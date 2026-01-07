No farm rows in sight. An aerial view of Ballinger’s property from Google Earth.

The Arkansas political machine needed a weapon to remove state Sen. Bryan King, the most persistent legislative opponent of the $1 billion Franklin County prison. It needed a candidate who could credibly run as a conservative in the rural Arkansas River Valley.

It chose Bobby Ballinger, Jr. — a homebuilder, real estate agent and self-described “farmer.”

But a forensic examination of Ballinger’s professional credentials, family business and campaign finances reveals a candidate of startling contradictions. He is less a grassroots challenger and more a carefully constructed avatar, funded by the very prison-industrial complex he claims is not his issue, and rooted in a network of far-right family politics that stretches to national scandal.

The ‘Farmer’ Who Doesn’t Farm

Ballinger’s campaign rhetoric leans heavily on agrarian imagery, appealing to the rural identity of Senate District 28. His website lists “farmer” among his professions.

The reality is different. Public records and satellite imagery tell a clear story. The Madison County Assessor’s office shows the property where Ballinger resides — a mobile home owned by “Robert Ballinger III” — is owned by his in-laws through a family trust. Google Earth satellite images show no fields indicative of a farming operation. It is the home of his tree service business, and, nearby, the Forsyth family’s Fort Rock Family Camp.

When asked by the Southwest Times Record about the controversial prison slated for neighboring Senate District 26, Ballinger — whose own district includes parts of Franklin County, where the proposed prison is to be located — carefully distanced himself. He called it a matter that “should be a conversation between the community and the state.” Yet his campaign is built on a pillar promising to “Secure Our Border. Enforce the Law.” and pledges “full cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

This rhetoric mirrors the prison’s hinted purpose as an ICE detention hub, a prospect made concrete when the governor’s aide, Joe Profiri, toured the site with federal immigration agents. Ballinger seeks to avoid the local backlash against the prison while running on the very border-security platform that could justify its construction and fill its cells. He is betting voters won't connect the dots between the political machine funding his campaign and the billion-dollar project it is building next door.

The Builder Who Isn’t Licensed

One of Ballinger’s claimed professions is homebuilding via his “Ballinger Building Company,” according to his 2024 statement of financial interest. This is a regulated trade in Arkansas, requiring a current license from the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board.

A check of the Board’s public database reveals a critical problem: The license for “Ballinger Building Co.” expired on March 31, 2025.

This creates a serious legal and ethical dilemma: Is Ballinger currently operating a building company without a valid license?

A screenshot from the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board regarding the status of Ballinger Building Company’s license.

The Family Camp and the 990 That Didn’t Add Up

Ballinger’s personal and financial life is deeply entwined with the Forsyth family and their Fort Rock Family Camp, a Christian nonprofit where his wife is listed as secretary.

The camp’s recent IRS Form 990 filings — the annual disclosure required of tax-exempt organizations — present a glaring red flag. The forms for 2018-2023 contain a direct contradiction that raises serious questions about the camp’s governance and, by extension, the judgment of the families controlling it.

On Part VI, Section A, Line 1a, the form asks for the number of voting members of the governing body.

The camp’s answer: “5.”

On Part VI, Section B, Line 2, the form asks: “Did any officer, director, trustee, or key employee have a family relationship or a business relationship with any other officer, director, trustee, or key employee?”

The camp’s answer: “No.”

The Reality: The very same 990s list only four officers/directors in Schedule O and Part VII:

Terry Forsyth (Ballinger’s father-in-law) – President Roxanne Forsyth (Ballinger’s mother-in-law) – Vice President Austin Forsyth (Ballinger’s brother-in-law) – Secretary/Treasurer Bob Ballinger (Ballinger’s father) – Director

The Contradiction is a Five-Alarm Fire:

The Math Doesn’t Work: They claim five voting members but only list four. Who is the fifth, unnamed member? If they exist, why are they omitted? If they don’t exist, why claim they do? The “Independence” Claim is Untenable: The four listed members are blood relatives and/or related by marriage. They are the definition of a closely related group. Answering “no” to the question about family relationships appears to be factually false. IRS Governance Standards: The IRS advises that nonprofit boards should be composed of a majority of independent members to ensure decisions are made for charitable purposes, not private benefit. A board comprised entirely of two intertwined families is a textbook example of non-independence, creating a high risk for conflicts of interest.

This isn’t a minor clerical error. It is a fundamental misrepresentation of the organization’s control structure on a legal document submitted under penalty of perjury. It calls into question the camp’s compliance with federal tax law and the ethical standards of its leadership, which includes Ballinger’s immediate family and is a pillar of his own support network.

Furthermore, the camp has hosted Michael Pearl, the founder of No Greater Joy Ministries and author of To Train Up a Child, a book cited in multiple child abuse deaths. This partnership aligns the camp with the most extreme fringe of the corporal punishment movement.

Terry Forsyth’s own public record is similarly checkered. He was on the Huntsville School Board when it covered up a student sexual assault case, leading to FOIA violation admissions and his eventual ouster by voters.

The Duggar Dynasty Connection

The Ballinger-Forsyth alliance is cemented by marriage and business into one of America’s most famous — and scandal-plagued — political families: the Duggars. Austin Forsyth is married to Joy-Anna Duggar.

This is not a distant connection. It is a direct political and legal network:

Ballinger’s father, Bob Ballinger Sr., served as an attorney for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Bob Ballinger Sr.’s law partner, Travis Story, was part of the defense team for Josh Duggar in his federal child pornography trial.

Jedidiah Duggar was the campaign manager for Bob Ballinger Sr.’s 2018 state senate race.

The money follows the connection. In just one reporting period in September 2025, Ballinger’s campaign received over $11,000 from Forsyth and Duggar family members and their spouses, most of whom do not live in his district.

The Machine’s Money

While the Duggar money provides a base, the engine of Ballinger’s campaign is the same prison-political machine funding his opponent’s defeat. His Q3 2025 campaign finance report reads like a roster of the machine’s bank accounts:

$3,500 from Team SHS PAC (Governor Sarah Sanders)

$3,500 from Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC (Attorney General Tim Griffin)

$5,058.95 from PACs controlled by Capitol Advisors Group, the lobbying firm, whose clients include prison contractors.

Thousands more from PACs tied to other machine-aligned legislators.

This is a coordinated investment. Ballinger is not a rogue challenger; he is a budget line item in the machine’s project to retake the Senate and pass the prison.

Ballinger is a candidate built on a premise that collapses under scrutiny. He is the machine’s solution to a political problem: not a genuine grassroots leader, but a vessel. A vessel for Duggar family ambition, for Forsyth camp ideology, and, most importantly, for the financial and political will of a machine that demands the Franklin County prison be built — no matter the cost to the community, or the contradictions of the candidate sent to secure its future.

The question for voters in District 28 is not just about a prison. It’s about what they are being sold.

