By Scott Perkins

The national conversation around bail reform just exploded. Meanwhile, Arkansas is still stuck in neutral — ignoring opportunities for meaningful reform while doubling down on mass incarceration.

Trump’s Executive Order: Ending Cashless Bail

On August 25, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to cut off funding to jurisdictions that use cashless bail, among other policies. The White House framed the move as protecting public safety, arguing that releasing defendants without bail puts communities at risk.

But that’s not the whole story. As CNN reported last week, “cashless bail” doesn’t mean opening the jailhouse doors for dangerous offenders. Instead, reformers argue it’s about ensuring people aren’t jailed pre-trial simply because they’re poor. States like New Jersey, New Mexico, and Illinois have already shown it’s possible to protect public safety while reducing reliance on money bail. Multiple independent studies have found no increase in crime rates in states that implemented bail reforms. Furthermore, research indicates that even brief pre-trial detention can increase the likelihood of future criminal behavior by disrupting stable employment and housing, meaning fairer bail systems can enhance long-term public safety.

Arkansas: Reform Bills That Went Nowhere

While the national debate intensifies, Arkansas lawmakers have repeatedly refused to gather the data needed to evaluate our system.

HB 1788 (2019) would have created a uniform statewide system to track bail decisions—who gets out, who doesn’t, and why. It never even got a committee hearing.

HB 1618 (2021), sponsored by Rep. Jay Richardson and Sen. Linda Chesterfield, would have required citations instead of cash bail for most misdemeanors and limited when money bail could be imposed. It too died without passage.

Arkansas spends an estimated $100 million a year housing detainees in county jails. Yet lawmakers won’t even collect the data that would show how much of that cost comes from holding people who are legally innocent and simply too poor to buy their freedom.

Tools Already Exist, But Go Unused

What’s perhaps most striking is that Arkansas counties already possess tools to manage jail populations more responsibly — authorities that often go unused.

According to the Association of Arkansas Counties, sheriffs can:

Refuse new detainees when jails are at capacity (a step allowed by law when space drops below constitutional minimums).

Decline to accept detainees needing immediate medical or mental health care, requiring they be transported to hospitals instead.

Utilize citation-and-release policies for many misdemeanors, and even some nonviolent felonies with a prosecutor’s recommendation.

Offer alternative commitments such as electronic monitoring, weekend jail, or community service for people serving misdemeanor sentences.

In other words, the legal mechanisms to alleviate jail overcrowding and its associated costs already exist. Yet instead of encouraging counties to fully employ these tools, state policymakers are pushing to build an oversized $1 billion prison—a permanent and costly solution to what may be a problem of poor management and failed priorities.

Arkansas’s Bail Practices in Context: A Debtor’s Prison Case

If you need more evidence that Arkansas’s bail system is broken, look no further than former White County District Judge Mark Derrick. In 2018, several defendants sued Derrick, alleging that he operated what amounted to a debtor’s prison. They claimed he:

Set bail and fines on a uniform schedule, without considering defendants’ ability to pay.

Imposed standardized payment plans that caused hardship.

Jailed people when they couldn’t meet those payments, without determining if the failure was willful.

The Arkansas Supreme Court didn’t rule on whether these practices were constitutional. Instead, it dismissed the case on judicial immunity grounds, which protect judges from being sued for actions taken in their judicial capacity. In fact, the court said that “regardless of the merits” of the claims, Derrick could not be held liable because of immunity. Justice Courtney Hudson wrote separately to emphasize that the allegations — if true — were disturbing and risked undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

This case is a stark reminder of why data transparency and reform matter. Without meaningful oversight, Arkansans can be jailed not because they pose a risk to society, but because they are poor.

The Prison Paradox: Building More Instead of Fixing Policy

Arkansas locks up 912 people per 100,000 residents — a rate higher than any U.S. state and any independent democratic nation on Earth. And while most states reduced incarceration during the pandemic, Arkansas went the opposite direction, increasing its prison and jail populations.

Instead of addressing failed pre-trial and sentencing policies, state leaders are doubling down on building a new $1 billion, 3,000-bed facility in Franklin County — a project shrouded in questions about its site selection process.

The project has been riddled with controversy:

Board Pushback : A member of the state Board of Corrections warned the new prison is oversized and unnecessary, noting that if it were built today, nearly half the beds would sit empty.

Public Opposition : More than 1,200 Arkansans signed a petition calling for an investigation into the site selection, citing secrecy and potential damage to local communities.

Funding Battles: Lawmakers have blocked or withdrawn multiple appropriations bills, including a $750 million request and a $250 million follow-up.

This push for a new prison comes even as a state-commissioned report found that the primary driver of incarceration is the failure of the state’s supervision system, not a lack of cell space. The report recommends investing in that broken system and expanding treatment facilities, not pouring billions into a new penitentiary. Yet Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders remains committed to the prison project, even as critics highlight cheaper, more effective alternatives like smaller community-based facilities.

Connecting the Dots

Here’s the contrast:

Nationally: The debate is about fairness — ensuring people aren’t jailed just for being poor. Evidence from multiple states shows bail reform doesn’t drive up crime and may improve community safety long-term.

In Arkansas: Leaders refuse to collect bail data, kill reform bills, and ignore their own Justice Reinvestment report which found that 72% of prison admissions are due to supervision failures. Instead of implementing the report’s solutions, they shield judges accused of running debtor’s prisons and push for one of the largest prison projects in state history.

The result is a state that spends more, jails more, and hides more, while ignoring the reforms that could cut costs and strengthen public safety.

Why This Matters

The fight over “cashless bail” isn’t just about bail. It’s about whether Arkansas will:

Follow the data and evidence from its own experts, or spend billions to perpetuate a failed status quo.

Pursue community-based alternatives, or pour billions into prisons.

Build a system based on justice and safety, or one that simply punishes poverty.

As the federal order reshapes the national landscape, Arkansans must demand a smarter path forward — one grounded in facts, transparency, and real solutions, not secrecy and political theater.