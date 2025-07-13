An infographic that summarizes the changes Act 837 makes to several agencies and commissions.

Sidebar: See our post on what Act 837 means for the rule-making process for the affected agencies and commissions.

If you run a bar, dispensary, tobacco shop, or gambling operation in Arkansas, this one’s for you. Act 837 of 2025 reorganizes the regulation and enforcement of alcohol, tobacco, medical marijuana, and gambling by consolidating oversight under the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). It also designates certain DFA agents as full law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction.

What’s Changing

A new Regulatory Division will oversee:

Alcoholic Beverage Control

Arkansas Tobacco Control

Arkansas Racing Commission

Medical Marijuana Commission

and the new Regulatory Enforcement Division

The enforcement arms of ABC and Tobacco Control are being merged into the new Regulatory Enforcement Division, which now conducts investigations into alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and medical marijuana violations.

Assigned agents will carry full law enforcement authority, including the ability to investigate violations of rules promulgated by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Medical Marijuana Commission, and Tobacco Control Board.

What It Means

Dispensary owners: Enforcement officers now have law enforcement authority.

Bar & liquor store operators: Regulatory enforcement is more centralized.

Concerned citizens: Rule changes will still follow public comment requirements, but all rule-making for the affected entities will be consolidated under the new division.

Effective Date

Act 837 will take effect on August 4, 2025, which is 91 days after the legislative session adjourned on May 5, 2025, as required by the Arkansas Constitution for laws passed without an emergency clause.

