The attorney general wanted you to see a monster, a storm-chasing contractor preying on the elderly. Charging outrageous prices through bait-and-switch tactics.

That 2025 press release about his lawsuit against Capital City Tree Service (CCTS) and the Shaw family wrote itself. Too bad the evidence didn’t cooperate.

Because here’s what Tim Griffin didn’t put in his headline: after two years, 141 alleged violations, and $2.12 million in demanded penalties, the state just dropped the price-gouging count from its summary judgment motion.

The one charge that made the news? The two words that can ruin a business? The state isn’t confident it can win with the evidence it’s submitted so far.

So what’s left? A lot of paperwork violations and a handful of consumers who signed contracts, got the work done, and were satisfied with the results, but whose insurance companies didn’t want to pay.

My colleague Janie Ginocchio and I broke this story wide open. Go read it. I’ll wait.

Because here’s what Janie found, and here’s what Griffin doesn’t want you to know: after two years of investigation, the evidence supports the defendants. And the pattern we uncovered — selective enforcement, regulatory surrender, the weaponization of the AG’s office against outsiders — is the same machine we’ve documented across Arkansas government, from the Board of Corrections to the Racing Commission and Kalshi.

The Machine Works Like This

Insurance companies have a playbook. It’s described in the book, Delay, Deny, Defend — though lately, the phrase has gotten more literal than anyone wants to admit.

In this case, the playbook looked like this:

Delay: Jordan Karasek's insurer, Allstate, took a year to pay Capital City's invoice in full. Karasek testified in his deposition that Allstate went back and forth trying to figure out what the going rate was, running their own estimates and algorithms. CCTS ultimately broke the impasse by showing Allstate documentation that it had paid identical invoices for other customers without dispute.

Deny: According to David Hasbrouck’s deposition, Liberty Mutual, his insurer, said the job was worth approximately $6,900, but Hasbrouck's invoice was $22,000. When CCTS declined to accept the partial payment — which defense counsel said during the deposition would have triggered accord and satisfaction under Arkansas law, waiving the remaining balance — Liberty Mutual filed a complaint with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the industry-funded body that refers cases for criminal prosecution. Hasbrouck testified that Liberty Mutual told him directly that they had made the NICB referral. He has not paid CCTS.

Defend: United Home did not merely underpay Robert Brown's claim. It converted its own underpayment into an offensive action by referring Capital City to the AG for price gouging. The insurer being investigated for refusing to pay a legitimate claim responded by generating a prosecution of the contractor it refused to pay. AID forwarded the referral to Brown and suggested he contact the AG himself.

That’s not consumer protection. That’s the insurance industry using the attorney aeneral’s office as a weapon against debt collection.

The Witness the AG Doesn’t Want You to Know About

Let me highlight just one piece of Janie’s reporting — because it’s the dagger in the heart of Griffin’s case.

Ted Scallion is an investigator for the Arkansas Insurance Department. On March 31, 2023, a tree fell on his house. His insurer, Travelers, lowballed him. He used his official position — his state email, his AID title, his direct line to AID’s legal team — to fight back.

He documented that crane rates in central Arkansas range from $895 to $1,475 per hour. He listed CCTS at $1,000 per hour with an eight-hour minimum, the same pricing structure the AG claims is price gouging. CCTS’ rate was in the middle of the market.

AID opened an enforcement case and involved their legal division. Under pressure from AID, Travelers reversed course, conducted their own market research, concluded Scallion was right, and cut him a check for the difference.

Scallion was also the investigator for Hannah Crutcher’s 2024 AID complaint against State Farm. Crucher is a witness in the CCTS case who testified in her deposition that State Farm refused to pay the full invoice and accused CCTS of price gouging. Crutcher didn’t get the Scallion treatment at AID; they closed her case.

The AG has filed a motion to exclude Scallion’s testimony at trial. They don’t want a jury to know that the state’s own investigator proved CCTS’s rates were market-appropriate — and then did nothing when a regular Arkansan needed the same help.

The Lie AID Told David Dutcher

David Dutcher is 71 years old. His insurance company, State Farm, paid $15,239 of a $45,692 invoice. He authorized Janet Shaw — one of the CCTS defendants — to file a complaint with AID on his behalf, according to Dutcher’s deposition. Shaw provided documentation showing State Farm had paid CCTS’s identical rates on 18 comparable jobs without dispute.

AID’s response? According to the deposition, AID ruled State Farm acted appropriately and that AID only grants licenses and can’t force an insurance carrier to pay out.

