At a gubernatorial debate in Eureka Springs last Friday, Democratic state Sen. Fred Love made a promise that will define his governorship if he wins in November, and not in the way he intends.

“As the executive of the state, my department of education will not administer EFA accounts,” Love told the Arkansas Press Association crowd, of the program also known as LEARNS Act vouchers. “But what we will do is we will reinvest that money into the public education system because that’s where the money should go in the first place.”

The executive order he promises to issue “day one” if he becomes governor will be in court before the ink on it dries. It’s a fight Love doesn’t appear to have a strategy for, legally or structurally.

That’s not an opinion about whether Love is right on the policy. It’s a statement about who controls the legal infrastructure that determines whether any policy survives contact with a lawsuit.

The Litigation Checkbook

Most Arkansans have a vague sense that the attorney general is the state’s top cop. He’s the one with the constant stream of press releases about consumer protection lawsuits, Chinese massage parlor raids and Medicaid fraud.

The office’s other role is different and more important. The AG’s office is the state’s law firm. Every state agency, board, commission, and constitutional officer is its client. When the state is sued, the AG controls whether it is defended, how aggressively it is defended, and how long that defense actually holds up under pressure. That control over the legal survivability of public policy is the most consequential power in Arkansas government.

The governor has a statutory safety valve: if the AG refuses to render legal service when requested in writing, the governor can appoint outside counsel. What the statute buries is that the AG must approve compensation for that outside counsel, along with the governor. Griffin controls access to the defense and controls the checkbook for his own replacement. It’s a chokepoint with a lock on both ends.

We’ve documented what he does with it: the Board of Corrections lawsuits and the board’s hiring of Hall Booth Smith is the proof of concept, reported in detail in this series. The lesson isn’t about that specific board or those specific statutes. It’s about the architecture.

When you control access to legal defense, when you control whether outside counsel gets paid, and when you can attack the outside counsel arrangement as a procedural second front, you control how long a policy survives, at what cost, and whether it survives at all. Courts become validation or delay mechanisms. Litigation becomes the tacit veto on legislation and agency policy. The AG is the node that controls access to legal representation.

Love’s proposed executive order is a case study in what that means.

Can’t, Won’t, and Will Come After You

If Love wins the election and delivers on his promise, the executive order directing ADE not to administer EFA accounts runs directly into a problem that compounds across three layers.

Griffin cannot defend it

Griffin has spent three years litigating to defend the LEARNS Act across three separate cases. He won at the Arkansas Supreme Court on the emergency clause in 2023. He won unanimously at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on the Critical Race Theory prohibition in 2025, establishing circuit precedent that parts of LEARNS are constitutionally enforceable. Right now, his office is actively defending EFA constitutionality in ongoing federal litigation.

When the state Supreme Court declined to immediately block the 2023 circuit court order, Griffin stated in a press release, “I am more passionate than ever in my commitment to defend the LEARNS Act. It represents the best chance for our children’s education in more than a generation.”

His family uses EFA accounts, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, receiving thousands of dollars in public benefits from a program he is currently defending in federal court.

A Love executive order stopping EFA administration would require Griffin to abandon his office's active federal defense of the EFA program and instead advocate the opposite legal position on behalf of the governor. That is the kind of directly adverse representation the rules of professional conduct are designed to prevent.

Griffin won’t defend it, and may come after it

Griffin’s documented pattern runs from passive facilitation of policy outcomes he favors to active co-litigation against positions he opposes.

In 2023, when SB71, anti-affirmative action legislation Griffin had formally blessed with a “no constitutional infirmities” opinion, died on the House floor, the policy goal migrated immediately to litigation. When a lawsuit challenged the Arkansas Minority Health Commission’s workforce diversity scholarship, Griffin issued a statement that the scholarship was “likely indefensible.” The commission settled without a fight, and the program ended.

