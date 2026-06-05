Photo of a tree that fell on a Little Rock property during the March 31, 2023, tornado. Capital City Tree Service used a crane to lift the tree off and over the house to prevent further damage. Liberty Mutual, the homeowner’s insurance company, reported CCTS for price gouging using an audit from an insurance cost management consultant.

Throughout “The Arkansas Machine” series, Tracking Arkansas has documented a consistent pattern: state regulatory agencies claiming they lack jurisdiction when citizens need help, then finding that jurisdiction when powerful financial interests need assistance. The referral destination is always the same: the attorney general’s office. And the AG selectively acts —or doesn’t — depending on whose interests are served.

The Capital City Tree Service (CCTS) investigation is the most completely documented example of this pattern we have found. It is documented through agency emails obtained through FOIA requests, court filings, deposition transcripts, and other public documents that tell a different story than the one the AG told at a press conference in February 2025, when he announced that he was suing CCTS, owner Charles Shaw, and employees Janet Shaw and Matt Shaw for price gouging and deceptive practices. The jury trial is expected to begin June 9 in Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton’s court.

The Market Rate Question AID Already Answered

On March 31, 2023, a tornado struck Central Arkansas, causing massive damage. Trees fell on houses and other structures, and CCTS responded to emergency calls across the affected area, deploying cranes, climbers, ground crews, and Bobcats to remove trees from occupied structures.

Ten months before the AG filed suit, the Arkansas Insurance Department (AID) had already established the market rate for emergency tree service work in Central Arkansas, and used CCTS as the exemplar.

Ted Scallion is an insurance investigator with AID’s Consumer Services Division. His house was damaged in the same March 31 tornado. His insurer, Travelers, estimated crane service at $172 per hour. Scallion, whose professional function is evaluating insurance company conduct, recognized the number as fictional.

Using his state government email and his AID title, he surveyed the market:

K-3 Tree Care — $895 per hour

Capital City — $1,000 per hour with an eight-hour minimum

Arbor Care — $1,000 per hour

Jim’s Crane Service — $1,475 per hour with an eight-hour minimum

CCTS was in the middle of the market. Jim’s Crane Service charged 47 percent more than CCTS for the same eight-hour minimum.

AID’s consumer division escalated the complaint to legal for enforcement when Travelers wouldn’t back down. The legal division reviewed Scallion’s complaint and characterized Travelers’ position as indefensible. Travelers conceded and paid $1,000 per hour, the same rate CCTS charges. AID closed the file in July 2023.

The defense listed Scallion as a witness in the CCTS case to testify about his complaint and its outcome. The AG’s office has filed a motion to exclude him, claiming his testimony is irrelevant. Compton has yet to rule on the motion.

The Referral

On April 17, 2024, Liberty Mutual claims associate Carey Hubbard sent an email to AID’s consumer complaints inbox. The subject line read: Claim #PR-481536 Capital City Tree Service Overcharging During 3/31/23 Tornado Event.

The first sentence: “This email address was given to me by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.”

Liberty Mutual had already filed a referral with the AG, characterizing CCTS’s invoice as price gouging. The AG’s office responded by directing the insurer to AID. Liberty Mutual was now following up, reporting that it had run an industry database scan on CCTS, discovered another carrier had already filed a criminal fraud referral with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and submitted its own NICB referral.

The claim at issue was a property at 1509 Old Forge Drive in Little Rock. CCTS’s invoice for that job is 10 pages long. It documents a 40-ton stick crane required to lift a tree off the dwelling, a certified crane operator, a climber for rigging and cutting, a ground worker maintaining the work zone, two chainsaws operating simultaneously, a Bobcat MT85 lifting and moving trees from fences in the backyard, a Bobcat operator, and debris removal. Eight hours on every line item, before and after photographs, as well as pictures of each piece of equipment in use.

The HMI Audit

Before forwarding the job to HMI Advantage for an independent audit, Hubbard told HMI that the Arkansas governor’s office sent out a message advising that any company charging more than 10 percent is violating the state’s price gouging law and instructed them to cap the assessment at 10 percent above baseline.

The satellite photo image Liberty Mutual sent to HMI to audit CCTS’s pricing. This appears to be the only photo submitted to HMI for their estimate.

Hubbard gave HMI a satellite photo with arrows drawn with what looks like MS Paint, pointing to specific trees, and policy language.

HMI Advantage is owned by Alpine Intel, an insurance industry intelligence company backed by private equity whose business is providing cost management services to insurance carriers. HMI’s pricing data comes from its own contractor network — companies that work within insurance payment structures.

HMI’s report acknowledged every factor justifying CCTS’s pricing: high-volume events, after-hours work, emergency response requiring cancellation of scheduled jobs, and then excluded all of them. HMI does not apply any minimum rates to its analysis.

Liberty Mutual paid HMI’s estimate of $9,000. CCTS’s invoice was $19,818 before late fees. When CCTS refused the partial payment, Liberty Mutual complained to the AG, AID and NICB.

Insurance policies require the homeowner to remove trees that have fallen on covered structures as soon as possible in a way that mitigates further damage.

The homeowner expects the insurance company to cover the cost of the service it requires. In response, Liberty Mutual used every available regulatory and law enforcement mechanism to interfere with a contract it was not a party to because paying the full invoice reduced its profit margin.

The dispute was never just about one tree job. It involved competing financial incentives: a contractor seeking payment for work performed and an insurer with a direct economic interest in paying less.

