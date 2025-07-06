Washington County Assessor and president of the Arkansas Assessors Association Russell Hill and Lindsey French of the Association of Arkansas Counties testify against the first version of HB1894 on April 2, 2025, in the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee meeting.

But the Real Fight Is in the Fine Print

In April, the Arkansas Legislature passed Act 842, a new law about how certain affordable housing properties will be valued for local property tax purposes.

Originally filed as House Bill 1894, the idea was to make sure that rent-restricted affordable housing — like Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) or Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) backed housing — is taxed in a way that actually reflects its real, limited income potential.

The goal? To keep affordable housing from being taxed like full market-rate apartments, which can drive up costs and undercut what the rent restrictions are trying to accomplish.

What the Original Bill Said

The first version of HB 1894 was simple: It would have required county assessors to use an income-based approach — based on the property’s net income and a standard capitalization rate — to calculate its taxable value.

It also covered a wide range of housing by including any real property that receives any state or federal housing subsidy. And it spelled all of this out directly in state law.

Why It Didn’t Pass That Way

When the bill came up in committee, county assessors and the Association of Arkansas Counties showed up to fight it. They argued that the Arkansas Constitution says all property must be taxed equally and uniformly.

They pointed to Article 16, Section 5, which says any law creating special tax treatment for one kind of property must pass with a three-fourths vote in each chamber — a very high bar.

Behind the constitutional point is a practical one: counties rely heavily on property taxes to fund basic services — like sheriff’s offices, jails, roads, courts, and more. While most property tax money goes to local schools, the share counties keep is usually their biggest stable source of funding, along with sales taxes and fines and fees. Lowering values on rent-restricted housing means less money for local budgets.

How the Bill Changed

To get around the 3/4 vote requirement, the bill was amended:

It dropped the clear income-based valuation formula.

It dropped the broad “any other subsidy” language.

It only covers properties with LIHTC, HUD HOME funds, or USDA Rural Development loans.

Instead of spelling out a method in the law, it hands the job to the Assessment Coordination Division (ACD), telling the agency to write rules and guidelines for how these properties should be valued “fairly and equitably.”

That version only had to pass with a simple majority because it no longer locked in special tax treatment directly in statute.

So What’s the Problem?

Here’s the danger: Rules and guidelines are not the same as binding law.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, local assessors have the final duty to find true market value and apply it equally to all taxable property. If they think an ACD rule conflicts with that duty, they can legally ignore the rule — or weigh other valuation methods instead.

This means the same people who fought to stop a mandatory income method now control how much they actually use the new rules.

And if you think you’ve been unfairly assessed? Your only recourse is the local Board of Equalization — which the county judge oversees — or an expensive circuit court lawsuit. Very few affordable housing developers have the money or time to fight a tax valuation battle all the way to court each year.

Why County Officials Have So Much Influence

County assessors, county judges, and local boards all have a direct stake in keeping property values as high as they can within the law. Local property tax is one of the only revenue streams counties fully control. It pays for law enforcement, courts, roads, libraries, and more. When a big apartment complex comes off the tax rolls or drops sharply in value, it leaves a hole in the budget that’s hard to fill.

Because Act 842 leaves the details up to the ACD — and because the local officials who benefit financially have easy access to that process — the final rules could easily get written in a way that looks fair on paper but changes little in practice.

The Bottom Line

The plain truth:

The original bill tried to guarantee affordable housing would be valued using an income-based method, written into law.

The final law hands that decision to an agency, writes nothing mandatory into statute, and gives local assessors plenty of wiggle room to stick with business as usual.

Unless the rules come out clear, strong, and specific — and unless owners and advocates show up to defend them — nothing will change.

What Advocates, Developers, and Owners Need to Do

This isn’t over. The ACD has until January 1, 2026, to write the new rules. If you work in affordable housing — or care about fair housing policy — you need to:

Watch when the ACD opens stakeholder meetings.

Organize to submit clear, specific feedback on what works on the ground.

Demand strong language that requires assessors to actually use the rules and guidelines for these properties — not just “consider it.”

Keep the conversation public — counties benefit from confusion and delay.

Act 842 is law. But whether it means anything depends on the fine print — and whether you show up to shape it.

Act 842 is law. But whether it means anything depends on the fine print — and whether you show up to shape it.