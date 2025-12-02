December 2, 2025|Elections, State Agencies and Commissions

Current Ethics Commission Chair Wendy Johnson’s term is set to expire at the end of the year. Commission Director Graham Sloan told commissioners at a recent meeting he notified Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge of the pending vacancy early in hopes of alleviating past “delays” in commission appointments.

By Janie Ginocchio

The Arkansas Ethics Commission dealt with internal business and external legal challenges at its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 21, as a federal lawsuit threatens to reshape its foundational diversity requirements.

The meeting opened with news of an upcoming vacancy. Commission Chair Wendy Johnson announced her term will expire at the end of the year. Commission Director Graham Sloan noted that Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, who is responsible for the appointment, was notified of the pending vacancy on Nov. 5. Sloan indicated that appointments have been “taking longer” than usual, a point underscored by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s recent appointment process and Attorney General Tim Griffin’s refusal to appoint a minority commissioner.

Governor’s Troubled Appointment Led to 10-Month Vacancy

The governor’s latest appointee, Stephen Brannon, was not named until Sept. 29 — a full 10 months after the previous commissioner resigned. This delay stemmed from a failed prior appointment.

In mid-March 2025, Sanders appointed Blake Flemister of Little Rock to fill the vacancy created by Commissioner John D. Pitts’s resignation the previous November. The state Senate confirmed Flemister on April 9. However, Flemister later stated he never took the oath of office after his employer, Merrill Lynch, expressed it did not want him to serve. Flemister said he informed the governor’s office of this conflict weeks after his confirmation. The governor did not announce a new appointment, Brannon, until late September.

A key point of contention affecting appointments is a legal requirement that one commissioner must be a member of a racial minority. This provision has prompted Griffin to refuse to make his required appointment, arguing the law is unconstitutional.

Lawsuit Challenges Commission’s Diversity Clause

Sloan briefed the commission on a federal lawsuit filed in late October by Jay Greene, a retired University of Arkansas professor and current Heritage Foundation fellow. The suit challenges the mandate for a minority-race commissioner, claiming it violates the Fourteenth Amendment and unfairly limits Greene’s ability as a white man to obtain a seat on the commission. Three of the five current commission members are white men.

While the Commission itself is not a party to the lawsuit, it must navigate its appointment process while the case proceeds. Griffin, who is a defendant in the suit, has publicly stated he will not defend the state against it. In a written statement, Griffin said, “I will not waste taxpayer resources defending this law when there does not exist a good faith argument in support of it.”

A citizen-initiated act passed in 1991 established the requirement. The legislature attempted to remove the race-based requirement earlier this year as part of Act 938, but sponsors removed it from the final bill after failing to secure the two-thirds vote needed to amend an initiated act.

If the state does not mount a defense, the minority-representation portion of the law is likely to be overturned by default.

How Commission Appointments Work

The five-member Ethics Commission is appointed by the state’s top elected officials. Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms.

According to Sloan, the enabling legislation requires the commission’s composition to include:

A racial minority,

A woman,

A member of the minority political party.

With Johnson’s departure, Rutledge will need to appoint a woman to fulfill the statutory requirement. Sloan clarified that if an appointment is delayed, the outgoing member continues to serve until a successor is appointed, confirmed by the Senate, and sworn in.