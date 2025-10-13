Opinion/News Column

By Scott Perkins

If you’re following the unfolding investigations into some of Arkansas’s top officials, you know that the Arkansas Ethics Commission has launched full investigations into our documented complaints against Attorney General Tim Griffin, Rep. David Ray, Sen. Ben Gilmore, Secretary of State Cole Jester, Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, Association of Arkansas Counties Executive Director Chris Villines and four political action committees.

This is a serious moment for accountability in our state. And at ArkLeg Bill Tracker, we don’t just file a complaint and hope for the best. We engage in real-time, document-driven investigative work to ensure the truth is presented to the commissioners.

That’s why we have submitted an additional 100+ pages of evidence since the commission confirmed investigations. A significant portion of our latest submission exposes a deeply troubling effort to mislead the public about our complaints through a coordinated effort with a media outlet.

The source? KUAR Public Radio.

Our latest evidence centers on documents we obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to KUAR. These documents include emails and text messages between AG Tim Griffin, the AG’s office communications director Jeff LeMaster, and Rep. David Ray with KUAR reporter Josie Lenora and news director Daniel Breen, all of which happened during normal business hours, on the public’s dime, and for the benefit of Griffin’s political campaign.

This is the kind of real-time investigative access that only ArkLeg Bill Tracker delivers.

A “News Report” That Was Anything But

After KUAR’s article was published, my co-founder Janie Ginocchio and I were stunned. We gave reporter Josie Lenora an hour-long interview. We provided the detailed, documented complaint. We gave them full access to the Ethics Commission letters that confirmed their investigation and which statutes would be under review for potential violations.

The resulting coverage? A complete misrepresentation of our complaint, misstatements and omissions of relevant portions of state law, and not a single direct quote from our interview. Instead, the piece was peppered with inaccuracies and heavy editorializing —all while giving a platform to unattributed statements of fact that came from the Attorney General’s office.

We immediately demanded a full correction and a public apology.

KUAR’s Daniel Breen and Josie Lenora refused. They stood by what is, quite simply, the worst piece of reporting I have ever encountered on a matter of public importance.

As I said at the time:

“I can’t imagine a worse job of reporting than this on these complaints. And to discover the depth of misinformation, misuse of funds that this AG will limbo to, to manipulate his office’s public purpose into a political and personal one, and to do it consistently in the face of the people of Arkansas is nauseating.”

Our Strategy: Follow the Documents, Ignore the Noise

Our plan is simple: we will focus on the facts uncovered by our FOIA requests.

The documents we obtained raise more questions than they answer. Where did the unattributed quotes from the AG originate? Despite clear evidence of an on-the-record interview with Griffin, the university refused to release the records related to the interview, issuing a blanket denial based on so-called “background conversations.”

The FOIA is clear: if exempt and nonexempt information is commingled in a record, the exempt information must be redacted and the rest released. A reputable news organization knows this.

This isn’t just bad journalism; it’s a potential cover-up.

KUAR, a communications learning lab housed by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, is not part of an accredited journalism or communications degree program. Therefore, our challenge to this abomination of news now goes to the university’s overall accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission. The ball is in the Provost’s and the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees’ court now.

Will they do the right thing and hold their affiliate to a basic standard of truth and accuracy? We’re tracking this one, and we are now watching university administration and the trustees on the hill.

KUAR’s coverage is a black eye for the entire University of Arkansas System. It demonstrates a failure of its fundamental educational mission.

The full text of our additional evidence concerning the AG’s office’s involvement with KUAR is now part of our ever-growing ethics complaint. This is how we fight — not with headlines, but with hard evidence.

We are committed to seeing this through. The people of Arkansas deserve transparency, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deliver it.

Stay tuned. We’re just getting started.

Share