Arkansas Board of Corrections member Lee Watson (left) and Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson answer questions during a Joint Budget Personnel Subcommittee meeting on April 21.

Let me tell you what the 10-7 Joint Budget Committee Personnel subcommittee vote on the Profiri amendment actually means.

On its face, it looks like a routine kill. The Machine’s personnel subcommittee was stacked to defeat Sen. Terry Rice’s amendment to defund Joe Profiri’s position in the governor’s office. It went down 10-7. No surprise; move on.

But here is what you will not read in other reporting about the meeting:

Five of the 10 “no” votes came from leadership: House Speaker Brian Evans, outgoing Senate Pro Tem Bart Hester, former Senate Pro Tem Jonathan Dismang, Senate Majority Leader Blake Johnson and Senate Majority Whip Breanne Davis.

If Dismang, Hester, and Evans had not shown up, the subcommittee would have tied 7-7 (Rep. Lane Jean voted present). A 7-7 tie kills the amendment — the outcome does not change. But the headline changes. A tie is a humiliation; 10-7 looks like control.

The Machine did not send its heaviest hammers to change the outcome. They sent them to change the narrative.

A subcommittee that was supposed to be a graveyard, stacked with the governor’s allies, chaired by pro tem candidate Davis, could not kill this amendment without the speaker and two pro tems showing up in person to pad the numbers.

That is not strength — that is a stress fracture.

The Threads You Need

We have published extensively on this. The short version:

The Come On Caucus – Eight senators (including Rice, Ronald Caldwell, Ricky Hill, and others) who blocked the governor’s Franklin County prison five times and survived her primary challengers.

Joe Profiri – Former Corrections Secretary, fired by the Board of Corrections, then hired by the governor as a senior advisor. He no-showed a September 2025 legislative hearing chaired by Rice.

The Board Capture – The governor appointed loyalists to the Board of Corrections. Two Democrats, Sen. Clarke Tucker and Sen. Reginald Murdock, provided the deciding votes to confirm lobbyist Jamie Barker. Within days, the captured board voted to surrender its constitutional independence.

Lee Watson – A Board of Corrections member who fought to preserve the board's independence. In the March 30 settlement that capped the board capture, the board admitted that Watson violated FOIA, leaving him vulnerable to removal "for cause" by the governor. On April 13, Watson tried unsuccessfully to have board member Nathan Lee removed because he is an employee of the Secretary of State’s Office, which Watson says violates state law.

Rice’s Redemption – In September 2025, Rice let a motion to subpoena Profiri die on a voice vote. This time, he filed an amendment to defund Profiri, knowing it would likely die. The point was to force the Machine to kill it in public, on the record.

The Subcommittee Vote (April 21)

Voted NO (to keep Profiri) – 10 votes:

Brian Evans (House ex officio / Speaker of the House) – not a regular member, showed up to vote

Bart Hester (Senate ex officio / outgoing Senate Pro Tempore) – not a regular member, showed up to vote

Jonathan Dismang (Senate ex officio / former Senate Pro Tempore / chair of Senate Revenue and Tax Committee) – not a regular member, showed up to vote

Blake Johnson (Senate / Senate Majority Leader)

Breanne Davis (Senate Co-Chair / Senate Majority Whip / pro tem candidate)

Frances Cavenaugh (House / Personnel Vice-Chair)

Jeremiah Moore (House)

Mike Holcomb (House)

Jim Petty (Senate / Personnel Vice-Chair)

Joshua Bryant (Senate)

Voted YES (to eliminate Profiri) – 7 votes:

Jim Wooten (House Co-Chair) – called for the roll call

Ron Caldwell (Senate) – Come On Caucus

Nicole Clowney (House, Democrat)

Ricky Hill (Senate) – Come On Caucus

Greg Leding (Senate, Democrat)

Tippi McCullough (House, Democrat)

Marcus Richmond (House)

Voted PRESENT – 1 vote:

Lane Jean (House ex officio / chair of House Revenue and Tax Committee)

Ex officio members are not regular members of the subcommittee. They hold their seats by virtue of another office they already occupy; in this case, the House Speaker, Senate Pro Tem, and the House and Senate chairs of the Revenue and Tax Committees. They do not have to show up to subcommittee meetings. Most of the time, they don't.

The Math

Remove Evans, Hester, and Dismang, and the “no” votes drop from 10 to 7, and the votes ties 7-7-1.

A tie kills the amendment. The outcome does not change, but the headline changes. And the Machine could not afford a headline that reads: Governor’s Own Subcommittee Ties on Profiri Amendment.

They called in the cavalry — not to change the outcome, but to change the story.

The Watson Theater

Before the vote, Jean asked if anyone from the governor’s office or the Department of Corrections (DOC) was present. DFA Secretary Jim Hudson went to the table.

