Dr. Charity Smith-Allen (left) and Rep. Tara Shephard face off in the SD15 primary runoff.

The Democratic primary runoff for Senate District 15 isn’t just a local race — it’s a window into how political power actually operates in Arkansas.

On paper, voters are choosing between candidates for an open Senate seat. In reality, the structure of the race tells a different story.

Rep. Tara Shephard, first elected in 2022, currently represents House District 79. Her opponent, Dr. Charity Smith-Allen, is a first-time candidate and education consultant. They’re competing for Senate District 15, an open seat created by the term limit of incumbent Sen. Fred Love, who is running for governor.

But of the three women who entered the primary, two are directly tied to sitting legislators. Smith-Allen is married to state Rep. Fred Allen, who is also term-limited, and changed her name just before filing. ShaRhonda Love, who finished third, is the wife of the outgoing senator whose seat is now open.

Shephard is the only candidate in the field without a direct familial link to current officeholders.

It’s the same pattern Arkansans see again and again: when term limits force turnover, power doesn’t leave; it shifts laterally, moving through spouses and family networks while the ballot maintains the appearance of competition.

The System Behind the Pattern

This is the other half of the story I laid out in Political Patronage is the State’s Real DEI Program. While lawmakers erect a legal fortress against race and gender considerations, they operate a backchannel system of family ties and political loyalty that locks voters out.

What you’re seeing in SD15 isn’t a one-off. It’s a feature of Arkansas governance.

The Hutchinson-Hendren Dynasty

When we talk about political patronage in Arkansas, one family stands above the rest. As outlined by 40/29 News, the Hutchinson-Hendren network has held elected office almost continuously for almost 50 years. Nine family members across two generations have held seats in the Governor’s Office, the General Assembly, and on the federal level.

Asa Hutchinson – U.S. House (1997–2001), Governor (2015–2023)

Tim Hutchinson (Asa’s brother) – State House (1985–1993), U.S. House (1993–1997), U.S. Senate (1997–2003)

Donna Jean King Hutchinson (Tim’s ex-wife) – State House (2007–2013)

Jeremy Hutchinson (Tim’s son) – State House (2000–2007), State Senate (2011–2018) – sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery and corruption; pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Timothy Hutchinson (Jeremy’s twin) – State House (2005–2011)

Kim Hendren (married to Asa’s sister Marylea) – State Senate (1979–1983), State House (2001–2003), State Senate (2003–2013), State House (2015–2019)

Jim Hendren (Kim’s son) – State House (1995–2001), State Senate (2013–2022)

Gayla Hendren McKenzie (Kim’s daughter) – State House (2019–2023)

Hope Hendren Duke (Kim’s daughter) – State House (2023–present)

This is not democracy — it’s a political dynasty treating public office as family property.

Now Watch That Same Pattern Play Out on a Smaller Scale

The SD15 Democratic runoff follows the same playbook, just without the federal indictments. A legislative seat is treated as family property. Candidates connected by marriage to the people who already hold or recently held power. Voters are presented with a menu of options that all come from the same small circle.

The Republican Money Problem

According to the Arkansas Times, a significant portion of Smith-Allen’s funding has come from outside the district and from donors with Republican ties. Notable supporters include Catherine Johnson, wife of Republican state Sen. Mark Johnson.

You might remember Sen. Johnson from a recent floor speech defending the governor’s appointment of Ashley Caldwell to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, a board constitutionally mandated to be independent under Amendment 33. Caldwell is the wife of Chris Caldwell, a senior advisor to the governor’s 2026 campaign and a Game and Fish commissioner. She also runs the Governor’s Mansion Association. Her mother-in-law, Jonell Caldwell, herself a governor’s appointee to the Capitol District Zoning Commission, is a director at New Generation, Inc., the unregistered group that spent heavily on mailers promoting Sanders and her allies.

Johnson spoke from the well about how he’s known Ashley Caldwell “since she was in diapers.”

This is business as usual. Johnson has no problem with family connections and political patronage when they benefit his side. Now, through his wife, that same network is helping out another legislator’s wife in a Democratic primary.

The machine doesn’t care about party. It cares about control. As the Times reported, SD15 is a safe Democratic seat. Republicans see an opportunity to fund a candidate who runs as a Democrat while aligning with their priorities. When that candidate also happens to be the wife of a term-limited Democratic legislator? Even better.

The Fundraising Picture

Tara Shephard

Individual: $11,967 | PAC: $11,700 | Carryover: $11,663 | Total: $35,330

Charity Smith-Allen

Individual: $84,425 | PAC: $40,450 | Carryover: $0 | Total: $129,175

Smith-Allen has raised more than four times what Shephard has available. Her PAC total alone is more than Shephard’s entire war chest. Her individual contributions are more than seven times Shephard’s, again reportedly from out-of-district donors.

What Smith-Allen Has Said

According to the Times piece, Smith-Allen has staked out positions that align more closely with Republican priorities than with the Democratic base of SD15:

School vouchers: Hedging support, quibbling with options rather than opposing the program.

LEARNS Act: Largely supportive.

Prison expansion: Hasn’t researched it, but suggested crime stems from failing public schools.

You’ve Seen This Movie Before

This is the same playbook we saw in Saline County, where longtime County Clerk Doug Curtis waited until the final day of filing to announce his retirement, allowing Trevor Villines to file as the sole candidate and win the office without a single vote.

Curtis is the father of Josh Curtis, the Association of Arkansas Counties’ (AAC) government affairs director. The elder Curtis is also an AAC board member. Villines is the son of Chris Villines, AAC executive director.

As my co-founder Scott Perkins documented in his investigation, the fix was in long before that final day. Villines’ campaign filings tell a story of preparation and coordination that began weeks earlier. You can read his full investigation on his personal Stack.

The pattern is the same: a small circle of connected families decides who holds public office.

A Note on Disclosure

Before her election to the legislature, I worked with Shephard on initiatives addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences, and I hosted the least successful fundraiser in Arkansas history for her during her first campaign. I attended Southwest Junior High School when Smith-Allen was principal there in the late 1980s.

This guide is offered in the spirit of transparency, not endorsement.

What Voters Should Do

This race is a reminder that political patronage and machine politics are not confined to one party. They are a systemic feature of Arkansas governance, sustained by family ties, financial networks, and a political class that treats public office as private property.

The Hutchinsons and Hendrens have perfected this model for nearly 50 years. The SD15 Democratic runoff shows the same dynamics on the other side of the aisle, and that the two sides are more connected than they’d like you to think.

Voters in SD15 should:

Review campaign finance data for themselves

Read the Arkansas Times investigation for more details on donor networks

Read Scott’s investigation into the Trevor Villines filing for a deeper look at how these succession schemes work

Research each candidate’s policy positions and voting record (for Shephard)

Consider whether a candidate funded by out-of-district donors with ties to the governor’s political operation represents their interests

Ask themselves: Is this really a choice, or is it a closed system presenting the illusion of one?

Early voting started Tuesday and goes through Monday. Election Day is March 31.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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