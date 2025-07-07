The US Supreme Court Building under renovation on March 27, 2025. A 2023 decision in Tyler v Hennepin County led to the repeal of Arkansas’s Urban Homestead Act in the 2025 legislative session.

If you care about abandoned houses, neighborhood crime, or affordable housing, pay attention to Act 216 (HB1399) — a short bill with big consequences.

Earlier this year, the Arkansas Legislature passed HB 1399, which repeals the state’s Urban Homestead Act. For years, this law let the Commissioner of State Lands donate unsold, tax-delinquent urban lots — the weedlots, burned shells, and dumped tires — to cities, nonprofits, or housing authorities for $1. The goal? Turn neighborhood blight into new housing or community space.

Smart, right? Who wants a boarded-up house when you could have a new home?

So why kill it?

Because the U.S. Supreme Court changed the rules.

In Tyler v. Hennepin County (2023), the Court ruled that when a government sells tax-delinquent property and keeps more than what the taxpayer owed, that’s an unconstitutional taking. Any surplus must go back to the owner — basic Fifth Amendment. Arkansas mostly follows this: if your property sells for more than the taxes owed, you can claim the leftover money for two years. Good so far.

But the Urban Homestead Act let the state give away land for $1 after it failed to sell at auction — wiping out any chance for the former owner to get any residual value. Under Tyler, that’s a constitutional landmine. So what did Arkansas do? We repealed the law — no more donation risk, no more lawsuit risk.

Except we didn’t fix the real problem

Repealing the Urban Homestead Act doesn’t make these properties vanish. It just makes them someone else’s headache. Without a donation option, if a tax-forfeited lot fails to sell, it sits. And sits. And sits. Vacant. Derelict. Overgrown. Full of dumped furniture and stray dogs. The city mows the weeds over and over. The same neighbors call 911 about crime over and over.

And the next time we talk about affordable housing, guess what? That weedlot is still there, doing nothing for nobody.

Michigan figured this out 20 years ago

Arkansas didn’t have to choose between lawsuits and weedlots. States like Michigan rewrote the playbook decades ago. When their cities were drowning in vacant tax-foreclosed lots, they didn’t just repeal old laws — they replaced them with a Land Bank Fast Track Act.

Now, when a property fails auction in Michigan, it doesn’t rot forever. The local land bank takes it, clears title, holds it, bundles it, works with cities and nonprofits to clean it up and get it back into productive use — usually housing or green space. Any leftover value goes back to the former owner if there’s a surplus, just like Tyler requires.

The result? Detroit alone has returned thousands of abandoned houses to productive use. Vacant lots become homes. Fire traps become rehab projects. Neighborhoods get new life instead of the same cycle of weeds, calls, and blight.

Arkansas could have done the same

There are policy resources for this. The Center for Community Progress, for example, has clear, free roadmaps for how states build modern land banks without violating the Fifth Amendment. Ohio, New York, and Georgia all have versions too. They didn’t just kill bad laws – they built better ones.

We didn’t.

So what now?

Without the Urban Homestead Act, Arkansas has no clear statewide path to transfer abandoned urban lots to the people ready to fix them. No land bank. No post-auction strategy. Just a legal Band-Aid that covers the state’s backside — while your neighborhood still pays the cost.

Want fewer weedlots and more affordable homes? Demand real tools.

The Supreme Court didn’t ban solutions. It demanded fair ones. If the General Assembly wants to brag about “getting government out of the way,” maybe they should get out of the way of cities and neighbors who want to fix the blight the state refuses to touch.

We know exactly what works — it’s called a land bank. Other states did it 20 years ago. So what’s our excuse?

Resources if you want to see real models:

Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority

Center for Community Progress

Detroit Land Bank