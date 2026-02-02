Fort Rock Family Camp, a Christian retreat center endorsed by the infamous Duggar family and whose leadership includes the family of Arkansas Senate District 28 candidate Bobby Ballinger, Jr., faces fresh scrutiny after an investigation of public records reveals new contradictions in its financial disclosures and raises questions about its compliance with state health regulations.

Conflicting Financial Disclosures Under Oath

Terry Forsyth, Ballinger’s father-in-law and president of Fort Rock Family Camp, filed a Statement of Financial Interest (SFI) in 2022 when he ran for the Huntsville School Board. The sworn and notarized document lists “more than $12,500” in income for Forsyth from his role as “camp director” of Fort Rock Family Camp.

This disclosure directly conflicts with the camp’s own IRS Form 990 filing for the 2022 tax year, a document also signed under penalty of perjury. That form — specifically in Part VII, Section A, which lists officers, directors, trustees, and key employees — shows $0 compensation for Terry Forsyth for his role as president. Furthermore, the 990’s expenses section on page 1 shows no employee salaries or wages paid in 2022.

Both documents cannot be true. One claims Forsyth received significant income from the camp; the other claims he and all other officers received none. Forsyth signed both, attesting to their accuracy.

This new discrepancy compounds existing questions about the camp’s filings.

Previous reporting highlighted that the camp’s 990s from 2018-2023 claimed five voting board members while only listing four family members and falsely stated that no board members had family relationships with each other.

Screenshots from Terry Forsyth's 2022 Statement of Financial Interest and Fort Rock Family Camp's 2022 Form 990. The documents, both sworn statements, give conflicting information about payments made to Forsyth from the camp.

Operating a Commercial Kitchen Without a Permit

The camp advertises “country style home cooked meals” prepared in its commercial kitchen. However, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirmed in a Feb. 2 email that it has no record of a retail food establishment permit or inspections on file for Fort Rock Family Camp.

Responding to a follow-up, an ADH representative stated the department has contacted the camp “in regards to the status of their Arkansas Department of Health retail food establishment permit.”

Not obtaining a permit can result in civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation, with each day of noncompliance considered a separate offense.

In addition to a permit, state health rules, effective Sept. 7, 2019, require any facility serving food to the public to have at least one certified food protection manager on staff who has passed an accredited exam.

The ADH’s online inspection database, which includes records back to 2016, contains no entries for the camp’s name or physical address, suggesting a prolonged period of unpermitted operation.

Questions About Camp’s Operating Timeline

Business records show Fort Rock Family Camp was incorporated with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office in November 2017. However, the camp’s own website features a testimonial from a family claiming they visited in 2010.

This discrepancy raises questions about how long the camp has been operating, and consequently, how long its kitchen may have been operating without the required health permit.

A Pattern of Questionable Governance

These new findings fit a pattern of irregularity surrounding the camp, which is deeply intertwined with the Ballinger-Forsyth political network. The camp has hosted extremist speaker Michael Pearl and is governed by a board comprised entirely of Forsyth and Ballinger family members.

Terry Forsyth’s own public record includes his tenure on the Huntsville School Board, where he was part of a board that admitted to violating the Freedom of Information Act during a cover-up of a student sexual assault case, leading to his electoral defeat.

The camp’s financial and operational discrepancies now extend beyond governance questions to potential violations of tax and health codes. As a nonprofit, it enjoys tax-exempt status, obligating it to adhere to strict reporting standards. As a facility serving food, it is bound by state health and safety laws.

The missing food permit isn't just a kitchen issue — it's a red flag for broader oversight. If the camp isn't complying with fundamental health department rules for preparing meals, what safety protocols and inspections are in place for its advertised "Extreme Zipline" launching from a 24-foot tower, its shooting and archery range, horseback riding, tomahawk throwing, and its 200-foot-long "Lost Mine Shaft" tunnel slide? For families entrusting their children to these activities, the state's silence on the kitchen permit speaks volumes about potential risks that go far beyond the dining hall.

For a political candidate whose platform emphasizes law, order and conservative values, the network of contradictions and potential violations surrounding his family’s camp presents a stark contrast — and a growing list of questions for voters.

