A screenshot of the state’s motion to for stay pending appeal in the House District 70 case with the word “denied” appended in red to illustrate the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to deny the motion in addition to the state’s motions to consolidate the case with the Senate District 26 case and for an expedited briefing schedule.

By Janie Ginocchio

(Full disclosure: ArkLeg Bill Tracker co-founders Scott Perkins and Janie Ginocchio are plaintiffs in the District 70 lawsuit.)

In a decisive ruling that significantly shifts the legal landscape, the Arkansas Supreme Court has denied the state’s attempts to delay special elections for House District 70 and Senate District 26. The order represents a major setback for the state’s strategy and increases pressure on the Governor to comply with the law.

For the citizens of North Little Rock, Sherwood, and Senate District 26, the path to representation just got much shorter.

The Supreme Court’s Order: A Strategic Rebuke

The state, appealing the lower courts’ rulings, asked the Supreme Court for four things:

1. Consolidate the two cases.

2. Stay (pause) the circuit court orders that require elections to be held before the Governor’s June 2026 date.

3. An expedited briefing schedule to fast-track the appeal.

4. Expedited consideration of the case.

The Court’s ruling ultimately favored the plaintiffs. It denied the motion to consolidate, denied the motion to stay the elections, and, critically, denied the motion for an expedited briefing schedule.

However, the Court did grant the state’s motion for expedited consideration. This is a key legal distinction. It means that while the Court will not rush the writing and filing of legal briefs, it promises to rule quickly after all briefs are submitted. This prevents the state from using a drawn-out deliberation process to run out the clock.

Justice Rhonda Wood was the only justice who noted she would have also granted the expedited briefing, but she still joined the majority in the rest of the decisions.

Why the Clock is Now Ticking Against the State

The Supreme Court’s ruling flipped the entire dynamic of this case. The state’s strategy of delay has been countered by the reality of two rigid timelines: the legal calendar and the election calendar.

The Rigid Election Calendar

Elections cannot be organized at the last minute. To hold a vote on March 3, 2026, a fixed sequence of events must begin immediately: ballots must be designed and printed, and poll workers must be trained and voting machines must be programmed. Had the Supreme Court granted the stay, it would have frozen this process. By the time the appeal was resolved, it would have been logistically impossible to hold the election in March, making the Governor’s June date the only “practicable” option by default.

The Slower Legal Calendar

By denying the stay, the Supreme Court allowed the election calendar to start. By also denying the expedited briefing, it ensured the state’s legal appeal would unfold on a much slower timeline. The state’s legal briefs are not due until mid-December and the process will continue into February 2026.

The Supreme Court’s decision ensures that the practical timeline of election administration will now move forward, regardless of the state’s ongoing legal appeal. This creates an untenable situation for the state: they will be filing legal documents arguing the March 3 election is impracticable at the very same time county election officials are actively preparing for it.

The Immediate Next Steps: Proclamations and Accountability

The pressure on the Governor is now immediate and concrete.

Set the Dates: The Governor has been ordered to set the HD70 election for March 3, 2026, and must now set a new, sooner date for the SD26 election.

Face the Music in HD70: A major development is still pending in the House District 70 case. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Shawn W. Johnson is expected to rule within days on a motion for an Order to Show Cause. This requires the Governor to explain to the court why she has not already complied with the order and issued a proclamation for the March 3 election. This is a tool for judicial enforcement and underscores the seriousness of the Governor’s non-compliance.

What This Means: The Strategy of Delay Has Failed

From the beginning, we argued that these cases were about a fundamental right to representation. The state’s legal strategy was built on a foundation of delay, betting that a prolonged appeal would outlast the election timeframe the lawsuits requested.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has now pulled that foundation out from under them. The tables have turned. The clock, once the state’s ally, is now its adversary. The Governor must now act.

We won this critical round. The fight for representation continues, but the citizens of HD70 and SD26 can see the finish line.

