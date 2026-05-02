Arkansas law is not ambiguous: An emergency ordinance shall not change a service rate. It shall not alienate property. It shall not grant a special privilege creating a vested right or interest.

Pulaski County appears to have passed emergency ordinances that have done all three.

We’ve reviewed the ordinances, meeting agendas, minutes and transcripts available on the county’s website for 2023-2025. Over three years, the quorum court declared emergency status 30 times. County Judge Barry Hyde admitted on the record that at least one was caused by his office “dropping the ball.” But the deeper problem is not just covering for mistakes. Several of these ordinances appear to violate A.C.A. § 14-14-908(b) — a statute that says, in plain language, that certain actions “shall not be subject to emergency enactment.”

Former County Attorney Adam Fogleman and Hyde approved them anyway and sent them to the quorum court for passage.

What the Law Requires

The full text of A.C.A. § 14-14-908 establishes a clear framework:

Subsection (a): An emergency ordinance “may be enacted only to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety, or the property of people.”

Subsection (b): An emergency ordinance “shall not” levy taxes, impose special property tax assessments, impose or change a service rate, or be enacted on any franchise or special privilege creating any vested right or interest or alienating any property. Conveyances of county-owned real property exceeding $300 “shall not be subject to emergency enactment.”

Subsection (c): An emergency ordinance “must contain a declaration that an emergency exists and define the emergency.”

Subsection (e): Passage requires a two-thirds vote of the whole number of justices; 10 in the case of Pulaski County.

What does emergency status do procedurally? It bypasses three public readings. It skips standard committee review. It grants immediate effect.

What is it not for? Administrative housekeeping, contractual deadlines the county knew were coming and a private petitioner’s business timeline.

When boilerplate language like “health, safety, and welfare” replaces a genuine definition of an emergency, the emergency clause stops being a safety valve and starts being a shortcut.

The Data: Three Years of ‘Emergencies’

This is a pattern across three years, not a collection of isolated incidents.

2023: Eight Ordinances

Routine Administrative Policy: fixing JP per diem rates (23-OR-07), designating Juneteenth as a holiday (23-OR-16), and setting annual prisoner fees (23-OR-49). These are recurring tasks that arrive on a predictable schedule every year. They do not meet the standard of subsection (a).

Foreseeable Contract Deadlines: The Junction Street Bridge agreement (23-OR-36) extended a deal signed in August 2003. It was set to expire in August 2023. The deadline was on the contract.

Planning Coordination: 23-OR-17 (LRAFB Regional Planning) was an interlocal agreement between multiple cities and counties with a collective effective date of May 1, 2023. The emergency clause was used to ensure Pulaski County met the deadline alongside its partners — a foreseeable deadline, not a sudden crisis.

Possible Statutory Violation — Service Rate Change: The sanitation rate increase (23-OR-40) was declared an emergency to ensure solvency — then delayed 60 days for public notification. Subsection (b) explicitly says an emergency ordinance “shall not impose or change a service rate.” The county did it anyway.

Note on omitted ordinances: Two additional emergency ordinances were enacted in 2023 — 23-OR-10 (Drug Deferral Pilot Program) and 23-OR-43 (Brownfields) — but raise distinct issues involving conflicts of interest and timing discrepancies that will be examined in a future post. They are excluded here only to keep this analysis focused on the pattern of emergency misuse, not because they met the criteria for an emergency.

2024: Nine Ordinances

The Admission: Ordinance 24-OR-35 (911 PSAP Consolidation). Hyde told the quorum court his office “dropped the ball” on restructuring the Sheriff’s Department dispatch staff before county 911 operations were turned over to an outside contractor. He said his staff was busy with the budget, and the county found itself “in a hurry because of a mistake in my department.” A memo was signed in April; the ordinance was not introduced until October. The emergency clause was used to fix an administrative error.

Political Reaction: 24-OR-11, requiring a report from the sheriff on an experimental program at the detention center, was rushed after a Netflix trailer depicted “violent and illegal conduct by detainees.” The justification? To “preserve the integrity of county government.” That is a reputational concern, not a statutory emergency under subsection (a).

Potential Statutory Violation — Alienation of Property: 24-OR-07 (Southeastern Freight property exchange) involved the county exchanging real property for park expansion. Subsection (b) says an emergency ordinance “shall not” alienate property. Conveyances of county-owned real property exceeding $300 “shall not be subject to emergency enactment.”

The Legitimate Ones: Two fire district annexations (24-OR-23, 24-OR-45) met the standard of subsection (a) — service gaps following a base decommissioning and critical coverage expansion.

Note on omitted ordinances: Four additional emergency ordinances were enacted in 2024, addressing purchasing policy, compensation caps, JP per diem rates, and prisoner fees, but are not examined here as they follow the same pattern of administrative housekeeping already illustrated by the 2023 examples. They are excluded for brevity.

2025: 13 Ordinances

For 2025, the emergency designations fall into three categories, plus a separate set of planning failures examined below.

Public Emergencies (3 ordinances)

These ordinances cited specific threats requiring immediate legal standing:

25-OR-27 (Public Safety Hiring): Created exemptions to fill critical public safety vacancies, citing the protection of health, safety, and welfare.

25-OR-46 (E-911 Addressing): Established a system required for E-911 implementation, cited as necessary for reliable emergency response and public safety.

25-OR-50 (Base Flood Elevations): Declared that severe flooding was “likely to result in infliction of serious personal injury or death” and “destruction of property,” necessitating immediate compliance with National Flood Insurance Program standards.

Administrative and Legal Compliance (3 ordinances)

These measures used emergency clauses for technical updates or to rectify delays in meeting state mandates:

25-OR-07 (Military Leave): Used to ensure public safety employees received proper leave according to a state code already in existence.

