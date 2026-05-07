Artifacts from former county attorney for Pulaski County Adam Fogleman show that he ran on a campaign of championing transparency in county spending.

When former Pulaski County Attorney Adam Fogleman ran for county treasurer against incumbent Debra Buckner this spring, he ran on a platform of “increasing transparency in county spending.” But a September 2023 emergency ordinance for what would become $125,833 in environmental mitigation work for two properties owned by organizations Fogleman controls passed with no questions from justices of the peace.

Fogleman, who lost to Buckner in the 2026 Democratic primary by almost 38 percentage points, is a member of Common Ground Properties, LLC, and its subsidiary Common Ground Opportunity Fund, LLC, and president of the nonprofit Downtown Little Rock Community Development Corporation (DLRCDC). The opportunity fund owns the historic LaPorte Building at 1924 Commerce and DLRCDC owns the former Hall TV Repair Building in the Pettaway neighborhood of Little Rock.

Fogleman resigned shortly after his primary election defeat; an email to the county’s communication director requesting his resignation date received no response.

The Applicable Law

The county government ethics law, A.C.A. §14-14-1202, prohibits county elected officials and county employees from using “his or her office, the influence created by his or her official position, or information gained by virtue of his or her position to advance his or her individual personal economic interest” except for incidental benefits that would happen for any member of the general public. The law also says that no county official or employee shall be “interested, either directly or indirectly, in any contract or transaction made, authorized, or entered into on behalf of the county or an entity created by the county, or accept or receive any property, money, or other valuable thing for his or her use or benefit on account of, connected with, or growing out of any contract or transaction of a county.”

If the county decides there are “unusual circumstances” and it’s in the county’s best interest, the quorum court can pass an ordinance allowing the county to contract with an official or employee to purchase goods or services from that official or employee.

Fogleman sought, through ordinance 23-OR-43, permission to participate in the county’s Brownfields program, which provides funding and services to clean up environmentally contaminated properties and is federally funded through grants from the Environmental Protection Agency. Through the program, the county would enter into contracts on behalf of Common Ground Opportunity Fund and DLRCDC to pay for environmental site assessments and cleanup services, not purchase anything from Fogleman or those entities.

The law does not give the quorum court authority to supersede the general prohibition when the official is the recipient of county services rather than the seller of goods or services to the county. The waiver mechanism covers one transaction direction only.

In an attempt to establish that granting Fogleman’s entities access to the program was in the county’s best interest, the ordinance stated that since the program is made available to all similarly-situated property owners in Pulaski County, “neither Common Ground Properties LLC nor the DLRCDC should be disqualified from accessing the unique and necessary services provided by the EPA-funded Pulaski County Brownfields Program as a result of its members or officers being currently employed by Pulaski County.”

The ethics law’s intent isn’t to deny access to programs and services by virtue of the official’s employment. The purpose of the law is to prevent public officials from using their real or perceived influence over public contracting for personal gain. The prohibition is in place to stop real or perceived conflicts of interest.

The County Attorney’s Role

As county attorney, Fogleman was the quorum court’s trusted legal advisor who attended committee and full-court meetings to explain ordinances and answer legal questions. He sat next to the county clerk at a designated table in the meeting room.

When his ordinance was heard at the Sept. 12, 2023, agenda committee meeting, Fogleman was in that seat until shortly before his ordinance was called. He stood up and took a seat in the front row of the audience. When the presiding justice called on sponsor Justice Donna Massey to explain the ordinance, she said:

“I’m going to give this to our attorney and allow him to explain.”

She caught herself when Fogleman clarified he was appearing as a private citizen, not in his official capacity. She apologized and deferred.

No one from the county attorney’s office appeared in his place to provide independent legal guidance on an ethics ordinance directly involving the county’s chief legal officer. The justices who routinely relied on Fogleman to tell them what the law required received their only explanation of Ordinance 23-OR-43 from the man who stood to benefit from its passage.

Instead of asking substantive questions, justices took the opportunity to praise both the Brownfields program and Fogleman.

After the committee voted 14-0 to send the ordinance to the full Quorum Court with a do-pass recommendation, Fogleman returned to the county attorney’s seat. The court would pass the ordinance 11-0, with three justices absent, at the regular court meeting on Sept. 26, with no questions or discussion.

The Emergency That Wasn’t

The ordinance also had an emergency clause. As we’ve reported previously, the law requires that emergency ordinances must meet “public emergencies affecting life, health, safety, or the property of people.” The ordinance must also define the emergency.

The ordinance lists a bat infestation in the LaPorte Building and potential and unknown environmental contamination for both buildings as the source of “an immediate hazard to the public safety and welfare of the citizens of Pulaski County” and that cleanup should not be delayed, “as delay may result in unnecessary exposure of the community to environmental contaminants, if there are any.”

The ordinance’s own language hedges on the existence of the emergency it seeks to declare.

When Fogleman explained the ordinance at the agenda committee meeting, he said the bat infestation was a known issue since Common Ground Opportunity Fund purchased the then-125-year-old property “a couple of years ago,” according to the meeting transcript. County real estate records show the opportunity fund purchased the property in 2020.

