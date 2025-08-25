News Column

his infographic illustrates the “closed loop of influence” surrounding Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility contract. Deloitte pays Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (GDSG) to lobby; GDSG simultaneously runs legislators’ campaigns and donates to them; in turn, those legislators sit on committees that protect Deloitte’s contracts — ensuring the cycle continues unchecked.

By Janie Ginocchio

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a three-part special investigative series, Contracts, Campaigns and Closed Loops: The Politics of Policy. In Part 1, we traced how Deloitte’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility system kept winning contract renewals despite repeated failures — protected by Sen. Ben Gilmore’s central role in a money-and-influence loop that shields the company from oversight. In this part, we examine how loopholes in Arkansas disclosure laws allow consultants-turned-lobbyists and PACs to obscure their ties to lawmakers. In Part 3, we turn to Attorney General Tim Griffin — Arkansas’s constitutionally charged consumer watchdog — and show how his financial and political ties to the Gilmore brothers compromise his independence, leaving Deloitte protected and citizens like Scott Perkins stranded.)

When Arkansas law was written, it included a theoretical safeguard: lobbyists must disclose if they have a “direct business association” with the public officials they lobby. In theory, that would alert the public when lawmakers are financially tied to their own consultants or lobbyists.

In practice, the law contains a fatal flaw: it never defines what a “direct business association” is.

This loophole has allowed the safeguard to collapse.

Consultants in the Lobby

Take Gilmore Davis Strategy Group (GDS Group). On their 2024 lobbyist activity reports, they relied on this ambiguity and checked “No” when asked if they had direct business associations with public servants.

Yet campaign finance reports show a clear financial relationship. For the 2024 election, lawmakers like Sen. Ben Gilmore, Rep. Keith Brooks, and Rep. Howard Beaty Jr. paid GDS Group tens of thousands of dollars for campaign services. All three then had assignments to committees that oversee state contracts — including those of GDS Group’s clients, like Deloitte and its $345 million Medicaid eligibility system.

GDS Group isn’t alone.

JCD Consulting, helmed by former state Republican Party head Chase Dugger, also blends campaign consulting with lobbying, while checking “No” on disclosure forms. JCD’s legislative client roster is larger than GDS Group, including power players like ALC Review co-chair Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, and ALC co-chair Rep. Les Eaves.

Because the law doesn’t explicitly state that client-vendor relationships or ownership of separate-but-affiliated entities count as a “direct business association,” these firms can claim technical compliance.

Arkansas voters are left with a system where the same people running campaigns are also lobbying the winners — and official reports, enabled by a vague statute, pretend those ties don’t exist, even while money is moving both ways between lobbyists and lawmakers.

PACs as Money Filters

The same pattern of disclosure gaps carries over into political action committees (PACs). Just as lobbyist reports fail to capture campaign consulting ties, PACs allow money to be bundled, redirected, and obscured.

Gilmore Strategy Group PAC: A Local Slush Fund

According to business filings with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Gilmore Davis Strategy Group began as Gilmore Strategy Group, founded in 2016 by Jon Gilmore. After JR Davis became a partner in 2024, the firm started using the fictitious name Gilmore Davis Strategy Group to reflect the partnership. The PAC, which was registered in 2023, is still formally registered under the earlier Gilmore Strategy Group name.

The PAC is funded almost entirely by Jon Gilmore’s own firm, with only two outside donations (to be examined in a later series), and has reported just $16,600 in contributions since inception.

Nearly half went to Attorney General Tim Griffin ($6,600), with smaller amounts to Beaty and Cavenaugh.

This isn’t a broad donor pool. It’s an internal fund that allows GDS Group to channel its own money — and its clients’ money — into the campaigns of their allies. By filtering donations through a PAC, firms avoid the optics of direct contributions while delivering the same political message: we’re backing you.

Deloitte PAC: A National Black Box

Created in April 2024, just as Deloitte came under national scrutiny for Medicaid eligibility failures.

Has already moved $2.34 million, with only $7,000 traceable in Arkansas.

The rest is buried under “non-itemized” contributions sent out of state and administrative expenses.

Deloitte didn’t just establish a PAC — it used it as cover. The day after a KFF Health News investigation exposed flaws in Deloitte’s Medicaid systems (Arkansas included), Deloitte PAC, working through its lobbying firm GDS Group, sent checks to eight Arkansas legislators who oversee state contracts. The checks first appeared on campaign reports only after the story broke locally; the rest spread out over six weeks. Four months later, the ALC renewed Deloitte’s contract without a single question.

Two Sides of the Same Problem

Locally, firms like GDS Group can run campaigns, deny ties on lobbyist forms and then use PACs to funnel money to lawmakers they lobby.

Nationally, corporations like Deloitte bury millions in PAC filings, disguising spending with “non-itemized” categories and staggered disclosures.

The Result: Whether through local consulting firms or national corporations, the outcome is the same: Arkansans can’t follow the money. The disclosure system that was supposed to guarantee transparency has instead become a tool for hiding influence.

Why It Matters

Deloitte’s Medicaid eligibility system has failed Arkansans again and again. But instead of oversight, the company gets protection — shielded by a network of campaign consultants, lobbyists, and PAC money.

Until Arkansas builds a firewall between campaign work and lobbying — and demands real disclosure of PAC spending — the loop will keep spinning in the dark.