25-OR-16 (Travel Policy): Cited “fair and equitable travel” for official training as the emergency basis.

25-OR-24 (Applicant Tracking): Shortened job posting windows from five days to three under the guise of an emergency for “health, safety, and welfare.”

Category C — Private Interests (2 ordinances)

These ordinances focus on the “endeavors” of private individuals rather than a public crisis:

25-OR-48 (Jose Romero Private Club Permit): The emergency was declared for the “preservation of commerce and the petitioner’s ability to proceed in their endeavors.”

25-OR-55 (Westrock Marina Rezoning): Declared an emergency because it was “necessary [for] the petitioner’s ability to proceed in their endeavors.”

Subsection (b) of 14-14-908 says an emergency ordinance “shall not be enacted on any franchise or special privilege creating any vested right or interest.” A private club permit and a rezoning grant specific privileges to specific petitioners. The statute says such matters “shall not be subject to emergency enactment.” Fogleman, the county attorney, approved both as to form.

The Planning Failure Vs. Emergency Distinction

A significant portion of the “emergencies” analyzed resulted from predictable deadlines and administrative delays rather than sudden, unforeseen events.

Predictable Cycles (MEMS): Ordinance 25-OR-45 states this contract has been extended every five years since 1995. The Oct. 27, 2025 expiration was fixed for five years. Yet the quorum court did not act until Sept. 23, 2025, using an emergency clause to avoid a lapse caused by their own timing.

State Mandates (Law Library): Act 371 was signed on March 20, 2025. The county waited eight months — until the November meeting — to pass the implementing ordinance (25-OR-57) under an emergency designation.

State Mandate (PACE District): Ordinance 25-OR-47 expanded Pulaski County's PACE Improvement District into a multi-county district and reconstituted its governing board. The ordinance itself acknowledges that Act 579 of 2025 — which altered PACE district authorizations and structure — was already law. The county waited to pass this implementing ordinance, then called it an emergency. The justification cited job creation, economic development, and utility costs — policy goals, not a sudden threat to life, health, safety, or property.

Late Filings (Firing Range): Ordinance 25-OR-30 requires a conditional use permit for any new firing range in unincorporated Pulaski County. Justice McCoy specifically spoke against it due to its status as a late item. His objection was overridden.

Delayed Response (Moratorium): Act 314 (adopted March 18, 2025) removed municipal authority over extraterritorial jurisdictions. The county did not pass its emergency response moratorium (25-OR-39) until August — five months after the “chaos” was triggered.

These are not emergencies. They are the consequences of inaction, dressed in statutory language.

The County Judge’s Role

Emergency ordinances do not originate in the quorum court. They originate upstream — in the executive branch — when planning fails and a deadline arrives before preparation.

Barry Hyde is the county’s chief executive and manages day-to-day operations, including contracting.

The 911 Consolidation (24-OR-35) record is vital because Hyde said in public what the data shows across three years: the urgency was created by a planning failure, not a public crisis.

That admission reframes everything. If one emergency was caused by “dropping the ball,” how many of the remaining 29 resulted from the same dynamic?

The record shows no evidence of systematic corrections after that admission. The 2025 pattern — the MEMS contract, the eight-month delay on Act 371 — suggests nothing changed.

The County Attorney’s Role

Every ordinance passed requires the county attorney’s office to sign off on the form of an ordinance before it moves forward. That approval is the legal review — the point where someone is supposed to ask whether an emergency ordinance complies with A.C.A. § 14-14-908, including whether an emergency designation meets the standard of subsection (a) and whether the ordinance runs afoul of subsection (b)’s prohibitions.

Every emergency ordinance passed in these three years was approved as to form by Adam Fogleman or one of his deputies.

The Quorum Court’s Role

The same Quorum Court that passed 100+ appropriation ordinances mostly unanimously, with most routed around the Budget Committee, approved all of the emergency ordinances with near-unanimous votes.

The urgency generated by emergency ordinances limited discussion and debate. JPs couldn’t ask for the issue to be tabled until the next meeting to get more information. They were forced into quick decisions, sometimes without all of the facts or time to deliberate. But it was a situation they allowed to repeat itself.

That is not a passive failure. It is a documented series of affirmative votes.

The Systemic Argument

Part 1 showed that routine appropriations moved fast and were never tethered to a public financial picture. The 90% Rule became a suggestion. Carryover became a slush fund.

This post shows that when planning failures produced missed deadlines, the emergency clause absorbed those failures — bypassing whatever thin scrutiny remained. More troubling, it seems the emergency clause was used for actions the statute explicitly prohibits: changing service rates, alienating property, and granting special privileges to private petitioners.

Together, they describe a complete system for avoiding accountability at every stage:

Routine spending went through Agenda instead of Budget.

Emergency spending bypassed committees entirely.

The county attorney approved the form — including what appears to be direct statutory violations.

The county judge signed.

The quorum court voted yes.

At no point in this architecture did anyone consistently stop and ask: Does this meet the standard of subsection (a)? Does this violate subsection (b)? Why are we here again? What does the fund balance look like right now?

The two private-interest emergency ordinances in 2025 are the terminus of this logic. When the mechanism for bypassing public scrutiny becomes routine enough, it eventually gets applied to things that have nothing to do with public welfare at all. A petitioner’s “ability to proceed in their endeavors” is not a public emergency. Subsection (b) likely prohibits it. It passed anyway. Nobody said no.

The emergency ordinances did not cause the budget crisis. But they were part of the same system — the one that kept county government moving fast enough that no one was ever required to stop, look at the numbers, and say: We cannot keep doing this.

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