Courthouses of Corruption and the Association of Turnback Cards From Boone County to Lonoke, a culture of covering up wrongdoing spreads through Arkansas courthouses.

The press release landed in my inbox on Friday, Feb. 27. Boone County Judge Robert Daniel Hathaway, 68, had been arrested by the Arkansas State Police on one felony count of Abuse of Office and one misdemeanor count of Reporting by Public Employee for Loss of Public Funds.

The charge was straightforward: Hathaway knew an employee had misused a county credit card — exceeding $1,000 within a calendar year — and failed to report it to Arkansas Legislative Audit within five days of the discovery, as required by state law. Fourteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge requested the investigation back in August 2025. Legislative Audit conducted its review. The evidence was clear.

Hathaway’s arrest didn’t happen in a vacuum. It followed the Feb. 13 arrest of Daniel Bolen, 46, the former director of Boone County Office of Emergency Management, on charges including Abuse of Office, Theft of $25,000 or More, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Next came the Feb. 18 arrest of April Dawn Benefiel, 44, former program director for Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Hindering Prosecution, charges stemming directly from the Bolen investigation.

Three arrests, one county. A pattern of public corruption reaching from emergency management to a children’s advocacy center to the county judge’s office itself.

But here’s what caught my attention: the timing of what came next.

The Lonoke County Parallel

The day after Hathaway was arrested, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley issued a press release.

According to that release, Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin reported to the prosecuting attorney’s office on Feb. 23 — four days earlier — that he’d observed “financial inconsistencies” on a county credit card. In November 2025. Four months ago.

When Erwin confronted the employee with the charges, the employee — Jay Verkler — immediately resigned. And then nothing happened. For four months, Erwin sat on the information. No report to prosecutors, no investigation, no notification to the Arkansas Legislative Audit. Just silence.

Staley opened an investigation at the prosecutor’s request, and an arrest warrant was finally issued for Verkler, but only after the Boone County arrests made the news and forced the issue.

The contrast could not be starker.

In Boone County, a prosecuting attorney learned of potential misuse, requested an investigation, arranged for a legislative audit, and ultimately secured an arrest of the county judge for failing to report what he knew.

In Lonoke County, the county judge sat on the information for four months and only came forward right before the Boone County story broke.

The Prosecutor’s Selective Vision

This brings us to Prosecutor Chuck Graham.

The day after Aaron Spencer stunned the political establishment by beating six-term incumbent Staley in the Republican primary for Lonoke County sheriff— winning 53.5 percent to Staley’s 26.5 percent, a more than two-to-one margin — Graham was in front of television cameras before his morning coffee cooled.

Spencer is the man who killed Michael Fosler, who was out on bond facing 43 felonies in connection with alleged crimes against Spencer’s child. Fosler had the girl in his truck when Spencer found and shot him in a deadly confrontation in 2024. He is awaiting trial on murder charges.

“We don’t live in the Wild West,” Graham told KATV, dismissing Spencer’s primary victory and the public sentiment behind it. “The prosecutors just follow the law — no matter what public opinion is.”

Follow the law. No matter what.

Let’s test that proposition.

In Boone County, the prosecutor followed the law. He requested an investigation. He brought in Legislative Audit. He pursued charges against a sitting county judge — a fellow elected official — for failure to report misconduct.

In Lonoke County, we have a county judge who waited four months to report misconduct. We have a prosecutor, Graham, who has yet to explain why no investigation was launched in November 2025, why no charges have been considered against an elected official who concealed potential theft for 120 days, and why he was briefing reporters about a murder case the morning after an election rather than answering questions about the four-month reporting gap in his own jurisdiction.

And then there’s Graham’s statement about prosecutors following the law: “no matter what public opinion is.” He’s right. That’s exactly how it’s supposed to work.

So here’s the question: If Boone County’s prosecutor followed the law to the point of arresting a county judge for failure to report, what should happen to a county judge who waited four months and only reported when the Boone County story forced his hand?

