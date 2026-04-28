Tracking Arkansas

Tracking Arkansas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
19h

If we are going to have an “ABC”, it should be part and parcel of education funding. Since all the state “education” money is raised at the legislative level and not at the taxing level, all education funding can be placed in one pot. Public schools, LEARNS, ABC, everything in one pot. The infrastructure for this problem has been constructed by the legislature for no good reason that I can see.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Level Up Consulting, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture