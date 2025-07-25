FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers took July off—but when they return, they’ll face a decision that could affect thousands of residents and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. On July 17, Arkansas resident Scott Perkins submitted a formal request to the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) for a public hearing on systemic failures in the state’s Medicaid eligibility system, operated by Deloitte under a $345 million contract.

While ALC staff confirmed that no meetings were held in July due to the Council’s summer recess, they now say the matter will be discussed with committee chairs “in the next week or so.” Advocates are calling on the ALC to urgently act in August—before even greater damage is done.

“We understand July was a break month, but August can’t be,” said Perkins, co-founder of ArkLegBillTracker.com. “The state is facing a likely contract extension with Deloitte later this year, plus a major Medicaid eligibility overhaul tied to the newly passed federal budget. If we don’t investigate now, we risk doubling down on a system that is already hurting people.”

The system in question has been linked to repeated fraud and eligibility errors across multiple states. Perkins recently discovered his identity was fraudulently used on another person’s Medicaid case for almost a year, blocking him from accessing his own health insurance and violating a court order. When he tried to report the issue to DHS, his complaints were either ignored or dismissed.

“We are requesting that this matter be taken up and addressed—and at the very least, investigated,” Perkins said. “We haven’t received a timely or coherent response from DHS. It feels like no one is taking this seriously. But it’s a massive problem that could impact thousands of Arkansans.”

Follow the Money: Deloitte Donations Came Right After National Scrutiny

The request for oversight comes amid growing scrutiny over Deloitte’s political influence in Arkansas:

On June 24, 2024 , the Kaiser Family Foundation published a national report on failures in Deloitte-managed Medicaid systems across eight states.

On June 25 , 2024 , Deloitte’s Arkansas PAC cut checks to eight legislators —including several on the ALC’s Review Subcommittee, which provides oversight on Deloitte’s state contracts.

On July 8 , 2024 , Arkansas Advocate reported on the KFF investigation.

By July 12, 2024, legislators began filing campaign reports showing Deloitte donations.

“It took 24 hours for Deloitte to start writing checks — and more than a week for lawmakers to even be briefed on the request for a hearing,” Perkins said. “That’s the problem.”

What’s at Stake

Arkansas’ Medicaid system uses Deloitte’s “no-touch” eligibility software, which automatically merges households and approves eligibility with minimal human review. It’s a system that has enabled fraud, denied access to care, and produced incoherent, contradictory responses from DHS even when the fraud is reported.

“We’re not just asking for a hearing,” said Perkins. “We’re demanding accountability.”