Political influence with a price tag: Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign paid Rep. David Ray more than $500,000 since 2021, raising questions about whether a sitting legislator was effectively “for sale.”

By Janie Ginocchio

On Feb. 5, 2025, an independent liquor store owner testified before the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee against SB 3 (Act 116), a bill he had just learned about. While the bill’s sponsor touted it as the end of affirmative action in the state, the liquor store owner warned that an unrelated clause hidden inside the legislation would crush small businesses like his in favor of large, powerful wholesalers.

Rep. David Ray, a committee member, was conveniently absent from the room for the testimony.

Moments later, I testified about the same dangerous provision. Ray returned as I made my remarks. He hadn’t heard the store owner’s opposition. He asked me to tell him what the man said. I did my best to recount the testimony.

His dismissive reply: “Was that all he said?”

It was a masterclass in feigning ignorance and minimizing dissent. I had just watched a lawmaker avoid hearing a constituent’s concerns firsthand, then treat the summary of those concerns as a trivial inconvenience.

I woke up the next morning at 5 a.m., still mad about it. I fired off an email to Ray.

“I hope selling out your constituents for $250 from the beer lobby was worth it. The AG got $1,000 for masterminding this. You should have negotiated for a better rate.”

It was a shot in the dark. I had no idea how right I was, or how small those numbers would seem later.

It was part of a larger pattern of obfuscation I was seeing, including the Legislative Council’s refusal to investigate serious issues like the state’s $345 million Medicaid eligibility contract with Deloitte. It sent me on a months-long investigation, pulling on a thread that unraveled a far larger tapestry of power.

I didn’t know then that Ray had, in fact, negotiated a much better rate — to the tune of $10,000 a month — straight from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s campaign coffers.

This is the story of how a manipulative question in a committee room led to the exposure of a self-reinforcing political operation run out of the AG’s office, an operation that blurs the line between state government and political machine, and is funded by a flow of money that my own initial accusation vastly underestimated.

Who Needs a Lobbyist When You Have a Sitting Legislator on the Payroll

In ArkLeg Bill Tracker’s previous investigative series looking into the relationship between the Gilmore brothers, Deloitte and the AG, we noted how some lobbyists also moonlight as campaign consultants, creating a closed loop of cash and influence.

Here, the AG did one better: he cut out the middleman and hired a lawmaker directly. Why have a lobbyist influence legislation when you can pay the legislator to write it himself?

Griffin was elected AG in 2022 and isn’t up for re-election until 2026. So why has his campaign paid Ray more than $500,000 between 2021 and 2025?

Ray isn’t just a consultant. He was Griffin’s chief of staff when Griffin was lieutenant governor, then went straight into the legislature in 2021. While serving as a lawmaker, he’s also listed on financial reports as Griffin’s only paid campaign worker. Ray’s financial disclosures indicate Griffin is Ray’s only client.

What Griffin Got in Return

While he was getting paid $10,000 a month, Ray delivered a legislative agenda that massively benefited Griffin’s power, shielded his office from scrutiny, and loosened the rules for campaign money.

· More power for the AG Act 194 (2023) gave Griffin exclusive control over ballot titles. Acts 153 & 154 (2025) restricted citizen initiatives and gave Griffin new ways to block them. Act 347 (2025) put new “earned wage access” financial products under Griffin’s consumer protection turf.

Less transparency for the public HB1726 (2023 regular session) was Ray’s first major attempt to gut the state Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), shielding drafts, deliberations, and attorney-client records as well as police reports. After HB1726 failed, Griffin appointed Ray to his short-lived FOIA “workgroup.” It was never heard from again. Then came the 2023 special session , where Ray pushed a new slate of FOIA rollback bills — even more aggressive than HB1726.

Looser campaign finance rules Act 455 (2023) doubled PAC contribution limits. Act 270 (2025) ties Arkansas’ maximum campaign contribution limits to the percentages set by the Federal Election Commission. By removing them from state rulemaking, the law also eliminated the Administrative Procedures Act safeguards of notice, public comment, and review. Contribution caps now rise automatically without Arkansas voters or legislators ever weighing in. HB1596 (2023) would have allowed candidates to use campaign funds for personal food, travel, and lodging, no questions asked. We’ll explore how that would have benefitted Griffin in part 2. HB1597 (2023) would have allowed surplus campaign funds to flow into PACs and nonprofits that lobby. HB1598 (2023) would have allowed candidates to donate directly to each other — legalizing cash swaps between politicians.



The Payroll Tax Problem

There’s also the math. Griffin’s reports show Ray being paid $10,000/month, but only about $780/month going to the U.S. Treasury for payroll taxes. That’s the tax withholding you’d expect if Ray made half that salary. Missing are federal income taxes, Social Security, and almost all state payroll taxes.

That’s not just sloppy. It raises questions on whether Griffin’s campaign underpaid taxes, misclassified Ray’s pay, or misreported it altogether.

Bottom Line

Ray went from Griffin’s chief of staff, to a sitting legislator, to Griffin’s half-million dollar man. While on Griffin’s payroll, he carried Griffin’s bills, fronted his FOIA rollback agenda, and pushed to loosen the very campaign finance laws that govern their arrangement.

But Ray’s half-million-dollar paycheck is only the beginning of the story. Griffin’s campaign account didn’t just bankroll his favorite legislator — it also covered meals, travel, and other reimbursements for AG’s office state staff, plus nearly $100,000 in direct reimbursements to Griffin himself.

In Part 2 of this series, we’ll follow the money further — from campaign coffers into the Attorney General’s office and back into Griffin’s own pocket.

