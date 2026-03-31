Sarah Huckabee Sanders' assault on Amendment 33 of the Arkansas Constitution and on independent boards wages on. with settlements.

The headlines broke on Monday, and if you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the sound of the Arkansas Constitution being gutted in a conference room in Little Rock.

In a narrow 4-3 vote, the Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to accept settlement offers from Attorney General Tim Griffin and the state of Arkansas, effectively waving the white flag on two years of litigation. But this wasn’t just a legal settlement; it was a premeditated surrender of constitutional independence.

We’ve raised the alarm about the erosion of Amendment 33, and specifically about Jamie Barker’s appointment to this board, and this week’s events are the grim validation of everything we feared. Thanks to the governor’s and attorney general’s relentless pursuit to dismantle the separation of powers, Arkansans didn’t have to wait long to see the ramifications of last week’s Senate vote to confirm three of Gov. Sarah Sanders’ loyalists to the board.

Lee Watson Set up by the Board

The board voted to settle two distinct lawsuits. The first was a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit filed by Griffin alleging that the board held illegal meetings. That settlement now leaves board member Lee Watson vulnerable to removal.

In the settlement, the board agreed to admit that former board chairman Benny Magness and Watson violated FOIA when hiring outside counsel for the board’s lawsuit against the state.

With this admission now in the public record, Sanders potentially has the ability under Amendment 33 to remove Watson “for cause,” after notice and a hearing. The removal is effective upon written approval by a majority of the board. The accused does not get a vote, but they can appeal the decision to circuit court.

The governor can then appoint a replacement “subject to approval by a majority of the remaining members of the board or commission,” which appears to replace Senate confirmation. Free from any potential Senate interference, Sanders could appoint an even more controversial figure like former Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri, who is now a senior staffer for the governor. She’ll also have a 5-2 majority — no more close votes.

A Constitutional Capitulation

In the second lawsuit, the board challenged the constitutionality of Acts 185 and 659 of 2023. When the legislature passed Acts 185 and 659, they attempted to reassign the board’s constitutional powers to hire, fire and supervise the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and the department’s division heads to the Governor’s office and the Secretary, respectively. A circuit judge blocked those laws, citing Amendment 33. The state appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

But the governor didn’t need to win in court. She just needed to win in the confirmation process.

The board voted to concede that Acts 185 and 659 are constitutional and request the Supreme Court overturn the lower court’s ruling.

The Board of Corrections, created specifically to be independent of the executive branch, just agreed that the laws designed to dismantle its independence are perfectly fine.

As board member Dubs Byers — one of the three remaining members with a spine — put it, this was a “generational decision” that “circumvents the intent of the constitution.”

While the Supreme Court has shown in cases like Gamble v. State that it’s willing to hand the governor and the AG legal victories they didn’t ask for, the settlement puts pressure on the court to put aside any thoughts of independence in this case.

Amendment 33: The Barrier That Was Breached

To understand why this is such a catastrophe, we have to go back to Amendment 33. Ratified in 1942, this amendment was the people’s response to Gov. Homer Adkins, who purged the University of Arkansas board of trustees to fire President J. William Fulbright out of political spite.

Amendment 33 was designed to do one thing: prevent the governor from wielding unchecked power over independent boards. It mandates that boards like the Board of Corrections remain independent so that policy is driven by expertise and long-term interest, not political retribution nor personal retaliation.

The Enablers: Clarke Tucker and Reginald Murdock

This brings us to the uncomfortable truth that must be discussed. While the governor’s office played the long game, appointing lobbyists and loyalists to tilt the board’s majority, they couldn’t have finished the job without help from the other side of the aisle.

We have been warning about the appointment of Barker since day one. Barker, a lobbyist and Sanders’ former deputy chief of staff, has zero corrections experience. He was a political operative placed on a constitutional board to do the governor’s bidding. Sen. Bryan King (R - Green Forest) famously quipped that Barker is as qualified to serve on the Board of Corrections as “Pee Wee Herman would be qualified to fight in an MMA heavyweight fight.”

Yet, when Barker’s confirmation came before the Senate on March 20, two Democrats held the door open for him. And they seemed to have done it right before our eyes and even with a smile.

Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock) and Sen. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) joined 17 Republicans to supply the 19 votes to confirm Barker. Not only did they vote “yes” but they held back until it was obvious their votes were the deciding ones.

Murdock’s reasoning was procedural: he said he doesn’t vote against appointments “unless I know something specifically that is criminal or something.”

Tucker’s reasoning was personal: he said he’s known Barker a long time, thinks he’s a good person, and hopes Barker will work with him on “reforms.”

With all due respect, senators: We beg to differ. What were you thinking?

You knew the history. You knew the governor was weaponizing independent boards. You knew that Barker was not an independent steward of the constitution; he was the executive branch’s Trojan horse. By voting to confirm him, Tucker and Murdock gave Sanders the fourth vote she needed to capture the board.

And what happened the moment Barker was seated? Within two hours of being elected chairman, he called a special meeting to fire the board’s independent legal counsel. By March 30, he was presiding over the vote that reversed the board’s legal position and declared the governor’s power grab constitutional.

The Unchecked Executive

We saw this coming. We warned that an executive who is unchecked and gaining a span of influence can circumvent and destroy Amendment 33’s intent. These are just some of the historical utterances soon to be archived in the record of the hollowing out of democracy.

Now, we are living in the reality of that destruction.

The Board of Corrections is no longer an independent body. It is now simply a rubber stamp for the governor’s desires. The very structure voters put in place to prevent political interference in our prison system has been dismantled, not by a ballot initiative, but by procedural attrition and a few votes from Democrats who thought they were playing nice.

This is the consequence of the consolidation of power. This is what happens when we treat constitutional amendments as bureaucratic red tape rather than sacred boundaries.

Sanders didn’t just win a legal battle yesterday. She pillaged the Arkansas Constitution. And she couldn’t have done it without the help of a few “good people” willing to hold the door open.

The people of Arkansas have been swept by the visiting team just like the Razorbacks experienced earlier this week. Tragically, though, this “visiting team” holds constitutional office in our Capitol. Sanders doesn’t play well with others. Neither does Griffin. They aren’t for us. They are for them. They are the embodiment of the Arkansas Machine in real time.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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