AID Receives the Referral

AID Director of Consumer Services Lindsay Harp forwarded the Liberty Mutual email to AID attorney Taryn Lewis, asking if any of it sounds familiar.

Lewis responded on April 22:

“This specific situation does not. I worked a complaint where Ted [Scallion] complained because Travelers wouldn’t pay the cost for tree removal and the crane needed and Capital City was one of the local estimates used. We would not be able to investigate the tree service company because we do not have jurisdiction over them.”

Lewis knew CCTS’s rates had been used as a market reference to prove Travelers’ estimate was indefensible. No one pulled the Scallion file, and no one asked Liberty Mutual to identify a vendor willing to do the work for its offered rate.

Compliance Director Jimmy Harris forwarded the thread to AID leadership, noting he found it “troubling” that the AG was routing insurers to AID.

On June 4, 2024, Harp issued a standing instruction to the entire consumer services division: notify her of any tornado complaints involving CCTS specifically.

Two Tracks

The emails establish that AID has two tracks for tree service billing disputes.

Track one: An insurer complains about a contractor to AID, which forwards it to the AG. Despite its stated lack of jurisdiction in investigating contractors, AID staff coordinates with the AG’s office, sending claims files, assigning staff to share data and coordinate efforts.

Track two: A consumer or contractor complains about an insurance company. AID closes the complaint, telling consumers it doesn’t have the authority to force insurance companies to pay claims.

Both the Scallion and the USAA cases prove that the authority exists. While investigating a consumer complaint in July 2025, AID investigator LaWanda Steed asked USAA to provide a list of tree services with crane operators that would provide services for the amount the company is prepared to pay. USAA searched its entire preferred contractor network and found none; it paid the full invoice within six days.

According to deposition testimony in the CCTS case, Scallion was subsequently assigned as the AID investigator on Hannah Crutcher’s AID complaint against State Farm. Janet Shaw had filed the complaint on Crutcher’s behalf to help her get a full insurance payment. Crutcher is one of the AG’s named consumer witnesses who filed a complaint after she saw the AG’s press release about the lawsuit.

AID closed Crutcher’s complaint, finding State Farm acted appropriately.

Crutcher testified under oath that she cannot say she was price-gouged, and that her complaint is with State Farm. State Farm paid Capital City’s identical rates on at least 18 comparable jobs before selectively refusing to pay hers, according to evidence Shaw supplied to AID.

AID and the AG Build Their Case

On June 12, 2024, Assistant Attorney General Reid Adkins and AG’s office investigator Kylee Horst met in person with AID specifically about Capital City Tree Service.

On July 26, Adkins formally requested AID’s assistance in connecting the AG with insurance companies that filed complaints against tree services. Adkins provided a spreadsheet of consumers, insurers, claim numbers, and dates of loss. Several of the names in the spreadsheet would be listed as witnesses in the AG’s lawsuit. Harris agreed to help and asked AID leadership who to recruit to assist. He forwarded claim files from other tree service cases to Adkins in August.

On Nov. 5, Janet Shaw filed AID complaints against State Farm on behalf of three consumers who would later be named as witnesses for the AG. She noted that State Farm was telling its customers to file complaints against CCTS with the AG. AID closed the complaints.

On Nov. 6, Shelter Insurance sent Harris a package of alleged price-gouging examples from multiple tree service companies to be forwarded to the AG. The same day, Harris emailed Adkins, characterizing the eight-hour minimum as the issue and writing that insurance only pays for hourly work actually performed.

On Nov. 7, Adkins confirmed AID’s examiner Teri Mecca would coordinate data sharing with his new paralegal.

By the fall of 2024, the AG’s office was the recipient of a campaign of complaints against CCTS by insurers. AID received five fraud referrals against CCTS from insurance companies, which were passed directly to the AG’s office, AID attorney Amanda Gibson confirmed in response to a FOIA request. Deposition testimony from multiple witnesses for the AG’s office confirmed that their insurance companies instructed them to file consumer complaints when the insurance companies refused to pay the entire invoice.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet of insurance company complaints against tree services submitted to AID. The AG’s office is only suing CCTS.

The Closure Letter

The AG investigated CCTS in 2023 through a Civil Investigative Demand that reviewed its business practices from January 2022 until the conclusion of the investigation. The AG closed the investigation in October 2023, sending a closure letter stating the office did not intend to take further action based on CCTS’s continued cooperation.

CCTS had no notice that the matter was still active. Charles Shaw told a customer in May 2024 that the AG had investigated and cleared them, according to deposition testimony. As it coordinated with insurance companies and AID, the AG office never allowed CCTS to “cooperate” further before filing a lawsuit and calling the Shaws predators who “profit off the despair of fellow Arkansans” in a press conference.

The Pattern

The jurisdictional flip is documented. AID lacks authority when consumers need help, and has full coordination capacity when the AG needs assistance.

Consumer Crutcher got a $13,895 gap and a threatened lien. AID investigator Scallion got his $8,280. Same storm, different treatment.

The pattern isn't unique to AID. We documented it with the Racing Commission and DFA on Kalshi — issuing cease-and-desist letters in 2024, then claiming no enforcement authority in 2026 — and with legislative committees punting investigations to the AG despite their own rules authorizing them to act.

In each case, the jurisdictional limitation appears when citizens need help. It disappears when institutional interests need assistance. The referral destination is the AG. The AG decides what to do with it.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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