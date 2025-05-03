In an age when decisions made in the state legislature can reshape entire communities, access to clear, timely, and accurate information is more important than ever. That’s why we built ArkLegBillTracker.com — a free, nonpartisan platform that puts the power of legislative knowledge into the hands of everyday Arkansans.

Whether you’re a community leader, nonprofit advocate, small business owner, journalist, student, or concerned citizen, ArkLegBillTracker.com is designed to help you track the bills that impact your life — without needing a law degree or political insider access.

What Is ArkLegBillTracker.com?

Founded by public policy experts and former investigative journalists, ArkLegBillTracker.com is an easy-to-use online tool for monitoring the Arkansas General Assembly. It offers real-time updates, plain-language bill summaries, and powerful search features that let users:

Track bills by keyword, bill number, or legislator

View up-to-date status changes and committee actions

Access plain-language summaries that explain what the bill really does

Sign up for alerts to stay ahead of key legislative developments

Browse a full legislator directory with contact information

Follow state and national policy trends through curated news updates

Why Launch Now?

Although we’re launching publicly after the close of the 2025 regular session, ArkLegBillTracker.com was actively tested during the session. This soft rollout allowed us to refine the platform’s features, ensure accuracy, and gather user feedback. With those insights, we’re now ready to fully deploy the site — just in time to support future sessions, including special legislative sessions and interim committee work.

In other words, ArkLegBillTracker.com isn’t just reactive — it’s built to be proactive.

And this is only the beginning. Phase 2 of the platform will expand to include federal legislation, allowing Arkansans to track and understand bills moving through Congress that impact our state.

Why It Matters

Too often, policy decisions are made without the input — or even awareness — of the communities they affect most. ArkLegBillTracker.com was created to flip the script. By equipping Arkansans with the tools to understand and act on legislation, we’re working toward a more engaged, informed, and empowered public.

We’ve already seen how SB3 (now Act 116), a bill that outlawed affirmative action, contained a hidden provision that represented a major policy shift: it changed liquor permitting priorities to focus solely on benefits to consumers rather than addressing the needs of residents. This significant change was buried deep in a sweeping and controversial bill, highlighting the need for tools that expose the real impacts of legislation.

Features Built for Advocates

We’re especially proud of the tools we’ve designed for civic groups, nonprofit leaders, and grassroots organizers:

Bill Grading System: Categorize and track bills you support, monitor or oppose.

Custom Alerts: Set up tracking by keyword (e.g., education, environment, housing) and receive notifications when new legislation is introduced or amended.

Plain-Language Analysis: Understand what’s at stake — fast.

Coming Soon: Premium Tools for Power Users

We’re developing premium features tailored for professionals and organizations who need deeper insights and support, including:

Advocacy strategy tools

Custom legislative reports

Policy forecasting based on trends

Whether you’re monitoring one bill or hundreds, we’re making policy tracking simpler, smarter, and more transparent.

Get Involved

Visit www.arklegbilltracker.com to explore the latest bills, sign up for alerts, and join a growing network of Arkansans committed to civic engagement and legislative accountability.

Follow us on Substack, Facebook and Instagram for updates, policy explainers, and advocacy opportunities. And if you’re a nonprofit, journalist, educator, or policymaker — we’d love to talk about how ArkLegBillTracker.com can support your work.

Democracy thrives when the people are informed. ArkLegBillTracker.com is here to make that easier for everyone.

