Sen. Jonathan Dismang (front) questions Rep. Julie Mayberry about her amendment to the Arkansas Department of Education’s budget that would provide a funding increase to the Arkansas Better Chance program during a Joint Budgt Committee Special Language Subcommittee meeting on April 22, 2026.

On paper, Republican Rep. Julie Mayberry’s amendment to the Department of Education’s appropriation bill was a budget increase for pre-K.

In reality, it was another chapter in Arkansas Republicans’ long-running faction war — and like the prison fight, the Profiri fight, and the Jamie Barker Board of Corrections confirmation vote, the petty politics carried real policy consequences.

When Mayberry brought an amendment to increase the budget for the Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) early childhood education program for low-income children by $22 million, Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Searcy) did not treat it like an ordinary budget question at the Joint Budget Committee Special Language Subcommittee meeting on April 22. He turned it into a sermon about hypocrisy, which ultimately killed the amendment on a voice vote.

First he invoked LEARNS:

“There’s a ton of talk about LEARNS taking away the dollars that are available for public education. My understanding — that we’re going to utilize the adequacy dollars on a non-adequacy program, a non-public school program, are you OK — I think I’ve heard even in your questioning that you’re not OK with the way that we’re spending those dollars and where they’re going. LEARNS does not use anything out of the adequacy fund. You’re actually going to pull $22 million out — out of the adequacy fund — and that’s something you’re comfortable with?”

After Mayberry responded that 75 percent of ABC providers are public schools and that the program has been shown to improve kindergarten readiness, Dismang pressed her again:

“I’m asking you: Do you acknowledge that this takes away dollars that would otherwise be eligible for public schools?”

Then, after a motion and a second to pass, he made sure the point landed:

“I just want to point out that these dollars are designated for public schools. There’s been lots of conversation among lots of members that are very concerned about the dollars that are supposedly being taken away from public schools out of general revenue. These are dollars that are specifically raised for public schools that we are going to divert to another program. This isn’t an argument about the value of the ABC program, but I would like for us to be consistent.”

That was the line.

It was also the tell.

Because once you look at the law, the money, the sponsor list, and the larger war inside the Arkansas GOP, Dismang’s “consistency” speech looks less like principle and more like machine enforcement.

Mainstream coverage captured the basics. As the Arkansas Advocate reported, Mayberry sought roughly $22 million for ABC, with special language requiring that ABC providers be reimbursed at least 75 percent of the market rate, which is the same for providers in the School Readiness Assistance Program.

She said ABC programs currently receive $28 a day compared with $33 or $36 for other early-childhood programs, depending on the child’s age, and argued the program had not had a significant funding increase since 2008. The Advocate also reported that she cited state education department data showing 70 percent of ABC pre-K students were proficient and ready for kindergarten by the time they finished.

A screenshot from the Arkansas Office of Early Childhood 2024 annual report showing 70 percent of children in the ABC PreK4 program scoring proficient in kindergarten readiness metrics.

That account was accurate as far as it went. What it left out was the real thrust of Dismang’s intervention: his insistence that adequacy dollars are “designated for public schools,” his effort to cast ABC as a “non-adequacy … non-public school program,” and the larger factional context that made the exchange look less like neutral budget analysis than another act of political retribution.

Start with the Law

Dismang said these dollars were “specifically raised for public schools” and would be “diverted to another program.”

That is not what the law says.

The Educational Adequacy Fund statute does not say this money is only for traditional public schools. The law provides for transfers to education accounts to fulfill the state’s obligation “to provide an adequate educational system (emphasis ours),” to be used “as authorized by law.”

It is true that Lake View school case did not hold that early childhood education is mandated by the Arkansas Constitution. But it is also true that the adequacy conversation in Arkansas has long recognized the role early childhood education can play in improving readiness and reducing the need for later remediation. In the 2004 supplemental Lake View opinion, the court quoted the Special Masters' executive summary of the Adequacy Study, which recommended $100 million to fully fund early childhood education at the time.

ABC Is Not Some Random Side Project

Dismang’s rhetoric made ABC sound like an outside program siphoning money away from public education. That is misleading.

Mayberry said in committee that 75 percent of ABC providers are public schools. And ABC is one of the most regulated education programs in the state. It is governed by detailed rules, subject to state oversight, and built around school readiness. It’s a grant program, not a voucher program, and participating providers have to provide a 40 percent match of grant funds, either cash or through in-kind contributions.

That is a major contrast with the Education Freedom Account program (also known as LEARNS Act vouchers), where one of the central complaints — aside from funding private schools and homeschools — is the lack of meaningful accountability.