He said the building needed “quite literally everything” in terms of work, and the Hall TV Repair building was of similar age and needed “similar work.”

Fogleman never said the words “emergency,” “immediate hazard” or “threat to public safety.” In fact, the bulk of his presentation centered around the conflict-of-interest issue without talking about the county ethics law’s specific requirements.

“But in order to address the environmental contaminants that potentially exist from both the bats and from potential lead in the paint, contact was made with Brownfields,” he told the committee. “But before any work is done, we wanted to make sure that there was full disclosure [that Fogleman was a member and officer of the entities], that – that you all had an opportunity to ask questions if you have any.”

The Contract Timeline

Screenshot of the first page of a proposal by Snyder Environmental for a Phase I site assessment for the Hall TV Repair building, dated 18 days before the Pulaski County Quorum Court would pass an ordinance allowing the property to be part of the county’s Brownfields program.

Four days before Fogleman’s presentation to the agenda committee and 18 days before the quorum court formally voted on the ordinance, Snyder Environmental submitted a proposal for a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment for the Hall TV Repair property at 311 E. 21st St., on Sept. 8, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Contracting for the LaPorte Building, whose bat infestation was the main stated reason for the emergency clause, didn’t begin until November 2023. Initial removal of the approximate 1,000 bats in the building would not begin until March 2024, six months later. The contract for the guano removal would not be signed until Sept. 30, 2024, a year after the quorum court passed the emergency ordinance.

The county provided copies of six contracts for services such as environmental site assessments as well as asbestos, lead paint, bat and guano removal related to the two properties, totaling $125,833.

How Fogleman Got the Job

Although Fogleman presented the ordinance to the agenda committee as a “private citizen,” Massey’s use of “our attorney” to introduce him shows the institutional trust he built over a decade as county attorney. His behavior in obtaining the Brownfields ordinance should be viewed within the context of how he became county attorney.

Fogleman volunteered for Hyde’s 2014 campaign for county judge. As the incoming judge, Hyde told then-County Attorney Amanda Mitchell in December 2014 to make room for Fogleman in her office, Mitchell told the media at the time. On Jan. 22, 2015, five days before the quorum court approved a new position in the county attorney’s office, staff ordered business cards for Fogleman, according to documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The order was confirmed by the paralegal who placed it.

The new county attorney III position was posted on Jan. 26, one day before quorum court approval, a violation of county personnel policy. Fogleman applied the next day. Two other applicants submitted applications on Jan. 29 and 30, the day the application period ended.

Fogleman started Feb. 2 — two days after the posting closed, before the standard county HR process of application review, interviews, background check, offer letter, and onboarding could have been completed.

Mitchell told the media at the time that she never reviewed any applications or conducted any interviews and did not make the hiring decision.

Hyde said he recommended Fogleman because he had known him for five or six years and knew his father.

Mitchell resigned without notice on Jan. 23, 2015, after a dispute with Hyde regarding representation of the County Assessor’s Office in a circuit court appeal of several property assessment adjustments Hyde made.

Thirteen months after starting as county attorney III, Fogleman was appointed county attorney in March 2016, replacing the woman who said Hyde had told her to make room for him.

What the Records Show, and What They Don’t

We submitted a FOIA request to the County Attorney’s Office seeking 14 categories of records related to Ordinance 23-OR-43, including any legal review of the ordinance, any communications between the office and the Brownfields program, any records of who prepared or reviewed the ordinance’s draft language, and any records of whether independent counsel was designated to represent the county, given Fogleman’s disclosed conflict.

The office’s response was four sentences:

“The record you requested does not exist. Please contact [phone/email] so that we can assist you in making a focused and effective request that reasonably describes an identifiable record per FOIA.” Request closed.

The response did not identify any other custodian who might hold responsive records. Under A.C.A. § 25-19-105(a)(3)(C), when a custodian does not have custody of requested records but knows who does, the custodian is required to identify that custodian. The office did not do so.

The response also certified the nonexistence of records that the county’s own documents contradict. The contract approval routing form bearing a county attorney’s office signature on the legal approval line for the $71,113 contract for guano removal is a record that confirms the office’s contract review. It is a public document produced by the county judge’s office in response to a separate request. The county attorney’s office certified it does not exist.

We’ve notified the county attorney’s office of this discrepancy and asked them to certify they made a good-faith effort to search for the requested records.

In the treasurer’s race, Fogleman ran on transparency, but his use of an emergency ordinance to direct $125,833 in county-funded environmental work to properties he controls tells a different story. The Pulaski County Quorum Court, used to relying on Fogleman as its legal advisor, approved the measure without independent counsel, without questioning the non-existent emergency, and without recognizing that the ethics law’s waiver mechanism was never designed to cover a public official receiving free county services through county contracts on their behalf.

Whether Fogleman violated A.C.A. §14-14-1202 is ultimately a question for the county or a court. But the record shows a system that failed to police itself: a trusted attorney who wrote himself a pass, a quorum court that didn’t ask questions, and an office that now says the paperwork never existed, even when it bears its own stamp.

In Pulaski County, it turns out, the biggest hazard wasn’t bats or lead paint. It was a conflict of interest that no one was paying attention to.

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