Rice pointed out that Board of Corrections member Lee Watson was present. Watson came forward.

Davis asked if he had permission to speak for the Board. He said no.

“So you’re here as an independent...” Davis trailed off.

“Yes,” Watson said.

Davis fed him the words she wanted: “Person? Citizen?”

She was trying to get him to say “citizen,” so Hester could shut him down.

Dismang called it an “irony” that Watson would object to the governor interfering with the board’s independence while showing up to answer questions. He did not acknowledge that under Amendment 33, the Board has constitutional supervisory authority over DOC.

Hester declared: “We don’t allow citizens to give testimony in budget committee.” Watson said he only came forward because someone asked if anyone from the department was there.

Then Wooten spoke:

“I’m sick and tired of the governor’s office running the show and not even show up today. This is not right for the people of Arkansas.”

Wooten said if Watson had anything relevant to add, he should be allowed to speak.

That exchange — Davis’s trailing question, Dismang’s selective “irony,” Hester’s procedural shutdown, Wooten’s rebuttal — was the subcommittee’s composure cracking.

The Machine did not want Watson to speak because he is one of the board members fighting the governor’s takeover. And they did not want anyone from the governor’s office to testify because there is no good answer to Jean’s question:

When will the governor reappoint Profiri as Corrections Secretary, now that she controls the board?

Neither Hudson nor Watson had an answer.

Hudson later gave a prepared statement, which said in part: “The governor is making no request to you to change her budget. She is not asking anything other than to continue to approve what you approved before.”

Then he swiped on his phone as if clearing a message.

The governor’s office was not in the room, but they were watching.

Overnight Whispers

Conduit News reported that night: “Although the amendment failed today in JBC-Personnel, sources say it could resurface — with reports that the Governor is personally reaching out to members to secure support.”

The next morning, Rice made a substitute motion to have the full JBC hear his amendment. It resurfaced, as reported.

What happened overnight — who called whom, what was said — is not in the public record. But the amendment came back up.

The Full JBC Vote (April 22)

Rice made his substitute motion to have the full JBC hear and vote on the amendment. The full JBC voted on Rice’s motion.

THE VOTE: 16-31, with two present and five absent/not voting.

Rice needed 30 votes. He got 16.

This is not close, and it should not be surprising.

The Machine’s power is numerical. In small settings — like blocking a prison appropriation on the Senate floor — a cohesive minority can hold. The prison appropriation failed five times because the Machine couldn’t break that bloc.

But the JBC is a 56-member committee. The Machine’s numbers advantage is overwhelming. When they have room to operate, they win.

What the full vote does show: individual data points worth tracking.

The flips and new votes:

Marcus Richmond (R-House) voted yes in the subcommittee. Today he voted present. He moved to neutral — would not vote yes again, but would not vote no.

Tippi McCullough (D-House) voted yes in the subcommittee and voted no in JBC. She flipped. Why? The public record does not say.

Clarke Tucker (D-Senate) was not on the subcommittee. Today he voted no. A swing Democrat voting to keep Profiri on the payroll, the same swing Democrat who voted to confirm Jamie Barker to the Board of Corrections.

Jamie Scott (D-Senate) was not on the subcommittee. Today she voted no as an alternate for Sen. Jane English. Under JBC Rules, alternates vote when the regular member is absent. Whether alternates are required to vote as the regular member directs is not specified in the rules. What we know: English’s seat voted no.

Denise Ennett (D-House) was not on the subcommittee. Today she voted yes as an alternate for Rep. Matthew Shepherd. Same alternate ambiguity.

Lee Johnson (R-House), JBC co-chair, was not on the subcommittee. Today he voted yes. A House Republican defecting from the Machine’s position.

The Come On Caucus: All held. Ron Caldwell voted yes. Ricky Hill voted yes. Terry Rice voted yes. No defections, although two members, Bryan King and Clint Penzo, were absent.

Thanks to the roll call vote, these are votes on the record in a legislature where the Machine usually rolls. Watching who moves — and who doesn’t — is how you spot the fractures.

The Stress Fracture

The Machine won the vote, but they are fighting on multiple fronts.

The Come On Caucus – Cohesive, not afraid, and going on the offense with procedural moves.

House Republicans – Wooten and Johnson voted yes in JBC. Richmond voted yes yesterday and would not vote no today. Shepherd’s seat voted yes.

The Narrative – The Machine deployed its heaviest hammers to turn a 7-7 tie into a 10-7 “win.” That is not strength.

The Public Record – Every vote is on file. Every flip is documented. That record follows every member into the next election, the pro tem floor fight, and every future debate about legislative oversight.

The Machine won the battle. That is not the story.

The story is that they had to work for it.

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