That contrast matters.

If the issue is whether taxpayer dollars are going into something public-facing, regulated, and tied to educational outcomes, ABC is a much easier case than EFA.

And yet the $22 million for ABC is where the alarm suddenly sounds.

The ABC Funding History Is the Real Scandal

Here is the number that should sit over this whole debate:

The program’s funding was $111 million a year from 2008 to 2017, and has been about $114 million since 2018. That is nearly two decades of flat funding.

Flat in nominal dollars, cut in real ones. If Arkansas had simply kept ABC even with inflation, roughly $114 million in 2008 would be about $166 million in 2025 dollars. Dismang is an accountant; he knows exactly what that means. Arkansas has effectively frozen the program for 18 years while costs rose, demand persisted, and waitlists remained. Democrats did it. Republicans did it. And Dismang has been there since 2009.

Meanwhile, Arkansas found a way to launch the LEARNS voucher program and go from zero to $309 million in three years.

That is the actual consistency problem.

The state can move heaven and earth to fund a new program for private-school tuition and homeschool expenses. But a long-running, tightly regulated early childhood program tied to public school readiness cannot move off a number it has hovered around since George W. Bush was president.

Mayberry’s Argument Was Not Reckless

Mayberry did not walk into the committee saying, “Let’s raid a half-empty account.”

She said the Educational Adequacy Fund held about $800 million. She said the Arkansas Department of Education would withdraw about $500 million on July 1 for expenditures, leaving more than $300 million in the fund. That, she argued, was more than enough to absorb the proposed $22 million for ABC.

And unlike one-time reserve spending, the adequacy fund has multiple ongoing dedicated revenue streams.

This was not framed by the sponsor as a smash-and-grab. It was framed as a modest use of a fund with substantial cash on hand and recurring dedicated revenues.

That matters because the contrast with LEARNS vouchers runs in the opposite direction.

The adequacy fund replenishes, while the voucher program has grown, while tax cuts continue, surpluses shrink, and reserve pressure increases.

What the $22 Million Would Have Done

Mayberry also said the amendment would create about 1,500 additional ABC center slots and cut the waitlist roughly in half.

This was not some abstract accounting exercise. It was a proposal to expand access in a meaningful way: more kids served, fewer kids waiting, and more children showing up to kindergarten ready to learn.

That is what makes Dismang’s line about “diverting” money to “another program” so cramped. The “other program” here was a school-readiness program designed to get Arkansas children ready for public school, with the majority of providers being public schools.

Now Look at the Sponsor List

If Dismang wanted to make this a hypocrisy story about LEARNS critics, the sponsor list was a bad place to start.

Yes, Mayberry voted against LEARNS, but the rest of the coalition wrecks the tidy morality play.

This was a bipartisan sponsor list, and it was almost evenly split between lawmakers who supported LEARNS and lawmakers who opposed it.

Senate co-sponsors:

Steve Crowell — Come On Caucus, voted for LEARNS

Terry Rice — Come On Caucus, voted for LEARNS

Ronald Caldwell — Come On Caucus, excused that day

Jane English — voted for LEARNS and, as Senate Education chair, played an active role in its passage

Greg Leding — Democrat, voted against LEARNS

Senate co-sponsor Brad Simon, a Republican, won a special election in March to fill a vacancy left by Sen. Gary Stubblefield’s death, so he did not vote on LEARNS.

House co-sponsors who voted against LEARNS:

Nicole Clowney (D)

Andrew Collins (D)

Denise Garner (D)

Ashley Hudson (D)

Tippi McCullough (D)

Jay Richardson (D)

Joy Springer (D)

Jim Wooten (R)

House co-sponsors who voted for LEARNS, all Republicans:

Mark McElroy

Stetson Painter

Chad Puryear

Marcus Richmond

Johnny Rye

House co-sponsors first elected in 2025, so they did not vote on LEARNS (all Republicans):

Paul Childress

James Eaton

Brad Hall

And Alex Holladay, a Democrat, flipped a Republican seat in a March special election.

So no: this was not a pure anti-LEARNS bloc trying to raid school money.

By our count, eight Republican co-sponsors voted for LEARNS, including two Come On Caucus members.

That fact alone makes Dismang’s framing look selective.

Which Brings Us to the Actual Story

We have seen this movie before.

A policy disagreement appears on paper. Then the same cast walks onstage, the same factional lines emerge, and the Machine uses process, narrative, and selective principle to discipline its enemies and protect its own.

That is what this looked like.