By 2026, he had stopped signaling and started filing. In Greene v. Griffin, a white man challenged the law that required a racial minority to be appointed to the state Ethics Commission. Griffin, who announced his refusal to appoint a commission member because of the minority requirement, filed jointly with the plaintiff to obtain a permanent injunction against a citizen-initiated statute his own office was obligated to defend, then issued a press release praising the outcome.

Applied to the proposed EFA executive order: Griffin doesn’t just have grounds to decline defense. He has an established legal theory developed across three successful litigations, a federal circuit precedent he created, a personal financial stake in the program’s survival, and a documented willingness to file affirmatively against positions he opposes. He could co-litigate with the private school operators challenging Love’s order or file a separate AG action against the Love administration. This is the same two-front structure he used against the BOC, where he simultaneously failed to represent them and sued them for their efforts to replace him.

There is no recusal requirement. The recusal question is self-enforced; Griffin decides.

Griffin will hamstring whatever defense remains

When Love appoints outside counsel under the statutory safety valve, Griffin uses the compensation approval requirement to starve it. The state’s refusal to pay Hall Booth Smith for its work on the BOC lawsuits is the proof of concept, not an analogy.

The potential legal response to the EO would be swift and well-funded. The legislature approved $309 million for EFA this year with $70 million in reserve for growth. Forty-four thousand students were enrolled last school year with a significant increase in new applications for the coming year. Private schools have signed tuition contracts, and the litigation coalition — school operators, enrolled families, ClassWallet, national school choice organizations — has the resources and the motivation to litigate indefinitely.

The plaintiffs would seek a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction. If successful, the order is on hold while the merits are decided over months or years. The program continues.

In the worst-case scenario, Love’s outside counsel, unpaid or underpaid because Griffin won’t approve compensation, is defending a suspended order’s merits while simultaneously fending off any legal attack Griffin decides to pursue.

A court could theoretically compel Griffin to approve compensation if it finds the approval is a mandatory duty rather than a discretionary one. But that motion runs through a Supreme Court whose majority was built with machine money, as we’ve documented elsewhere in this series. The remedy exists on paper, but the infrastructure that would enforce it is the same infrastructure Griffin helped build.

Love announced the outcome. He has not mapped who controls the distance between the announcement and the outcome.

It is the Democrats’ version of “comms before substance:” make bold campaign promises without verifying their viability in practice.

What Shelby Got Right

Libertarian candidate Colt Shelby offered a different answer at the same debate. He would rather the EFA program hadn’t been created, he said, but scaling it back slowly through income-basing was the right approach to avoid disrupting enrolled families.

The policy instinct can be argued either way, but what can’t be argued is that Shelby’s approach doesn’t hand Griffin the controls in the way Love’s does.

An income threshold amendment is a legislative proposal. It puts the fight in the legislature, where the machine has a supermajority, which is a real obstacle, but a political one that can be fought politically. The bipartisan group of lawmakers who have already raised concerns about the program’s growing cost gives Shelby a vehicle. Basing the program on income on fiscal sustainability grounds is a different argument than ideological opposition, and it has crossover appeal that a refusal to administer never will.

Shelby’s approach doesn’t give Griffin the checkbook or the second front. Love’s does.

The Deeper Problem Nobody Is Running On

Griffin is running unopposed.

The Democratic Party’s choice to not field a candidate against Griffin doesn’t save resources. It surrenders the node that controls legal survivability of every policy a reform governor might attempt, at the exact moment when there’s growing dissatisfaction with the current administration among the Republican rank-and-file.

The Democrats and Libertarians who didn’t field an AG candidate apparently didn’t game out a scenario where their gubernatorial candidate wins. Or they concluded they could work with Griffin. They cannot. He has spent three years demonstrating what he does when he disagrees with the entity he is supposed to represent. He controls the clock, the funding and access to the courts. And he files against you when you try to work around him.

A reform governor without a reform AG isn’t a reform administration. It’s a four-year legal siege, and Griffin controls the armory.

Love told a room full of journalists he knows what he’ll do on day one. The question is whether he knows who controls what happens on day two.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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