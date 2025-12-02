By Janie Ginocchio

Last week, the Arkansas Ethics Commission dismissed my complaints against Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State Cole Jester for filing campaign reports with blank “description” fields. They also allowed Chris Villines, the Executive Director of the Association of Arkansas Counties, to claim an “unintentional error” in his financial disclosure case.

On paper, I lost. In reality, the fight is just getting started — and the public should understand why.

Let’s start with Rutledge and Jester. Both left every single “Description of Expenditure” field blank in their 2025 primary reports. That included thousands spent at TopGolf, Simmons Bank Arena, and other vendors with no obvious campaign purpose. When I filed the complaints, I believed the law was clear: the public has a right to know how campaign money is spent.

The Commission disagreed. In dismissal letters, Commission Director Graham Sloan wrote that “a plain reading of the law does not require a description.” Technically, maybe. Ethically? It’s a loophole big enough to drive a campaign bus through.

But here’s the real result: after my complaint went public, both Rutledge and Jester amended their reports. Their latest filings now include descriptions. They changed their behavior because we called them out. That’s a public win, even if the Commission refused to call it a violation.

Then there’s Chris Villines.

I alleged he filed an incomplete Statement of Financial Interest for the Arkansas Cyber Response Board for 2024 — leaving entire sections blank about his financial holdings. The Commission voted to allow him to use an “affirmative defense,” meaning they accepted his claim that it was an “unintentional error.”

What the Commission didn’t consider was the evidence I submitted on Sept. 29, showing this was no one-time mistake. According to public records, during his eight-year tenure on the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council, Villines filed only two financial statements out of at least eight required. He also failed to file his required 2023 Cyber Response Board filing.

That’s not an error. That’s a pattern.

A pattern the Commission chose not to review because it was submitted after the initial complaint. So I’ll do what any citizen should: I’m filing a new complaint, focused solely on those unreported years. If they won’t look at the full picture, I’ll give it to them one frame at a time.

What’s even more troubling is what happened after I filed. Villines and the AAC’s chief lawyer, Mark Whitmore, used public funds to hire a private law firm to send a cease-and-desist letter to my partner and co-founder, Scott Perkins. The timing was unmistakable: days after my supplemental evidence was submitted, and days after the complaint went public. That’s not legal diligence — that’s retaliation.

Most importantly, not all our complaints were dismissed. The most significant complaints — those against Attorney General Tim Griffin, Rep. David Ray, and the PACs tied to them and the Gilmore brothers — are still under investigation. That matters. It means the Commission isn’t ignoring everything. But it also shows a frustrating inconsistency in how these cases are weighed.

So where does this leave us?

The Commission’s role isn’t just to enforce the letter of the law — it’s to uphold its spirit. When officials leave blanks where the public deserves answers, when they skip disclosures for years without consequence, and when they use taxpayer-funded resources to intimidate complainants, the spirit of ethics is broken.

We started ArkLeg Bill Tracker to bring transparency to Arkansas government. That doesn’t stop when the process gets difficult or dismissive. It means we push harder.

We changed behavior with Rutledge and Jester. We’re going to make sure Villines’ full record is examined. And we’re going to keep showing that in a democracy, you don’t need a title to hold power accountable — you just need the truth, and the tenacity to share it.

The Commission might be done with these cases. But I’m not. And if you care about how your state works, you shouldn’t be either.