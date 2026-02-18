(From left) Polk County Judge and AAC Board Vice President Brandon Ellison, Faulkner County Justice of the Peace and Board Member Randy Higgins, Pulaski County Treasurer/Collector and AAC Board Member Debra Buckner, NACo 1st Vice President Mary Jo McGuire, AAC Executive Director Chris Villines, Randolph County Circuit Clerk and AAC Board President Debbie Wise, Benton County Circuit Clerk and AAC Board Member Brenda DeShields, and Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney at the 2022 AAC annual conference. The AAC board mambers approved Villines’ $350,000 salary, making him one of the 10 highest paid public employees in the state. (Photo credit: AAC)

“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

We throw that quote around a lot in politics. But what does it actually look like when it happens in real time, in your own backyard?

It looks like 15 years.

It looks like one man sitting atop a $33 million shadow budget for a decade and a half, answerable to a board whose members are no strangers to self-dealing and money loops. It looks like an “unintentional error” defense for a man who has failed to file legally required financial disclosures about as often as he has filed.

It looks like Chris Villines.

In Part 8 of The Arkansas Machine series, Tracking Arkansas co-founder Scott Perkins laid out the financial architecture of the machine in The Two Faces of the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC): the publicly funded trusts, the $60 million in assets, the $33 million surplus, and the perpetual open bar of influence paid for by your county’s insurance premiums.

Now, we look at the man holding the tap.

Villines is not just the executive director of the AAC. He is not just the former Saline County Collector. He is the personification of what happens when the Arkansas Machine stops viewing public office as a public trust and starts viewing it as a birthright.

This is the story of how a system designed to protect the powerful allowed one man to treat retaliation as a cost of doing business, treat public disclosure as optional, and treat his own succession as a family affair.

The Architecture of Impunity

To understand Villines, you have to understand the boardroom behind him.

As Perkins detailed, the AAC’s Board of Directors is composed of the very county officials who benefit most from the organization’s services.

This board holds the sole power to hire, fire, and set the compensation for the executive director. In 2010, they chose Villines, who was himself a board member at the time. His current salary, paid from the publicly funded insurance trusts, is $350,000 per year. He drives a state-contract Chevrolet Tahoe, identical to Arkansas State Police cruisers, with fuel and expenses paid by the public.

To understand what $350,000 means in Arkansas state government, consider this: the highest-paid executive branch employee in the state is Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Theodore Brown, who earns $411,654 annually. He is joined by a half-dozen forensic pathologists at the State Crime Laboratory, all earning between $360,000 and $375,000. They are the highest paid state employees outside of university football coaches.

A screenshot of the salaries for State Medical Examiner staff, among the highest-paid employees in Arkansas. AAC executive director Chris Villines makes $350,000, putting him in the top tier of publicly paid executives in the state.

These are physicians. They perform autopsies. They testify in murder trials. Their work is life-and-death, requires over a decade of specialized training, and happens under conditions most Arkansans would find unimaginable.

Villines, a lobbyist, makes almost as much as the people who are instrumental in solving homicides.

His salary places him in the top tier of public compensation in Arkansas, just below the medical examiners and at twice the governor’s salary. His salary eclipses that of the Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court by more than $100,000.

He achieved this not through medical expertise, not through elected office, not through constitutional responsibility, but through 15 years of leading an organization that sets its own compensation through a board he hand-selected.

The medical examiners have a legitimate claim to their pay: the market for forensic pathologists is national, the shortage is acute, and Arkansas must compete with Texas and Florida for talent. The state either pays market rate or loses its ability to certify causes of death.

What is the market rate for a 15-year tenure atop a $33 million shadow budget? Who sets it? Who reviews it? Who tells the public whether the man running the AAC is worth more than the people solving its murders?

No one. That’s the point.

The AAC’s compensation is set behind closed doors by a board of county officials —the very people whose salary appropriations, benefits, and legal defense Villines’s organization lobbies for and manages. It is a closed loop. And in that closed loop, $350,000 became normal.

The Paper Trail of Disdain

I first filed an ethics complaint against Villines in September 2025. The allegation was straightforward: he had failed to file a complete Statement of Financial Interest (SFI) for his role on the Arkansas Cyber Response Board (ACRB). Sections regarding his financial holdings were left entirely blank.

