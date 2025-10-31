Opinion

By Janie Ginocchio

If you find yourself the subject of an ethics complaint I’ve filed, consider this a free lesson in crisis communications. My work doesn’t end when the complaint is submitted; that’s when the second phase begins. As long as the Arkansas Ethics Commission’s investigation is open, I am actively collecting and submitting supplemental evidence.

To date, related to the 10 complaints currently under investigation, I have submitted close to 500 pages of evidence. Every single page is sourced from publicly available documents, news reports, FOIA responses, and legislation. I’ve asked the Commission to subpoena still more documents that public agencies refused to release.

And you’d be surprised what the Commission considers relevant. Ultimately, their investigation weighs three things: character, conduct, and credibility.

Your public statements denouncing the process? Noted.

Your efforts to manipulate media and public perception, especially when you use publicly funded resources to run your smear campaigns? Documented.

Your overt attempts to retaliate against me, my colleagues, or my family? Cataloged in detail.

This evidence becomes crucial when you say one thing to the public while the documents and your legal defenses to the Ethics Commission tell a completely different story. That discrepancy is a direct attack on your credibility.

Here’s what you fail to understand: your retaliation doesn’t scare me; it instructs me. The screaming, the threats, the specious cease-and-desist letters — they don’t shut down the process. They just tell me there’s more fire under that smoke, and you’re desperate to keep the lid on. It makes me meticulously document your every response and dig even harder to find what you’re hiding.

Every coordinated response, every attempt to obscure the truth, and every effort to discredit the pursuit of accountability is carefully compiled. This evidence is then forwarded to the Ethics Commission. And ultimately, it will end up here, on this blog, for the public to see.

A word of advice: you should all look up the Streisand Effect. It’s the phenomenon where an attempt to hide, remove, or censor information backfires, leading to that information becoming far more widely known than it ever would have been otherwise.

Your frantic efforts to silence scrutiny don’t make you look innocent. They make you look guilty as hell. You are not just failing to manage a crisis; you are actively making it worse, and we are here to make sure the public sees every step of it.

The complaint is the opening argument. Your response is the evidence.

