contracts they claimed to have were everything, Edwards said.

A 25-year-old company doing emergency and non-emergency work documents those two categories differently. That distinction was available to anyone who looked at the documents carefully enough to notice that one set of documents had contracts and one set didn’t.

No one in the AG’s office asked why that was the case.

Price-gouging Theory a Moving Target

One of the central issues of the complaint is that CCTS requires an eight-hour minimum for workers and equipment for emergency work. The AG’s office characterizes this as an “unconscionable” price increase during a declared disaster. In the complaint, the AG’s office outlined an “effective rate” argument: a two-hour job billed at an eight-hour minimum produces a 300 percent effective price increase. But that’s not what the law says. The law compares the actual price charged before the emergency to the actual price charged during the emergency for the same service.

The attorneys didn’t attempt to walk Compton through the math at the hearing, opting instead to adopt an “activation” theory: CCTS activated the eight-hour minimum in response to the storm declaration, they argued. That activation constituted the price-gouging.

The problem is the same: CCTS’ eight-hour minimum applies to all emergency mitigation work, declared disaster or not. Defense produced invoices from 2021 and 2022 showing the identical rate structure across storm jobs that carried no special legal designation, some of which the AG’s office is seeking to strike from evidence because they were provided after the discovery deadline. Defendant Charles Shaw identified several of those jobs as non-disaster emergencies — ordinary storm calls, no gubernatorial declaration, same rates, same minimums.

The AG’s office insists there’s no such thing as “emergency” work when a disaster hasn’t been declared; it insists that the price comparison must be between non-emergency, elective work and work done during a declared emergency. To the AG’s office, there is no material difference between cutting down a standing tree on a sunny Tuesday and carefully removing a 90-foot pine that fell across an occupied structure at midnight during a torrential storm.

AID Investigator Discussed

Compton also heard arguments about the state’s request to exclude AID investigator Ted Scallion from testifying. The AG’s office argued that Scallion wasn’t a party to the case and that while he suffered a personal loss during the March 2023 tornado that required tree work, his insurance company, Travelers, was different from the other consumer witnesses. They argued his personal survey of tree service pricing in his own case wasn’t relevant and that he couldn’t testify as an expert witness.

Taylor told the judge that Scallion used his position and email at AID to survey the central Arkansas market. Every provider charged between $895 and $1,475 per hour and several had an eight-hour minimum. CCTS quoted $1,000 with an eight-hour minimum — a middle-of-the-market rate. AID’s Legal Division opened an enforcement case. Travelers paid.

Taylor said Scallion was then assigned as the AID investigator on AG’s witness Hannah Crutcher’s complaint against State Farm. He did not apply his own findings to her case, and AID closed her complaint. Taylor said Scallion’s testimony would be related to the documents he generated in researching the market rate and not as an expert witness.

The AG also asked Compton to strike several defense summary judgment exhibits — the same historical invoices showing consistent pricing — on the grounds they were filed seven days after the discovery deadline, even as the AG’s own office walked back a late expert witness disclosure at the same hearing. Compton admonished both parties for violating the discovery deadline.

What Comes Next

Compton has all motions under advisement. The rulings on summary judgment, on the motion to exclude certain witnesses, on the parol evidence motions that will determine whether consumers can testify about verbal pre-contract representations and the various motions to strike will determine what trial looks like, if there is one.

At the end of the hearing, Cryer moved for a continuance to an October trial date and asked Compton to reopen discovery for the “hundreds” of invoices and to re-depose Matt Shaw about them. Defense attorney John Ogles objected, citing ongoing harm to the defendants’ business.

The AG wants five more months for belated due diligence. They failed to secure the documents needed to prove their central claim, didn’t notice that a company doing two different kinds of work documents them differently, and needed more time to find the evidence that should have been the foundation of the case before it was filed.

CCTS has been living under this lawsuit and the press release that launched it since February 2025. Janet Shaw testified in her deposition that the company lost multiple scheduled jobs in the first week after Griffin issued the press release.

The AG is trying to keep that evidence from the jury, as well.

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