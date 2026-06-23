TinyTimAG, Tracking Arkansas’ attorney general Roblox avatar, holds a press conference to announce a lawsuit while he takes campaign contributions from interested parties on both sides of the issue.

When Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin held a press conference today to announce a lawsuit against Roblox and Discord for endangering children, he presented himself as a protector of Arkansas families, holding a predatory industry accountable.

While every media outlet in the state took the release at face value and ran it, the campaign finance records and state contracts tell a more complicated story.

The deeper story is how Arkansas’s political machine turns enforcement, campaign finance, and government contracting into a self-reinforcing system, one where the same patterns appear, regardless of the issue, industry, or victims.

The Roblox lawsuit is not an isolated event. It is the latest example of a pattern we have documented throughout The Arkansas Machine series: politically connected players receive lucrative state contracts, campaign money flows through the same network of donors and PACs, and enforcement decisions raise questions that the public cannot independently answer.

The Outside Counsel

Griffin’s office isn’t leading the Roblox and Discord lawsuit by itself. The state retained The Lanier Law Firm, led by Houston plaintiffs’ trial attorney Mark Lanier, along with Reddick Law Firm (formerly known as Reddick Moss) of Little Rock and helmed by Brian Reddick.

These are not new relationships. Since taking office in January 2023, Griffin has retained Lanier and Reddick for at least six confirmed matters, according to the state transparency website:

A seventh contract on the transparency site could not be opened due to technical issues.

The Campaign Contributions

Reddick and Lanier have made significant contributions to Griffin’s political operation. Reddick made his first contribution, $1,500, in October 2023 after the Meta and Syngenta contracts.

The bulk of the contributions came in October 2024. The PBM contract was signed on Oct. 10. Twelve days later, Mark and Becky Lanier maxed out contributions to Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC at $10,000 each. On Oct. 28, both the Laniers contributed the maximum amount to Griffin’s primary and general campaigns. Over 18 days, a total of $33,200 was received from individuals whose firm had just received its fourth no-bid contract from the same attorney general.

Brian and Tiffany Reddick contributed another $11,700 in February 2025. The combined contributions to Griffin’s campaign and PAC from 2023 to 2025: $46,400.

The machine does not require a secret meeting or a paper bag full of cash. It operates through relationships, access, and recurring financial ties that become normalized over time.

A redacted screenshot of the Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal showing contributions made by Mark and Becky Lanier to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign and PAC in October 2024.

A redacted screenshot from the Secretary of State’s campaign finance portal showing contributions made to AG Tim Griffin’s campaign by Brian and Tiffany Reddick.

The Other Side of the Lawsuit

On Dec. 14, 2025, Griffin’s campaign accepted a $3,500 maximum contribution from Mark Reinstra, an attorney for Roblox, during the same week his Republican counterparts across the country were acting:

Dec. 11: Florida sues Roblox

Dec. 16: South Carolina announces investigation

Dec. 16: Iowa sues Roblox

Dec. 18: Tennessee sues Roblox

Arkansas did not.

We reviewed Griffin’s campaign finance reports through the most recent filing period and found no indication that Reinstra’s donation was returned.

Meanwhile, a Lonoke County family whose 11-year-old son was allegedly groomed through Roblox was forced to pursue its own litigation while the AG took no public enforcement action.

Then, on May 28, Griffin retained Lanier. Thirteen days later, the lawsuit was filed.

The question isn’t why the law firms moved quickly once retained; it’s why retaining them took until May 2026.

The No-Bid Pattern

Arkansas law requires the attorney general to issue a written request for proposals before retaining outside counsel on a contingency contract. The statute permits one exception: if the AG determines that an RFP is “not feasible under the relevant circumstances, he or she shall state the basis for this determination in writing.”

The law requires a case-specific explanation of why an RFP cannot be conducted in a particular matter.

Across every contract Tracking Arkansas reviewed, the written determinations are not just similar; they are identical in their justifications:

These are reasons why hiring outside counsel is desirable, but they are not reasons why posting an RFP is not feasible. The determinations don’t provide an answer for why an RFP couldn’t be issued:

Is there an emergency?

Are Lanier and Reddick the only qualified firms?

Would competition compromise an ongoing investigation?

The exception, designed for genuinely unusual circumstances, has been applied to every Lanier and Reddick contract, in almost identical language, whether the defendant is a pesticide manufacturer, a pharmacy benefit manager, or a platform accused of enabling child predators.

This is not the first time Tracking Arkansas has documented a statutory exception converted into standard practice through boilerplate. We documented the same mechanism at the Pulaski County Quorum Court, where emergency language bypassed the required three readings of ordinances without establishing any actual emergency. The form is satisfied, but the substance is not. The process the law was designed to require is skipped.

That process exists for a reason. Contingency fee contracts under Arkansas law pay outside counsel up to 25 percent of the first $10 million recovered, scaling down to 5 percent for recovery amounts above $25 million, and capping out at $50 million in total compensation.

The Arkansas Machine

Throughout this series, we have documented the same structure appearing across multiple cases:

Tobacco companies and tobacco lawyers funding Griffin’s political operation while his office oversees tobacco enforcement and settlements.

Casino operators, gambling interests, and attorneys contributing to his PAC while litigation and licensing disputes remain active.

Prediction markets declared illegal by the attorney general, yet untouched by enforcement.

Now the same structure appears in child-safety litigation: different industries, different victims, different defendants, and the same operating model.

The Question

The merits of the Roblox lawsuit will be decided in a Los Angeles courtroom. That question is separate from the ones Arkansas taxpayers should be asking:

When the firms receiving lucrative state contracts are funding the attorney general’s political operation, when lawyers representing litigation targets are also writing campaign checks, and when statutory safeguards are routinely bypassed through identical boilerplate language, how is the public supposed to determine whether enforcement decisions are being made independently? And whose interests are the AG really serving?

That question sits at the heart of The Arkansas Machine.

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