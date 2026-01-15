Screenshot from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s December 2025 campaign finance report. Donations of note include a maximum donation from Karl Rove (see Part 2 of our The Arkansas Machine series for context) and donations from employees of Deloitte and Roblox.

Attorney General Tim Griffin is campaigning hard for a controversial, $1.2 billion new prison in Franklin County. His central argument: the state needs the beds to lock up “dangerous criminals” and keep Arkansans safe.

But his latest campaign finance report reveals a stark contradiction. In December, his campaign accepted a maximum $3,500 donation from Mark Reinstra, an attorney for Roblox — the online gaming platform now at the center of a national firestorm for allegedly facilitating the predation of children.

The Alarming Allegations Against Roblox, Including in Arkansas

This is not a minor litigation issue. As reported by Reuters on Dec. 12, nearly 80 federal lawsuits — centralized before a U.S. District Court in San Francisco — accuse Roblox of knowingly designing a platform that enables predators to target, groom, and exploit children.

These harms are not abstract or distant. As reported by KATV on Dec. 17, a family from Lonoke County has joined the litigation. They allege their son was groomed on the platform at age 11 by a predator who convinced him to share explicit images, leading to lasting depression and anxiety. The family’s attorney called Roblox a “breeding ground for predators.”

The suits collectively claim Roblox failed to warn parents or take meaningful action to protect its young users. Multiple state attorneys general — including in Texas, Florida and Kentucky — have also sued Roblox over these same child safety failures.

The Arkansas Contradiction

This places the platform squarely in the category of entities that any state’s top law enforcement officer should view with intense scrutiny — especially when the alleged victims include children from his own state.

Yet, in December, Griffin’s campaign accepted a maximum campaign contribution from that very platform’s lawyer.

For the Lonoke County family seeking justice, this financial alliance may feel less like a political footnote and more like a betrayal. While Griffin’s official Internet Crimes Against Children unit is tasked with pursuing online predators, his campaign is simultaneously being financed by a legal professional dedicated to defending the very platform accused of facilitating the crime that harmed an Arkansas child.

The question of whose interests are being prioritized — those of vulnerable families or those of corporate legal teams — is answered, once again, by the campaign finance report.

The Pattern: Deloitte Donation Echoes a Broader Failure

This Roblox donation follows another problematic contribution: $500 from Hans Braunfisch, a Deloitte consultant.

As we have exhaustively reported, Deloitte holds a $345 million contract to run Arkansas’s broken Medicaid eligibility system — a system that has harmed families. Griffin’s office, which aggressively prosecutes individual Medicaid fraud, has remained silent on Deloitte’s systemic failures, even as his campaign benefits from the firm’s network and the lobbying of his close allies, the Gilmores.

Conclusion: A Web of Conflicts

The ethics complaints filed last September alleged a specific quid pro quo with a legislator. The subsequent campaign reports, however, reveal a broader tapestry of potential conflicts:

On Roblox: He pushes for a prison to lock up “dangerous criminals” while taking money from a legal defender of a platform accused of being a dangerous enabler of crimes against an Arkansas child.

On Deloitte: He postures as a watchdog on Medicaid fraud while his campaign cashes checks from the ecosystem of a major contractor his office declines to oversee.

On the Ethics Probe: He called the complaints a “joke,” then hired a supreme court-caliber lawyer (and spent $2,700 on him in December), altered the controversial Ray payments (he did pay Ray $20K in December), and continues to fundraise from entities enmeshed in these very questions.

Each donation reinforces the same troubling pattern. Griffin’s campaign finances consistently place him within closed loops of influence, raising serious doubts about whose interests are prioritized when the interests of corporations conflict with the safety and well-being of Arkansans.

The ethics commission investigation continues. With each filing, the gap between Griffin’s tough-on-crime rhetoric and his politically convenient finances grows wider and more impossible to ignore.

Share