That is a lie. We know it’s a lie because AID did force Travelers to pay on Scallion’s claim. It[s the same agency with the same legal authority disavowing any jurisdiction.

AID failed him and the AG is now using him as a witness against the tree service, not against AID or State Farm.

Who Was Actually Harmed?

Let’s talk about the alleged victims. The depositions tell the story the press release left out.

According to defense filings, five of the 16 consumer witnesses in the case paid nothing out of pocket because their insurance companies paid the entire invoice.

Seven witnesses were forced to pay out of pocket because their insurance companies refused to pay the full bill, even as they paid full price to CCTS on other jobs, according to the depositions we reviewed. One witness, Nanette Mika, contracted with CCTS on four properties during the same storm. Farmers Insurance covered three properties and paid in full; Shelter Insurance made a partial payment on the fourth. Three witnesses (David Hasbrouck, Carol Ross and Yanbin Ye) who received partial payments from their insurance companies are holding the money and refusing to pay CCTS the balance; two of them testified that they only want to pay what the insurance companies deem “fair.”

For the consumers who paid out of pocket, the dispute is not between them and CCTS; it is between them and their insurance company, with the insurance company using CCTS's invoice as the scapegoat for its own decision to pay less than the market rates that AID had already established were reasonable through the Scallion complaint.

David Eifling’s house was a total loss and his coverage did not include tree removal in that case, according to his deposition. Allstate cut a check the loss and he used part of that check to pay Capital City. His out-of-pocket exposure depends entirely on whether the total loss payment was adequate to cover both the house replacement and the tree removal, not on anything CCTS did. His policy excluding tree removal in a total loss situation is an Allstate coverage decision, not a CCTS pricing decision. If anyone harmed Eifling, it is the policy that left him bearing the tree removal cost, not the contractor who removed the tree.

The Four Who Came Forward After the Press Release

The AG’s press release created witnesses. At least four consumers admitted they only contacted the Attorney General’s office after seeing the announcement: Eifling, Dutcher, Crutcher and Brent Gasper.

Gasper’s testimony is especially notable: a public defender, he admitted in his deposition that he hadn’t read the contract, that he had no knowledge about the difference between regular and emergency pricing for tree services and that his assertion that CCTS’ price was too high was based on “speculation.” Allstate covered the cost.

He admitted he hadn’t done well in civil procedure in law school.

“I'm a criminal lawyer, I don't really know about contract law,” he said. He also said he might be in Europe during the trial and not available to testify.

The Contract They Signed

Every single consumer admitted to signing the contract, initialing the pricing terms, understanding the eight-hour minimum, that they wouldn’t be able to get a written estimate due to the emergency, and that they were ultimately responsible for paying the invoice in full.

Most of them contacted CCTS first. No one was preyed upon because of their age.

The work? Done. Properly. Safely. In an emergency, with trees through roofs, power lines down, and crews working nights and weekends.

A fly-by-night operation doesn’t have 25 years in business. Doesn’t invest in 89-foot spider lifts and 40-ton cranes. Doesn’t remove an extra tree under their non-emergency pricing structure, as they did for AG’s witness Bettie Mhoon when she asked them for additional work. Doesn’t negotiate down invoices, as they did for Gasper.

A deceptive company determined to profit off the despair of fellow Arkansans doesn’t do any of that. But that doesn’t fit the press release, does it?

A Confession from Your Columnist

I need to pause here and make a full disclosure.

After I spent two decades in Arkansas newsrooms, after I won AP Managing Editor’s awards, before I co-founded Tracking Arkansas, I was a licensed insurance agent in this state. Property, casualty and life. I sat where the adjusters sit. I read the same policy language. I watched the same claims decisions get made.

I’ve also been a project manager and inspector for roofing companies. I’ve walked the debris fields after storms. I’ve calculated the difference between what a job actually costs and what an insurance company wants to pay. I’ve served on the board of the Arkansas Self-Insurers Association. I know how this game is played — from every angle.

So when I tell you that Griffin’s case against Capital City Tree Service is built on sand, I’m not guessing. I’m speaking from decades of experience watching insurance companies try to suppress post-disaster payouts while contractors try to keep their crews fed and their equipment running.

Charles Shaw started his company when he bought his first piece of equipment 25 years ago. Any Arkansan who’s ever started a business — who’s ever borrowed money against a truck, who’s ever worked seven days a week to make payroll — knows that doesn’t come easy here.