Because this amendment did not arrive in a vacuum. It arrived in the middle of an ongoing Republican civil war over:

the Come On Caucus,

the Franklin County prison,

the governor’s capture of the Board of Corrections,

and Rice’s effort to defund Joe Profiri’s position in the governor’s office.

Several of the lawmakers in this story had also just survived well-funded primary challenges from governor-endorsed candidates. These are not random names surfacing in unrelated disputes. They are repeat combatants in the same war.

Those threads matter here.

Rice

Rice is a co-sponsor on Mayberry’s amendment and a member of the Come On Caucus, a group of eight senators who oppose the governor’s Franklin County prison plan.

He also just tried twice to advance an amendment to defund the senior adviser position held by Profiri, the former corrections secretary fired by the Board of Corrections and then hired by the governor.

Profiri no-showed a September 2025 Joint Performance Review meeting chaired by Rice about concerns over his performance and the circumstances surrounding the selection of the Franklin County prison site.

Rice is not just another sponsor. He is a live combatant in one of the Machine’s ugliest current fights.

Caldwell

Another co-sponsor, Caldwell is a Come On Caucus member running for Senate president pro tempore against Majority Whip Breanne Davis, one of the Machine’s core lieutenants.

Caldwell survived a well-funded March primary challenge from a governor-endorsed candidate. He is not just a co-sponsor on this amendment. He is one of the Republicans the governor’s political operation already tried to remove and failed.

Wooten

Wooten is another co-sponsor and an outspoken opponent of LEARNS.

He also survived a well-funded March primary challenge from a governor-endorsed candidate. Like Caldwell, he is not just a policy dissenter.

He also crossed leadership during Rice’s first attempt to get the Profiri amendment heard.

Readers will remember that scene. DFA Secretary Jim Hudson came to the table. Board of Corrections member Lee Watson was present. Leadership maneuvered to keep Watson from speaking. Dismang called it an “irony” that Watson would object to interference while showing up to answer questions.

Then Wooten cut through the theater:

“I’m sick and tired of the governor’s office running the show and not even show up today. This is not right for the people of Arkansas.”

Wooten later sided with Rice on the Profiri amendment and also sponsored a resolution with Sen. Bryan King this fiscal session to put limits on LEARNS vouchers. It died in committee.

King belongs in this story, too. Another outspoken critic of the governor and the Machine, he also survived a primary challenge from the governor’s side. Same war, same cast.

Simon, Leding, Barker, Prison

Then there is the wider pattern.

Simon spoke against the governor’s appointment of lobbyist and former governor staffer Jamie Barker to the Board of Corrections and voted against it. He has also voiced public opposition to the Franklin County prison site. The Come On Caucus also voted against Barker.

Leding, the Democratic Senate co-sponsor on the Mayberry amendment, voted with the Come On Caucus against the prison appropriation five times in 2025. He also voted for Rice’s amendment to be heard.

These are not disconnected names.

This is one long saga of Republican slap fights that keep turning into actual policy decisions.

So what happened here?

Here is the simplest read:

Dismang used a debatable school-funding argument as a political weapon against a coalition that included a mix of Machine irritants and bipartisan fellow travelers.

That does not mean every vote was personal. It does mean the speech was not neutral.

The legal claim was overstated.

The fiscal framing was selective.

The hypocrisy argument fell apart under the sponsor list.

And the surrounding political context makes the real function of the speech hard to miss.

This was machine political payback — not because every member consciously said so, but because that is how the pattern fits together.

The Consequence

The consequence is not abstract.

If Mayberry’s numbers are right, the amendment would have opened about 1,500 ABC slots and cut the waitlist roughly in half. It would have brought ABC providers’ funding in line with other programs.

Instead, Arkansas said no again to a program that has been flat-funded at about $114 million since 2008.

That is what makes these fights matter. They are petty. They are personal. They are factional.

And they are also real governance.

The prison fight is not just a slap fight. It is about where a prison goes and who controls corrections.

The Profiri fight is about whether the governor can park loyalists on the payroll after an independent board fires them.

The Barker vote was about capturing a constitutionally independent board.

And this fight was not just a legislative turf war. It was about whether Arkansas would put $22 million into a school-readiness program that has been effectively frozen for 18 years while the state pours hundreds of millions into vouchers.

That is the story: Not that Dismang gave a speech about consistency, but that the Machine found one more way to turn an internal Republican feud into a public policy outcome.

The children on that waiting list do not care about Dismang and the Machine’s feud with the Come On Caucus. But they are the ones who paid for it.

Share