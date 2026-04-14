The amendment form for HB1053 shows the "SPECIAL LANGUAGE - CODE AMENDMENT" label followed immediately by permanent changes to Arkansas Code Title 6 — no expiration date, no "not to be incorporated into the Arkansas Code" header. This is what the hybrid label looks like in practice.

The JBC Special Language Subcommittee meets at 8 a.m. Thursday. If the member amendments analyzed in this piece make it onto that agenda, it will be worth watching closely.

The 95th General Assembly’s Fiscal Session is barreling toward adjournment. On its face, this is a session about numbers: position counts, appropriation amounts, fund transfers. But a systematic review of member amendment documents from today’s Joint Budget Committee agenda — tabs C.1 through C.22 — reveals something else entirely.

The FY27 appropriations process is being used to move permanent changes into the Arkansas Code under a label that doesn’t exist in statute and has been growing in volume and scope across three consecutive fiscal sessions.

Key Context

Fiscal sessions exist for one purpose: appropriation bills. Article 5, Section 5(c)(1) of the Arkansas Constitution says so explicitly. If a member wants to move a non-appropriation bill during a fiscal session, two-thirds of each chamber must first vote to allow it to be considered — before it is even debated. That is not a vote to pass the bill. It is a vote to allow the bill to exist in the session at all.

Against that backdrop, a label appears repeatedly in this session’s member amendment batch that does not exist in statute: “SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT.”

The JBC Special Language Subcommittee’s own description states that special language governs the “fiscal and programmatic operations of state agencies” and is “generally temporary” — it allows transfers of appropriation, funds, positions, and programs; requires review or reporting by the Legislative Council or JBC; and places restrictions on or grants flexibility for certain agency actions. The Arkansas Department of Higher Education (ADHE) states it plainly: “special language is a temporary law that is not adopted into the Arkansas Code and only spans the biennium for which it is approved.”

Special language that fits ADHE’s definition is easy to identify. It carries a specific header — “SPECIAL LANGUAGE. NOT TO BE INCORPORATED INTO THE ARKANSAS CODE NOR PUBLISHED SEPARATELY AS SPECIAL, LOCAL AND TEMPORARY LAW” — and an explicit expiration date: “The provisions of this section shall be in effect only from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.”

The “SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT” provisions have neither marker. No not-to-be-codified header. No expiration date. They direct that specific Arkansas Code chapters “are amended to read as follows,” and will be codified permanently if enacted.

That distinction matters constitutionally. Genuine special language — temporary, operational, tied to a single appropriation cycle — moves through a fiscal session as part of an appropriation bill without triggering the 2/3 consideration requirement. That is appropriate. But a permanent code amendment is not an appropriation. Under Article 5, Section 5(c)(2), it is non-appropriation legislation that requires two-thirds of each chamber to approve consideration before it can be debated at all. Labeling it “special language” does not change what it is. It changes only the channel it moves through.

If any of these code changes genuinely belong in an appropriation bill because of a fiscal connection — and some have a plausible argument — the standard vehicle is a straight amendment to the bill itself, not special language. The “special language” wrapper adds nothing to a legitimate fiscal code amendment. Its only effect is to route a permanent code change through a channel designed for temporary operational instructions — and away from the constitutional vote that non-appropriation legislation requires.

This practice is not new. A review of prior fiscal sessions found three “SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT” provisions in 2022 and 11 in 2024, all referred to the JBC Special Language Subcommittee. Not all of them passed. The vehicle has existed and has been tolerated. What has changed in 2026 is volume and subject matter. The 2026 batch includes 14 provisions — covering academic content restrictions, AI authorization in medicine, research disclosure mandates, quarry permitting, and agricultural land acquisition notification — that are permanent, carry no expiration date, and in several cases have no direct connection to the fiscal or programmatic operations of the agencies whose appropriations they are riding.

Citizen takeaway: Permanent code amendments with no expiration date are moving through a fiscal session as special language — bypassing the constitutional vote that non-appropriation legislation requires — and the volume of provisions doing so has grown with every fiscal session since 2022.

Special Language Code Amendments by Legislator

Sen. Dan Sullivan

HB1053 (UALR Bowen Law School) New § 6-64-622: Permanently prohibits UALR Bowen School of Law from establishing any online degree program SB58 (Higher Education) New § 6-60-128: Permanently prohibits state-supported institutions from funding any chapter of the Middle East Studies Association

Pattern: These are permanent Arkansas Code changes, attached to university appropriation bills, with no expiration date. They are content-based restrictions on specific academic programs embedded in budget bills.

Sen. Clint Penzo

SB20 (DHS Division of Medical Services) § 20-77-147(b): Removes the chronic pain diagnosis requirement for the higher Medicaid lab services cap and replaces it with a DHS medical necessity standard; sets a $500 floor and $1,800 ceiling.

