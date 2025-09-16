News Column

This infographic illustrates how the money flows from donors to AG Tim Griffin’s PAC to Rep. David Ray and Sen. Ben Gilmore’s PACs, their campaigns and ultimately back to Griffin.

By Janie Ginocchio

In part one of our series, we revealed how Attorney General Tim Griffin put state Rep. David Ray on his campaign payroll at $10,000 a month — while Ray simultaneously pushed legislation expanding Griffin’s power and rewriting campaign finance rules. In part two, we tracked how Griffin blurred the line between official and campaign business, reimbursing himself, senior staff, and even the AG’s office for more than $100,000.

Now, in part three, we expose how Griffin, Ray, and their ally Sen. Ben Gilmore use their political action committees (PACs) and campaigns to create a closed money loop — one that circumvents contribution limits and helps big donors cover their tracks.

How the Loop Works

Corporations in Arkansas can’t give directly to candidates. Instead, they can:

Funnel donations through employees, with campaigns required to disclose occupations and employers. Form their own PACs. Donate to an existing PAC, including ones tied to a specific candidate.

Griffin, Ray, and Gilmore each control a PAC:

Jobs and Growth (JAG) PAC – Griffin’s, and by far the largest.

RAY PAC – Ray’s.

Base Point PAC – Gilmore’s.

JAG PAC often bankrolls the others. Thanks to a 2023 law Ray himself sponsored, PAC contribution limits doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 per donor annually. Meanwhile, contributions to candidates remain capped at $3,500 per race in 2025.

August 2023: A Case Study in the Loop

The week of August 25–31 shows the scheme in action:

August 23: JAG PAC gave $10,000 to RAY PAC, plus $3,300 each to Ray’s primary and general campaigns.

August 31: RAY PAC sent $6,600 back to Griffin’s campaign.

At the same time, Ray — Griffin’s campaign manager — was drawing his $10,000 monthly salary, signing off on campaign and PAC reports, and receiving reimbursements from both his campaign and Griffin’s.

Two days later, JAG PAC shifted $10,000 to Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, plus $3,300 each to Gilmore’s primary and general campaigns.

But here’s the problem: Base Point’s filings are a mess. Q3 and Q4 2023 reports list no outflows and ended the year with $11,121.40 in cash. Yet Q1 2024 suddenly shows a starting balance of $0, plus a $10,000 JAG PAC donation dated September 5, 2023 — a mismatch with JAG’s own reports, which list the gift as August 25.

Then, in January 2024, Base Point reported donating $6,600 to Griffin’s primary race —double the legal limit at the time. Griffin’s campaign later “corrected” the record, splitting it into two $3,300 donations for the primary and general.

Not the First Time

This round-robin pattern goes back years. In 2021:

JAG PAC gave to both Gilmore and Ray’s campaigns, plus $5,000 to RAY PAC.

RAY’s PAC then funneled money back to Griffin’s campaign.

Griffin, Ray and Gilmore reimbursed themselves along the way, either through their campaigns and/or PACs (Griffin and Ray).

RAY PAC even donated to Base Point in early 2022, and Gilmore personally gave to Ray’s campaign later that year.

The result? A seamless system where donors can give once to JAG PAC and watch their money multiply across allied PACs and campaigns — eventually circling back to Griffin.

Why It Matters

This isn’t just clever bookkeeping. It’s a deliberate way for wealthy donors to blow past contribution limits, mask their identities, and ensure their money ultimately boosts Griffin and his allies.

PACs already function as black boxes for dark money. Add in these circular donation schemes, and the public is left with no clear line from donor to candidate.

And who can stop it? Only the Arkansas Ethics Commission. Griffin has refused to appoint a new minority member, arguing that the statutory requirement to include a minority is unconstitutional. The Commission’s director has clarified that the current minority commissioner will continue to serve until a replacement is named. Even so, Griffin’s stance reflects a broader pattern: bending the law as he sees fit when it conflicts with his political interests.

After reviewing Griffin’s, Ray’s, and Gilmore’s filings, one conclusion is clear: Arkansas’ top law enforcement officer is running a system designed to evade the very laws he’s sworn to enforce.

And there’s more. In the next part of our series, we’ll show how Griffin leverages his PAC to rake in money from the very industries he regulates — even accepting contributions from both sides of the same legal fight.