Graham has stated he knows all the elected prosecutors in Arkansas. He’s stated they all follow the law.

Let’s see it, Chuck. This is an easy one.

The AAC Connection

There’s another layer here that deserves attention.

Boone County is a member of the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC). So is Lonoke County. So are the other 73 counties. The AAC provides risk management services — including the credit card systems and financial oversight mechanisms that are supposed to catch exactly this kind of misuse.

In Boone County, those systems eventually worked because a prosecutor pushed. In Lonoke County, they didn’t because a county judge pushed them aside for four months and the prosecutor is covering for him.

The difference wasn’t the system. It was the custodian.

The Verkler Factor

There’s an uncomfortable dimension to the Lonoke County case that cannot be ignored.

Jay Verkler is the son of Mike Verkler, a candidate for Lonoke County Judge and an employee of Erwin’s.

When the elder Verkler learned his son was subject to arrest, he issued a public statement addressing his son’s opioid addiction, his prior farm accident, and his family’s heartbreak. “There will be no special treatment, no favors and no interference from me,” Mike Verkler wrote. “The legal system should and will operate as it does for anyone else.”

But it doesn’t change the underlying question: Did the son of the county judge’s anointed successor receive four months of protection that an ordinary county employee would not have received? Did the relationship influence the county judge’s decision to sit on the information rather than report it? Did Erwin seek to protect Verkler’s candidacy?

Erwin has offered no explanation. The prosecutor’s office has offered no explanation. And four months is a very long time to sit on evidence of theft.

In the absence of explanations, Lonoke County voters will have to decide for themselves as the go to the polls next week for the Republican primary runoff for county judge.

The Silence That Serves

In a post on my personal Substack, I wrote about the establishment’s perennial response to questions about Staley: “We have to go with ‘our sheriff’ on this one.”

That line was never just about Staley. It was about a system — a machine — built on loyalty rather than accountability, on relationships rather than records, on silence rather than transparency.

The Boone County arrests show what happens when that silence breaks. Three arrests. A county judge charged. It’s an ugly picture, but it’s an honest one because the system worked.

The Lonoke County case shows what happens when the silence holds. Four months of quiet. A resignation accepted without question. No timely report. No investigation. No accountability. Just the smooth, undisturbed surface of business as usual.

Until Boone County broke. Until the news forced a hand. Until a sheriff had to issue a press release explaining why, after four months, they finally got around to doing their jobs.

The Machine Never Sleeps

The machine is built to silence the space between the noise, to incarcerate the unknown and imprison the voiceless in a cage in the void, to never let the silence scream the truth.

But here’s what the machine forgets: silence doesn’t disappear. It accumulates. It waits. And eventually, it finds its voice.

In Boone County, that voice belongs to the prosecutor who followed the law to a sitting county judge.

In Lonoke County, that voice may yet belong to Graham — if he chooses to follow the same path. He’s stated he knows all the elected prosecutors. He’s stated they all follow the law.

Let’s see it.

What Comes Next

This is the first installment of an ongoing investigation into counties where public trust has been betrayed by the very officials charged with safeguarding it. We’ll be tracking the Boone County cases as they move through the courts. We’ll be monitoring Lonoke County for any sign that the four-month gap in reporting will be investigated — and any explanation for why it wasn’t.

And we’ll be looking at the broader pattern: counties where credit cards are misused, where reports go unfiled, where silence serves the powerful and justice waits.

The AAC provides risk management services to all 75 counties. They process the claims. They see the data. They know which counties have problems and which counties cover them up. The AAC also manages nine membership associations for county officials, providing training and continuing education on ethics and the legal responsibilities of each office.

Our next deep dive will examine the counties with the highest rates of unreported losses, the longest gaps between discovery and reporting, and the closest relationships between the officials who misuse funds and the officials who are supposed to report them.

We’re calling it “Counties of Corrupt Courthouses and the Association of Turned Back Cards.”

Because in Arkansas, the silence is finally breaking. And when it does, the machine has nowhere to hide.

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