THE DANCE OF THE ROGUES: How Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Tim Griffin Are Hollowing Out Arkansas, Together

Editor’s Note: This column is the latest installment in Tracking Arkansas’s flagship investigative series, “The Arkansas Machine,” our ongoing dossier on the hollowing out of democracy in one southern state. What follows is an examination of a pattern of coordinated action that has transformed Arkansas governance into a machine of theater over substance, secrecy over transparency, and retribution over service. We have drawn on our previous reporting, public records, and the recent explosive revelations from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about internal texts showing the administration’s deliberate disregard for the truth.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders took her oath as governor on Jan. 10, 2023. Tim Griffin took his oath as attorney general on the same day. What’s happened in the years since is a case study in machine politics.

The project: Stress-test the creation of a unitary executive branch through capture of regulatory bodies and the other two branches of government in a state small enough to control, quiet enough to escape national scrutiny, and loyal enough to follow the Huckabee name into whatever dark turn the Republican Party takes next.

The partnership: She plays the frontwoman, the governor who makes the announcements, holds the press conferences, and takes the bows. He plays the enforcer, the attorney general who provides the legal cover, issues the opinions, and launches the investigations.

Together, they have created a system where the press release is the point, where facts are optional, and where the truth is whatever they say it is, until they walk it back later.

The evidence: Internal texts, now public through a federal lawsuit, showing that the administration knew its claims about Chinese-owned companies were unproven, and publicized them anyway. “They would rather have a media hit and have to walk it back later,” a deputy attorney general texted Griffin.

That text is the operational underpinning of Sanders’ and Griffin’s tenures, distilled into one sentence.

The Latest Revelations

Reporting by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Dale Ellis reveals the existence of text messages that showed the governor’s office used the AG as an enforcer against companies it suspected – without evidence – of having connections to the Chinese government.

Zero Street (July-August 2024)

The governor’s office referred Zero Street, a Fort Smith Walmart supplier owned by a naturalized citizen from Taiwan, to Griffin over alleged Chinese Communist Party links tied to its proximity to Ebbing Air National Guard Base. Deputy AG Alexandra Benton had urged the governor’s office to wait for confirmation before sending the referral; a top Sanders aide said they’d rather “have a media hit and have to walk it back later.” Sanders posted on X the next day that “China is America’s greatest threat.”

Griffin’s chief deputy called it “comms before substance.” Three weeks later, Griffin cleared the company. The pattern: publicize a national-security threat with no confirmation, then let the correction die quietly.

The Sharp County Subpoenas (2024)

Griffin’s office issued subpoenas targeting Qimin “Jimmy” Chen’s planned Sharp County land purchase for a cryptomining operation, spooking the title company and killing the deal before it closed. Benton texted Griffin in February 2024 that the parties “got scared off by subpoenas!”

Griffin’s reply: “Boom. Tell me more.”

Chen, a naturalized citizen who immigrated from China as a child, later sued the state in federal court, where a judge granted his company a preliminary injunction on federal preemption grounds. The pattern: deploy state power to pressure a third party and treat a target’s collapse as a win, regardless of whether the underlying allegation was ever proven.

Risever Machinery (December 2023)

Sanders’ office accused Risever Machinery, recruited to Arkansas from China by a Republican predecessor, of having “significant ties to China,” based on a referral from Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward.

Benton had already told the governor’s office she didn’t think the company was out of compliance; Griffin’s reply when told the claim went out anyway was “All comms.”

Griffin’s office cleared Risever within days, but only after the governor’s then-press secretary pushed staff to “note that Risever is a Chinese-owned company, even though they’re not violating Arkansas law,” in order to “save face.” The pattern: announce first, confirm never, and still try to control the narrative even after staff knows it’s false.

Other Examples

The Capital City Tree Service Lawsuit (2023-2025)

In February 2025, Griffin’s office accused Capitol City Tree Service of price gouging in a press release, calling them “predators” who preyed on the victims of the devastating 2023 and 2024 tornadoes. But the office had privately closed its 2023 investigation and told the company in writing it didn’t intend to take further action with continued cooperation, then filed suit anyway. On June 15, a Pulaski County jury found for the defendants on 26 of 27 counts. The price-gouging count, which was the centerpiece of the press release, was dismissed for all defendants. The pattern: accuse first, build a flawed case later.

FOIA Rollback

In September 2023, Sanders called a special session to amend the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, saying the changes were necessary to protect her children’s security after the Blue Hog Report’s Matt Campbell filed a FOIA lawsuit to obtain records related to her travel on the state plane. The bill she filed went well beyond that justification, adding four new exemptions, including one shielding the “deliberative process” of state agencies, a clause modeled on the federal FOIA exemption critics say is the easiest for officials to abuse. Bipartisan backlash forced the passage of a narrower bill to address the “security” issue.

The pattern: invoke a sympathetic justification, then use it as cover for a much broader rollback of public accountability.

The Franklin County Prison

In October 2024, Sanders announced the state had purchased 815 acres in Franklin County for a 3,000-bed prison, land purchased through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, specifically to avoid scrutiny.

Local officials were blindsided by the announcement.

Both Sanders and Griffin pushed for Franklin County as the site, and Sanders has continued to insist publicly that it remains the best location for the prison, a position she holds despite the site having no community buy-in, no adequate water infrastructure, no available workforce to staff a 3,000-bed facility, and not even enough legislative support to pass the appropriation needed to fund construction.

The Board of Corrections Settlement

On March 30, the Board of Corrections voted 4-3 to settle two lawsuits with Griffin’s office, and in doing so, conceded the board’s own constitutional independence. The board admitted that former chairman Benny Magness and member Lee Watson violated FOIA when hiring outside counsel, an admission that now exposes Watson to removal “for cause” under Amendment 33, with the governor empowered to appoint his replacement without Senate confirmation. In the second case, the board had sued to block Acts 185 and 659 of 2023, laws that strip the board’s constitutional power to hire, fire, and supervise the Department of Corrections secretary and reassign it to the governor’s office. A circuit judge had already sided with the board, citing Amendment 33; the state’s appeal was pending at the Arkansas Supreme Court. Rather than wait for a ruling, the board voted to concede that Acts 185 and 659 are constitutional after all and asked the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court’s win in its own favor.

The vote followed a March 20 Senate confirmation of three Sanders loyalists to the board, creating a 4-3 majority.

The legal impact: a board created specifically to operate outside the governor’s control asked the state’s highest court to rule that the governor can control it, converting what had been a circuit court win for institutional independence into a request for its reversal. For Sanders and Griffin, the “win” wasn’t the legal merits of Acts 185 and 659; it was getting a once-adversarial board to argue the state’s side for them.

None of this is random. A board built to be independent of the governor just asked the Supreme Court to rule that it isn’t. A prison site with no water, no workforce, and no community support is still “the best location” because reversing course would mean admitting the secrecy was the point, not a means to an end. A FOIA rollback sold as child safety was written to cover cabinet communications that have nothing to do with anyone’s children. Three companies were publicly accused of serving Communist China with internal texts showing staff doubted the claims before they went out.

Different targets, same operating procedure: announce first, confirm later if at all, and treat the correction as someone else’s problem. The institutions built to slow that down — courts, boards, public records law — haven’t stopped it completely. In the Board of Corrections’ case, the institution was the one that folded.

“Comms before substance.”

They said the quiet part out loud.

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