That accomplishment should be celebrated, not persecuted by an embattled attorney general who’s losing cases faster than he’s filing them.

The Pattern Beyond This Case

This is not an isolated incident. This is the machine at work.

In prediction markets: Griffin issued an opinion declaring Kalshi illegal gambling under Arkansas law. Then he did nothing — no referral for prosecution, no lawsuit. The Arkansas Racing Commission and DFA, the agencies responsible for enforcement, claimed “no jurisdiction,” even though they had a citizen complaint, a ready-made template from Nevada, and news of criminal charges in Arizona. Their response mirrored the wording Dutcher got from AID when they said they only issue licenses.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is suing states that try to enforce their gambling laws. Donald Trump Jr. advises Kalshi. The President’s nominee to head the CFTC sits on Kalshi’s board. Arkansas surrendered without a fight.

In child safety: Griffin took a maximum donation from a Roblox attorney the same week four other Republican AGs sued the company over child grooming. He did nothing.

In the Board of Corrections: Griffin deployed lawfare against a constitutionally independent board, spending taxpayer money to fight the very constitutional framework he swore to defend. The board eventually surrendered, with one member calling it a “generational decision” that “circumvents the intent of the constitution.”

In Capital City Tree Service: Griffin took a case his own office had already closed in 2023, waited sixteen months, and filed a lawsuit designed to generate a headline — not to enforce the law, but to punish a company that refused to accept below-market rates.

The machine has a logic. It protects donors. It punishes those who challenge the flow of money. It uses the attorney general’s office not as a shield for Arkansans, but as a sword for the powerful. And when enforcement would be politically inconvenient — as with Kalshi — the machine simply surrenders and claims impotence.

Charles Shaw built something the hard way, one stump grinder at a time. Griffin is trying to tear it down with a press release.

The Toddler’s Lawyering Has to Stop

The state’s legal theory on price gouging is embarrassingly weak. They argue that a two-hour job billed at an eight-hour minimum produces an “effective” hourly rate that exceeds the 10 percent threshold during a declared disaster. But that’s not what the law says. The law compares the actual price charged before the emergency to the actual price charged during the emergency.

CCTS’s price before March 31, 2023: $1,000 per hour with an eight-hour minimum.

CCTS’s price after March 31, 2023: $1,000 per hour with an eight-hour minimum.

The state knows this. That’s why the price-gouging count is missing from their motion for partial summary judgment. They just hoped you wouldn’t read the filings.

This is toddler lawyering from our state’s top attorney, and it has to stop.

Where We Are Now

On May 13, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathleen Compton will hear arguments on dueling motions for summary judgment. The trial is set for June.

The state has moved to exclude Scallion’s testimony because his own investigation proves CCTS’s rates were market-appropriate, and because his parallel conduct (helping himself, abandoning Crutcher) is devastating to their case.

The state has moved for summary judgment on the paperwork counts because they know the price-gouging count is dead.

The defense has moved for summary judgment on everything because the evidence shows a 25-year-old Arkansas business with a consistent pricing structure and a trail of insurance company complaints that look a lot like retaliation.

The AG has also moved to exclude testimony from defense experts and has fought to keep the jury from hearing witness testimony on whether they thought they were price-gouged.

They don’t want a jury to see the full picture. Because the full picture doesn’t look like a press release, it looks like a machine.

We’ll be in the courtroom. We’ll report on every ruling.

The Last Word

Capital City Tree Service may win this case, they may lose. Either way, they have already paid a price that no judgment can restore: two years of legal fees, over a year of reputational damage and watching a press release spread faster than the evidence could follow.

That is the real cost of the machine. Not the $2.12 million in requested penalties. The real cost is the chilling effect, the message sent to every Arkansas business that dares to charge a fair price, to stand up to an insurance company, or to exist outside the machine’s permission structure.

We can’t remain silent on the attorney general anymore.

Griffin sent his message in February 2025. We’re sending one back in May 2026:

We read the documents, we watched the depositions. We followed the pattern from Kalshi to the Board of Corrections to this courtroom. And we will not let the press release be the final word.

The toddler’s lawyering, the weaponization of the AG’s office stops now. The selective enforcement — helping insiders, abandoning ordinary Arkansans, protecting insurers who refuse to pay — stops now.

The silence ends here.

Scott Perkins is a public policy analyst, investigative journalist, and columnist at Tracking Arkansas. He is a former licensed Arkansas insurance agent (property, casualty, and life), a former project manager and inspector for roofing companies, and a former board member of the Arkansas Self Insurers Association.

Share