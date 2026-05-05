“Call Outs” artwork by Substack.

Call Outs for Almost All

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more brazen.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as expected, called a special session for tax cuts, and legislators have gaveled in to this publicity stunt designed for headlines and more watering down of the state’s corporate tax rate. This is a smoke signal to special interests that Arkansas remains primed for the hollowing out of democracy and is essentially captured and controlled by the machine regime.

The fiscal session just ended. Tax cuts could have been handled in numerous lanes — through fiscal non-appropriation bills, special language, governor’s letters. The mechanisms exist. The legislature could have done the work.

But instead, a special session.

We’re waiting on confirmation from House and Senate staff, but we’ve heard the estimated cost to you, the Arkansas taxpayer, for this session is $50,000 a day. This amount includes per diems and mileage for legislators, temporary staff salaries, and other overhead costs.

According to the actual meeting lengths listed on the House and Senate floor and committee videos, legislators have spent a total of two hours and 58 minutes in session for Monday and Tuesday. They are expected to wrap up Wednesday.

For what? For a tax cut they could have done last week. For a photo op. For a media “win” to send a message to national donors and to take into election season while the rest of us pay the tab.

This is the breed of fiscal conservatism at play in the Natural State:

The kind where:

$300 million for a mystery corporation = “economic development, trust us”

$300+ million for LEARNS Act school vouchers = “choice”

$50,000 a day for a special session = “necessary”

But $22 million to increase funding for a proven early childhood education program that hasn’t seen a substantive raise is a bridge too far.

Call it what it is: Blank-check spending that relies on a finite reserve fund.

Come On Caucus Goes Quiet: Senators Just Signed a $300 Million Blank Check

Thirty-one Arkansas senators voted yes on a $300 million expenditure from the state reserve fund that was added to the amended Revenue Stabilization Act (RSA), which is known as the state’s budget law. An amount almost half of what’s currently in the reserve fund to an undisclosed recipient without a public hearing.

The only senator who officially voted no on the amended Revenue Stabilization Act: Bryan King. Sen. Clint Penzo got so many calls about his apparent yes vote that he had to explain that he was out of the chamber and wasn’t made aware that the vote was happening in time. According to Senate procedure, if you’re not there to vote no when they roll the vote, you’re an automatic yes. Sen. John Payton voted present.

The Come On Caucus’ eight senators have spent this session building a reputation as the chamber’s fiscal conscience. They’ve pushed back. They’ve made leadership sweat. On the Profiri vote, they made the tools in leadership work hard.

Then all but one of them voted for this mess.

We’ve said before that the Come On Caucus isn’t perfect, and that sometimes their votes align with the machine’s. With this vote, they’ve proven themselves to be no better than the Democratic-controlled Pulaski County Quorum Court, which rubber-stamped excess spending until its general fund was $9 million in the hole, in violation of Amendment 10 of the state constitution.

Senate Democrats Finally Vote as a Bloc — for the RSA

Every Senate Democrat voted for the RSA. Every Republican except two did the same. The “fiscal conservatives” and the opposition party agreed on one thing: don’t ask questions, vote yes, go home.

If a legislator votes for an RSA that explicitly includes $300 million to an undisclosed corporation, they voted for that appropriation. Any no vote on the amendment to add the $300 million doesn’t cover it. A grandstanding floor speech doesn’t cover it. The vote is the vote.

David Ray’s Performance

In the House, Rep. David Ray went to the well on April 27 and delivered a speech against the $300 million being added to the RSA. He said — on video, for the record — that $300 million of Arkansas taxpayer money flowing to a global corporation that doesn’t need it was wrong. He said it clearly. He said it with conviction. He voted no on the amendment to add the $300 million

Two days later, he voted for the RSA that included it.

That’s not a contradiction, that’s a performance. Ray wanted the quote for home, to get accolades from conservative media and video to post on social media. He also wanted the vote for the machine. He got both. Conduit News praised his speech on social media and never once mentioned where his final vote landed.

Rep. Ryan Rose did the same performance.

When you can speak one way and vote the other and face zero accountability from your own political press, that’s not courage. That’s the machine running exactly as designed.

The Google-Entergy Scheme: You Pay, They Profit

While the legislature was handing $300 million in secret to an undisclosed corporation, another story broke the same week, and it’s one that makes the whole mess even uglier.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on May 3 that Google and Entergy are keeping an energy rate contract secret — a $4 billion deal tied to a West Memphis data center project.

Entergy announced in January that residential rates would increase by 26 percent. Twenty-six percent for families already stretched thin with gas at almost $4 gallon.

And who is wielding the data-center torch high and proud?

Doyle Webb, chairman of the Public Service Commission. The same Doyle Webb who runs the Saline County machine. The same machine boss who answers to the same people who brought you the $300 million mystery vote.

This is cost-shifting, plain and simple. It’s a wealth transfer from your family’s electric bill to the world’s richest corporations. And it’s happening with the full blessing of the same legislature that just voted 31-2 to write a blank check.

The $300 million mystery appropriation and the $4 billion Google-Entergy secret deal are two sides of the same coin:

One takes your tax dollars with no disclosure.

The other raises your electric bill with no transparency.

Same machine, same result: You pay, they profit.

The Missing Piece

We haven’t seen moves against the people’s money and public assets like this in recent memory.

Not because it hasn’t happened, but because public outrage has been diffused, distracted and dismissed.

The Come On Caucus goes quiet. David Ray speaks one way and votes another. The Democrat-Gazette reports the secret electric rate deal. The special session gets called. And the machine keeps grinding.

The only thing missing is you.

The Question No One Will Answer

When does it stop?

Not rhetorically; actually. The spend-down is running on all cylinders. The wealth transfer is accelerating.

It only stops when we the people stop it.

Not when they decide to be responsible.

Not when the media asks a tough question.

Not when an election rolls around.

When we make it politically expensive to keep doing this.

What ‘Delivering the Message’ Looks Like