Complaints Also Filed Against Rep. David Ray, PACs and Other Public Officials

LITTLE ROCK, AR (Sept. 19, 2025) – Today, ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founders filed a series of detailed ethics complaints with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, alleging widespread and serious violations of state campaign finance and ethics laws by some of the state’s highest-ranking officials. The complaints allege a pattern of conduct that includes illegally excessive campaign contributions, money laundering through Political Action Committees (PACs), the misuse of taxpayer-funded resources for political purposes, and the unlawful payment of a sitting state legislator for official actions.

The officials named in the complaints are:

Attorney General Tim Griffin

Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge

Secretary of State Cole Jester

State Rep. David Ray

The political action committees Base Point PAC, Jobs and Growth PAC (JAG PAC), and Gilmore Strategy Group PAC

A Case of Stunning Hypocrisy: Rep. David Ray’s Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him

The complaints against Ray are particularly striking given his past public stance on ethics. In 2013, while serving as a spokesman for the Arkansas Republican Party, Ray publicly condemned state Senator Paul Bookout for a “very serious breach of the public’s trust” following an Ethics Commission ruling regarding the misuse of campaign funds.

“This represents a serious breach of public trust,” Ray said at the time. “We hope that our state’s leaders and the justice system will hold Senator Bookout accountable.”

Now, as a sitting legislator, Ray is accused of committing an even more severe breach of trust: allegedly accepting over $130,000 in campaign payments from Griffin during legislative sessions while sponsoring bills that directly and significantly enhanced the power of Griffin’s office.

“The evidence we are presenting to the Ethics Commission reveals a disturbing disregard for the laws that ensure transparency and fairness in our elections,” said Janie Ginocchio, ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder. “When the officials entrusted with upholding our laws are the ones systematically breaking them, it erodes the very foundation of public trust. To see Rep. Ray allegedly engage in conduct far more egregious than what he once so piously condemned is the definition of hypocrisy. Arkansans deserve better.”

Summary of Key Complaints:1. Against Attorney General Tim Griffin & Associates: A Multi-Faceted Scheme

The complaints against Attorney General Griffin and his associated PACs outline a complex network of apparent violations, including:

Knowingly Accepting Excessive Contributions: His campaign allegedly received contributions far above legal limits from Base Point PAC and Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, then disguised them by splitting the amounts between different election accounts.

Laundering Campaign Contributions: The Gilmore Strategy Group PAC, a lobbyist-affiliated PAC, allegedly acted as a conduit to launder contributions from its clients to the Griffin campaign, obscuring the true source of the funds.

Misuse of State Property: Griffin’s PAC and campaign allegedly used state-owned vehicles for campaign travel and used campaign funds to pay for core government expenses, including staff training meals, effectively subsidizing his official office with political donations.

Unlawful Payments to a Legislator: The complaints allege Griffin’s campaign paid David Ray tens of thousands of dollars during legislative sessions — when the next election was years away — while Ray was sponsoring legislation that significantly expanded the power of the Attorney General’s office.

2. Against Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge, Secretary of State Cole Jester and Association of Arkansas Counties Executive Director Chris Villines: Unrelated Campaign Finance Violations

Separate complaints were filed against Rutledge and Jester for apparent violations of campaign finance law. These complaints are based on a review of their respective campaign finance filings and allege specific instances of failing to itemize expenditures as required by law. Rutledge’s Q2 2025 report also contained several questionable expenses, including several thousand dollars spent at Top Golf.

Villines is accused of filing an incomplete statement of financial interest.

“These complaints against Rutledge, Jester and Villines, while separate, underscore a broader culture of impunity when it comes to following election law in Arkansas,” said Scott Perkins, ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founder.

Request for Action:

The complaints request that the Arkansas Ethics Commission immediately investigate these allegations, hold the respondents accountable, and impose the fullest sanctions permitted by law to deter future violations.“We have provided the Commission with a massive body of evidence, directly from the officials’ own filed reports,” Perkins said. “We are confident the Commission will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. And today, we simply echo the words of a younger David Ray: ‘We hope that our state’s leaders and the justice system will hold [them] accountable.’” Copies of the complaints are available here.

