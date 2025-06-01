Like many states, Arkansas is grappling with a serious housing shortage that affects people at all income levels. Especially impacted are working families known as ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed). These are households that earn too much to qualify for help, but not enough to cover basic needs like housing, food, and childcare. In 2023, 44% of Arkansas households were below the ALICE Threshold.

This year, Arkansas lawmakers passed several new laws that could change how housing is built, valued, and regulated in the state. It’s not yet clear whether these changes will help or hurt families who are struggling to find or keep housing. We’ll be taking a deeper look at that in the weeks ahead. For now, here’s a simple summary of what each new law says.

Act 101 (HB1205)

Changes to Modular Home Inspections

Modular and factory-built homes (not including mobile homes covered by HUD) can now be inspected by more types of approved third-party agencies. Before, Arkansas only allowed inspections by a limited set of organizations. This law adds more options for manufacturers to use inspection agencies that follow international standards.

Act 313 (HB1503)

Rules for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

Cities and towns must now allow at least one small additional home—called an accessory dwelling unit or ADU—on any lot with a single-family home. These units can be attached, detached, or inside the main house.

The new law says cities cannot:

Require extra parking or charge high fees

Force the owner to live on the property

Make the ADU match the main house’s outside appearance

Charge more than $250 in development fees

Block ADUs based on family relationships

Require separate water/sewer lines

Cities can still set some basic safety and zoning rules but must follow these state guidelines.

Act 562 (HB1774)

Changes to the Fair Housing Commission

This law reduces the number of members on the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission from 13 to 7.

Under the new structure:

Five members will be appointed by the Governor, each with experience in real estate, homebuilding, banking, or mortgage lending

One member will be appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, with a background in fair housing advocacy

One member will be appointed by the Speaker of the House, also with fair housing advocacy experience

All appointments require Senate confirmation. The new structure will phase in as current members’ terms expire.

Act 842 (HB1894)

New Property Tax Rules for Affordable Housing

Some types of affordable housing—especially those built with federal or state funding or tax credits—will now have new rules for how their property value is assessed for taxes. The state’s Assessment Coordination Division must write these rules by January 1, 2026.

The rules will apply to:

· Housing built using federal tax credits (like Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs)

· Projects funded by HUD’s HOME program

· Housing built with USDA incentives

Act 216 (HB1399)

Repeal of Urban Homestead Donation Program

This law repeals the “Urban Homestead Act,” a program that allowed cities, nonprofits, and housing organizations to apply for free donation of tax-forfeited properties held by the Commissioner of State Lands for the purpose of building homes for eligible low-income residents.

Before its repeal, the program:

Let cities or qualified nonprofits apply for land that hadn’t sold at auction

Allowed donated land to be used to build homes for people with incomes below the local median

Required donated land to be used as a primary residence by eligible families

Allowed schools to use unused donated land in high-poverty areas after three years

With this repeal, there is no longer a formal process for nonprofits or cities to receive tax-forfeited land from the state for affordable housing development through donation deeds.

House Resolution 1109 (HR1109)

Request to Change Federal Homelessness Policies

This resolution doesn’t change state law—it’s a request from the Arkansas House of Representatives to federal housing agencies. It asks them to:

Repeal the Continuum of Care Interim Rule

Reduce paperwork and data reporting requirements

Eliminate federal performance metrics

End the one-size-fits-all “Housing First” mandate

Allow more types of housing and services based on local needs

Convert HUD homelessness funding into state-controlled block grants

The resolution says current federal rules limit Arkansas’s ability to respond to local housing challenges.

We’ll publish deeper dives into some of these new laws in future blog posts—looking at what they could mean for renters, homeowners, builders, and local governments across Arkansas.