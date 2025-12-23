The cover image from Bobby Ballinger’s Facebook profile. His financial disclosures show no income from farming, despite his claim of being a farmer.

Opinion/News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

Following our report that State Senate candidate Bobby Ballinger failed to file a mandatory Statement of Financial Interest (SFI), the candidate submitted his disclosure on Dec. 19 — over a month past the legal deadline and just two days after our story published.

The filing, required of all candidates for public office, confirms Ballinger’s primary sources of income but introduces significant new questions about the completeness of the disclosure and his description of his own profession. It also fails to list basic assets one would expect from a multi-business owner.

The Late Filing and the $700 Consultant

As we previously reported, Ballinger’s campaign paid St. Louis-based Trendline Solutions $700 in October for “compliance and accounting services.” Despite this paid professional help, Ballinger missed the Nov. 17 filing deadline by a month. The belated filing arrived only after our Dec. 17 post, “Anointed Heirs Skip the Paperwork.”

Income Sources: Builder, Realtor, Arborist — But “Farmer”?

Ballinger’s SFI lists three sources of income, each generating more than $12,500 annually:

Ballinger Building Company (homebuilder)

Ballinger Tree Service

United Country Little Switzerland Realty (real estate agent)

Absent is any substantial income from farming. Ballinger describes himself as a small business owner and farmer on the campaign trail, but the SFI indicates that if he does farm, his gross annual income from it is less than $1,000, or he failed to disclose it. This supports critics’ claims that Ballinger’s farming operation is minimal, more akin to a “gentleman farmer.”

Glaring Omissions: Missing Bank Accounts and Investments

The filing contains notable deficiencies in Section 4, which requires the listing of all businesses the candidate or their spouse has an investment or holding. This includes bank accounts, mutual funds, stocks and other investments worth more than $1,000.

Ballinger listed his businesses, but no bank accounts or investments.

For a candidate who owns multiple businesses and lists significant income from them, claiming to hold no investment securities and less than $1,000 in any bank account strains credulity. This omission raises serious questions about whether the SFI provides a true picture of the candidate’s finances as required by law.

Questionable “NA” on Regulatory Disclosures

In Section 12, candidates must “[l]ist any business which employs you and is under direct regulation or subject to direct control by the governmental body which you serve.”

Ballinger entered “NA” (Not Applicable).

This appears to be incorrect. A review of SFIs filed by other officials with similar business interests suggests Ballinger should have listed entities here:

Ballinger Building Company, as a homebuilder, is subject to the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board.

United Country Little Switzerland Realty, as a real estate agency, is subject to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission.

For comparison, Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, who also has interests in homebuilding and real estate, properly listed the relevant regulatory bodies for those businesses in his own SFI, although he may not have listed every business subject to regulation.

Ballinger Tree Service could reasonably be argued as subject to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, which earlier this year sued another Arkansas tree service for alleged violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

A Pattern of Strategic Support

This latest episode of non-compliance, followed by a deficient filing, occurs within a broader context. As we reported in October (“Prison PACs Target Sen. Bryan King”), Ballinger’s campaign is a vehicle for a well-funded coalition of PACs tied to the prison industry and the governor’s office, aiming to unseat outspoken critic Sen. Bryan King.

Ballinger, the son of former Sen. Bob Ballinger, entered the race with establishment backing and paid-for professional compliance help. Yet, he failed to meet a basic, foundational requirement of candidacy until called out publicly. Now, the disclosure he finally submitted appears to omit standard information and potentially misstate his regulatory obligations.

The repeated shortcuts and omissions raise the question: If a candidate disregards transparency laws before taking office, what accountability can constituents expect if he is elected?