On paper, the Arkansas Ethics Commission dismissed the case. Villines claimed an “unintentional error.” The commission accepted his affirmative defense. Case closed.

But here is what the commission, in its “narrow focus,” chose not to see.

Through the Secretary of State’s online portal, I obtained Villines’ filing history for the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC), a board he sat on for seven years. Between 2017 and 2024, Villines was required to file at least eight financial disclosures.

He filed four.

Here is the complete record, verified through the Secretary of State’s online portal and confirmed by a direct call to the Elections Division office:

Source: Arkansas Secretary of State online portal search and Elections Division office confirmation, February 2026.

He did not file SFIs for the years 2018-2021. This is not an “unintentional error.” This is selective compliance.

When I filed my December 2025 complaint against Villines, I focused on the years I could reach within the four-year statute of limitations: 2021 and 2023. The 2018-2020 failures were outside the limitations period, so I could not include them formally. I included them in the statement of facts as illustrative of a pattern, but the commission made clear they would not be considered.

According to testimony from Ethics Commission staff attorney Drew Blankenship at the probable cause hearing, investigators found the 2023 filing after some difficulty. Testimony about the commission’s investigation into Villines’s 2021 filing was far more interesting.

The 2021 SFI was not in the Secretary of State’s online portal. That much I knew. Blankenship even went to the Secretary of State’s office in person to search for a physical copy of Villines’s 2021 filing and could not find one.

The Secretary of State’s office took the unusual step of issuing an affidavit of non-filing for Villines’s 2021 SFI.

A state agency, charged with maintaining these records, officially certified under oath that Villines had no 2021 SFI on file, despite his claims that he filed the SFI on time.

And still, Villines walked away with a $50 fine and a public letter of caution.

Villines got lucky with the four-year statute of limitations.

If I had discovered this pattern earlier, the 2018, 2019 and 2020 failures would have been actionable. Villines would have faced not one $50 fine, but multiple violations spanning half a decade.

Instead, those years fell outside the look-back period. The commission would not consider them, no matter how clearly they demonstrated a pattern of knowing noncompliance. The affidavit proved the 2021 violation. The statute limited the consequences.

That is not a legal defense. That is not an exoneration. That is a man who held public positions for eight years, filed when he felt like it, and skated because the clock ran out on the worst of it.

The Hypocrisy of the Ethics Trainer

Here is where this story moves from individual failure to institutional rot.

The AAC does not just employ Villines. It also serves as the primary source of ethics training for county officials across the state. When county judges and sheriffs need to understand their obligations under Arkansas law, they turn to the AAC.

And who arranges those trainings? Who coordinates with the Ethics Commission to bring presenters to county judge conferences?

Mark Whitmore, the AAC’s $307,200-per-year chief legal counsel.

In September 2025, Whitmore emailed his close associate, Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan, to arrange what he called “Ethics Bootcamp” for the County Judges Association of Arkansas conference. Commission staff came and taught county officials about their ethical obligations.

Meanwhile, the man running the organization hosting the training had failed to file his own financial disclosures for four years straight.

This is the height of hypocrisy.

But it gets worse.

The AAC maintains procedure manuals for every county office on its website. These manuals are supposed to guide elected officials in the proper conduct of their duties. They are, in effect, the official word from the AAC on how to do the job right.

In every manual except two — the County Judges Manual and the Sheriffs Manual — there is a section written by former AAC Executive Director and current legislative consultant Eddie Jones titled: “Fraud and Ethical Lapses – There’s No Place for It.”

The words “public trust” do not appear in the Sheriffs Manual at all. Not once.

In the County Judges Manual, the phrase “public trust” appears exactly one time, and only in a summary of an Arkansas Attorney General’s opinion, where it is used as part of a definition of “compelling public interest.”

The men most responsible for the content of these manuals — the men most involved with the Sheriffs Association and County Judges Association — are Villines, Whitmore and Josh Curtis, AAC government affairs director and son of AAC board member Doug Curtis.

The same Villines who failed to file four required financial disclosures.

The same Whitmore who coordinated ethics trainings while his boss was violating ethics laws and would later spearhead a retaliation campaign against a whistleblower.

