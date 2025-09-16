News Column

By Janie Ginocchio

This is part five of our series on the AG’s money machine.

Even as the Arkansas Attorney General’s office defended the state in high-stakes casino licensing battles, companies and lawyers involved in those disputes were contributing to Griffin’s political action committee (PAC). The overlap between litigation and fundraising paints a troubling picture of conflicts between enforcement and political fundraising.

Gambling: When the Regulator Gets Funded by the Players

The 2021 Precedent: A Candidate Benefits

A company that had just lost a major state decision gave money to the candidate who would soon become the state’s top lawyer.

October 2021: The Arkansas Supreme Court rules on Amendment 100, affecting casino licenses.



November 2021: The Arkansas Racing Commission (ARC) revokes Gulfside Casino’s license and awards it to Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB)/Legends.



November 5, 2021: Gulfside Casino Partnership donates $3,500 to Griffin’s Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC.



The 2023 Case: Griffin Defends the State

Once Griffin became Attorney General, he was defending the state in cases involving companies whose representatives were donating to his PAC.

May 18, 2023: McDaniel Wolff, PLLC, law firm for CNB, donates $1,000 to JAG PAC. (Note: Dustin McDaniel, a Democrat and former AG, is a partner in the firm.)



January–October 2023: The AG’s office leads the appeal defending the state after a circuit court voids the CNB/Legends license.



October 2023: Arkansas Supreme Court upholds the lower court, voiding the license.



The 2024 Onslaught: Donations Continue Amid Legal Battles

Even as litigation escalated, donations flowed from companies and attorneys directly involved in ongoing disputes with the state.

Feb. 20, 2024: CNB donates $7,500 to JAG PAC.



Feb. 21, 2024: McDaniel Wolff donates $7,500 .



June 2024: ARC awards the license to Cherokee Nation Entertainment (CNE).



July 2024: Gulfside Casino files a new lawsuit challenging the licensing decision.



November 2024: Arkansas voters approve Issue 2, a constitutional amendment blocking the Pope County license.



November 2024: CNB files a federal lawsuit challenging Issue 2.

Daily Fantasy Sports and Gray-Area Operators

The pattern extends beyond casinos. Online betting operators have also funneled money to Griffin’s PAC while facing regulatory scrutiny.

Feb. 12, 2024: Fantasy Sports Operator Coalition, which represents PrizePicks, a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) operator, donates $10,000 to JAG PAC.



Feb. 15, 2024: The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) issues cease-and-desist letters to PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy for offering unlicensed sports betting.



Q1 2025: Underdog Fantasy ($6,600) and FanDuel ($10,000) donate to the PAC while under state scrutiny.

Sen. Bryan King’s Request

On Aug. 5, 2025, state Sen. Bryan King formally asked Griffin to issue an official opinion on the legality of sports and political prediction markets, including platforms like Kalshi. His office has yet to issue an opinion. That request makes the timing of prior donations from DFS operators and potential betting platforms look even worse optically.

Why It Matters

Arkansas tightly restricts sports betting to its three licensed casinos, yet Griffin’s PAC has accepted large donations from both licensed casino operators suing the state and unlicensed/gray-area betting companies. The timeline suggests a system where entities under direct or potential legal action are also funding the political operation of the official whose office regulates, defends, or prosecutes them.

The optics are stark: companies with high-value business before the state are helping bankroll the very person tasked with enforcing the law. In Arkansas, where the Attorney General is supposed to stand between the public and corporate misconduct, these donations raise serious questions about impartiality and influence.

In part six, we’ll examine how three bills Rep. David Ray sponsored in 2023, if passed, would have fundamentally changed campaign finance in Arkansas and fully legalized the money machine.

The AG’s Money Machine Series

Part 1: David Ray, the AG’s Half-Million Dollar Man

Part 2: The AG’s Campaign Without a Campaign

Part 3: Follow the Money: Griffin, Ray and Gilmore’s PAC Cash Loop

Part 4: Tobacco, Trial Lawyers and the AR Attorney General

