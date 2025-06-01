Two quiet law changes made your nonprofit staff legally responsible for reporting child abuse. Here’s what you need to know.

By Arkansas Nonprofit Initiative (ANI) Policy Team

Most Arkansas nonprofits don’t realize that their employees — and in some cases, their volunteers — are now legally classified as mandated reporters of child maltreatment, whether or not their primary mission involves children.

Act 1056 of 2015 amended the Child Maltreatment Act to explicitly add:

“An individual not otherwise identified in this subsection who is engaged in performing his or her employment duties with a nonprofit charitable organization other than a nonprofit hospital.” (Ark. Code § 12-18-402(b)(40))

This means that employees of charitable nonprofits are mandated reporters under Arkansas law, whether they work in youth services, the arts, economic development, food distribution, or any other cause. Yet, this change was made with almost no public notice, and most organizations still aren’t aware.

Act 727 of 2023 expanded this further by adding:

“A person who is eighteen (18) years of age or older and observes abuse, sexual abuse, or sexual exploitation of a child.” (Ark. Code § 12-18-402(b)(42))

This essentially creates a universal mandated reporter clause for witnesses, meaning that even adult volunteers or visitors have a legal obligation to report if they observe abuse.

These changes place significant legal obligations on nonprofits and their staff, whether or not they have been trained or informed. And in our work across the state, including with some of the largest and most reputable nonprofits, we have yet to encounter a single employer who made this policy known to staff who were not already in direct youth services roles.

Why This Matters: Legal Risk and Missed Protection

Arkansas is already among the top five states in the nation for the percentage of children with at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE). And according to a 2023 JAMA Network Open study, Arkansas ranks #1 in the U.S. for economic costs related to ACEs, with an estimated $4.3 million in lifetime costs per affected adult due to lost productivity and healthcare expenses.

In this context, ensuring your organization complies with mandatory reporting laws isn’t just about legal protection — it’s about public health and community care. Mandated reporters are a critical line of defense in identifying and stopping abuse before the long-term damage compounds.

But the laws only work if people know about them.

What Nonprofits Need to Do Immediately

Know the Law

If your nonprofit is a charitable organization, your employees are likely mandated reporters.

If your staff or volunteers witness child abuse, they are also now legally obligated to report, even if they are not child-serving professionals.

Train Your People

Free, state-certified training is available through UAMS.

Training should be part of onboarding and repeated regularly. Keep proof of completion on file.

Display Required Reporting Information

Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline: 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD (1-844-728-3224) – 24/7 access

Online Reporting: https://mandatedreporter.arkansas.gov/

Anonymous online reports are now prohibited by law (Act 727). Use the phone line if anonymity is needed.

Update Your Policies

Add mandated reporting policies to your employee handbook and board compliance documents.

Include regular reminders in staff and board meetings.

Be Trauma-Informed

These responsibilities can be heavy. Ensure staff and volunteers have space to process difficult situations and know where to turn for help.

Consequences of Noncompliance

Failure to report suspected abuse as a mandated reporter is a criminal offense in Arkansas. Under Act 727 of 2023:

Prosecution can be initiated up to 10 years after the child turns 18.

Failure to report is a punishable offense with escalating penalties depending on the nature of the abuse and role of the reporter.

There are narrow exceptions for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault who witness abuse by the same perpetrator.

Don’t let your nonprofit face legal risk — or let children fall through the cracks — because of an unknown duty.

We Can Help

If your nonprofit has never been notified of these requirements, you are not alone. ANI is preparing template policy documents, training guides, and legal FAQs for Arkansas nonprofits to become compliant.

Contact the ANI Policy Team to schedule a briefing or receive support.

Let’s work together to ensure that every Arkansas nonprofit is part of the child protection safety net—and not a hidden legal risk.