The same Josh Curtis, whose campaign consultants and family members are woven throughout the AAC’s contracting and board apparatus.

These are the people teaching county officials about ethics.

These are the people writing the manuals that edit “public trust” out of existence.

The Retaliation Reflex

Here is where the story moves from hypocrisy to active abuse.

After I submitted supplemental evidence detailing Villines’s years of personal noncompliance, he lawyered up with public funds.

Villines and Whitmore hired a private law firm with AAC funds to send a cease-and-desist letter to Tracking Arkansas co-founder Scott Perkins.

Let’s be clear about what this is: retaliation masquerading as legal defense. The complaint was against Villines personally, not the AAC.

When you have held power for 15 years, the reflex is not to explain — it is to attack. When you sit on $33 million in net position, a four-figure legal bill to intimidate a critic is pocket change.

This is what unchecked power looks like. It is not a dramatic scandal. It is the slow, quiet erosion of the line between public service and personal grievance.

The Heir and the Spare

And then there is the succession plan.

If you want to understand how Villines views his position, do not look at his salary. Look at his son.

Trevor Villines was hired as a deputy clerk by Doug Curtis in the Saline County Clerk’s office in 2015. Trevor was only 16 years old. Within a month, Doug Curtis’s son, Josh Curtis, was hired by Chris Villines at the AAC.

You hire mine, I hire yours.

Fast forward to November 2025. Doug Curtis waits until the final hours of candidate filing to announce his retirement. Trevor Villines files at 10:35 a.m. With no opponent, he wins the office of Saline County Clerk without a single vote being cast, guaranteeing a 55 percent pay increase and an accelerated retirement timeline for Trevor once he assumes office.

Doug Curtis admitted to the Saline Courier that he waited specifically to ensure the “right person” — Trevor — was in place.

Now, the machine is aligning to ensure the final piece falls into place: Doug Curtis’s seat on the AAC Board of Directors. If the County Clerks Association elects Trevor Villines to the board at any time, the circle will be complete.

The son will oversee the father’s salary. The father will continue to draw $350,000 from the trusts. Trevor can return Doug’s favor by ensuring Josh’s continued employment and advancement. The Curtis family will retain its hold on the public payroll and AAC lobbying.

This is not democracy. This is dynastic consolidation.

The Cost of 15 Years

Chris Villines has led the AAC since 2010. In that time:

He has accumulated over $5 million in salary and benefits from publicly funded sources

He has failed to file legally required financial disclosures for at least four years

He has overseen an organization that used public funds to retaliate against a citizen journalist

He has positioned his son to inherit a county office and potentially a seat on the board that oversees him

His organization coordinates ethics trainings for county officials while its leader violates ethics laws

The manuals his team produces for sheriffs and judges barely mention “public trust” — because the people writing them have forgotten what it means

The ambition that once propelled him has curdled into entitlement. The network he built to serve counties now serves itself.

The Ethics Commission dismissed my first complaint and gave a slap on the wrist for my second. That is their prerogative. But the commission exists to enforce the letter of the law. It is our job, as citizens and journalists, to enforce its spirit.

The spirit of the law demands that a man who skipped four years of filings be held accountable, not handed a mulligan because the clock ran out on the worst of it.

The spirit of the law demands that public insurance funds not be used to silence public criticism.

The spirit of the law demands that elections be decided by voters, not by backroom deals between fathers protecting their sons’ futures.

And the spirit of the law demands that the people teaching ethics to public officials actually follow ethics themselves.

The Fight is Not Over

Scott Perkins and I started Tracking Arkansas because we believe sunlight is the best disinfectant. The machine thrives in darkness — in closed trust fund meetings, in last-minute candidate filings, in complaints dismissed on technicalities.

But we are still here. And we are not leaving.

The commission might be done with Villines, but the public is not. The voters of Saline County are not. The county clerks who will soon vote on their next board representative are not.

We will continue to file. We will continue to FOIA. We will continue to connect the dots that the commission refuses to see.

Because 15 years is too long for one man to hold this much power with this little accountability.

And in Arkansas, the machine may be strong — but it is not invincible.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America's states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