Pattern: The original cap tied the $1,800 ceiling to patients diagnosed with chronic pain or being treated for pain management. The new language removes that clinical trigger entirely and delegates the threshold to criteria established by the Department of Human Services. This is not a minor adjustment — it shifts who decides eligibility from the legislature to an executive agency, with no expiration date.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington

SB20 (DHS Division of Medical Services) New § 20-9-108: Authorizes AI to participate in prescription renewal decisions for Medicaid and state employee health plan patients HB1066 (Department of Energy and Environment) New § 15-55-101: Requires the Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to notify a city when issuing a quarry permit within city limits.

Pattern: The AI provision is the first Arkansas statute authorizing artificial intelligence in medical decision-making. It defines AI, establishes the conditions under which a healthcare professional may use it, and limits it to Medicaid and state employee health plan patients. This is new policy — not a fiscal parameter, not an operational instruction. It has no expiration date and will be codified permanently. The DEQ notice requirement is unrelated to appropriations.

Rep. Mary Bentley

SB20 (DHS Division of Medical Services) § 20-77-1901(7): Removes children’s hospitals from the “specialty hospital” definition; retains only cardiac hospitals SB36 (Department of Agriculture) New § 22-5-102: Requires the Department of Agriculture to notify county judges, quorum courts, and district legislators at least one month before purchasing land.

Pattern: The specialty hospital change affects which hospitals are subject to certain financial assessments — a consequential classification with downstream Medicaid funding implications. The land acquisition notification requirement is a transparency provision for agricultural land purchases with no fiscal mechanism whatsoever. Both are permanent code changes riding appropriation bills.

Sen. Mark Johnson

SB21 (DHS Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health) § 20-64-903(b): Adds faith-based treatment and recovery programs to the existing list of entities exempt from alcohol and drug abuse treatment licensure requirements.

Pattern: The existing exemption list already includes AA/NA and other 12-step programs, clergy, licensed professionals, and federal agency treatment programs. Faith-based recovery programs are added as item (5). The deregulation concern is real — these programs will operate without state licensure or oversight standards. The addition is permanent, with no expiration date.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw

SB3 (Shared Administrative Services) §§ 19-61-801(6)(A), 802(a)(1), 802(a)(2)(A), 802(b)(2), 802(d): Expands cooperative purchasing authority to municipalities; raises construction services threshold to $1,000,000 per procurement unit per fiscal year; adds detailed reporting requirements.

Pattern: This is four separate code amendments in a single member amendment. The expansion to municipalities is the most significant — it adds a new category of government entity to cooperative purchasing authority, not just a threshold change. The reporting requirements (contractor name, agency, cost, description) are also added to the permanent code. These have fiscal implications but are structured as permanent governance changes, not appropriation instructions.

Sen. Clarke Tucker

HB1064, Section 72 (Department of Finance and Administration) Special language only — not a code amendment. Temporarily redirects driver’s license reinstatement fees to four funds (State Police Retirement: $1,545,068; Judicial Fine Collection Enhancement: $3,390,177; State Administration of Justice: $5,204,654; DFA Office of Motor Vehicles: $450,546); expires June 30, 2027 HB1064, Section 73 § 27-22-209(d): Permanently changes how the motor vehicle registration reinstatement fee is deposited — from distribution under § 27-16-808 to general revenue under the Revenue Stabilization Law

Pattern: Two distinct provisions in the same amendment with different legal status. Section 72 is genuine special language — temporary, not coded, expires in 2027. Section 73 is a permanent code change to fee disposition with no expiration date. The permanent provision is the one that requires scrutiny.

Rep. Frances Cavenaugh / Sen. Justin Boyd / Sen. Joshua Bryant

HB1068 (Department of Finance and Administration) § 26-52-103(19): Excludes separately-stated credit card processing fees from the definition of “gross receipts” under the Arkansas Gross Receipts Act of 1941; effective the first day of the calendar quarter following enactment.

Pattern: This is a permanent sales tax base change. Sellers who charge customers a credit card processing fee — when that fee is separately stated on the invoice — can now exclude it from the taxable sales price. This is not an appropriation parameter. It has no expiration date.

Sen. Jim Dotson

SB58 (Department of Higher Education) New § 6-60-128: Requires faculty and employees of state-supported institutions to disclose the identity of each research sponsor in any public communication where the sponsor funded 50 percent or more of the research.

Pattern: A broad disclosure mandate covering legislative testimony, publications, and website postings. “Public communication” is defined expansively. This is a transparency and compliance requirement with no fiscal mechanism. No expiration date.

Rep. Julie Mayberry

HB1007, Section 26 (Public School Fund): Special language only. Requires the Department of Education to budget, allocate, and expend the full appropriated amount for the Better Chance Program; expires June 30, 2027 HB1007, Section 27 New § 6-45-106(d): Permanently requires Better Chance Program providers to receive a reimbursement rate not less than the 75th percentile of the current market rate as determined by the Arkansas Child Care Market Price Study

Co-sponsors: Representatives Childress, Clowney, A. Collins, Eaton, D. Garner, Hall, Holladay, Hudson, McCullough, M. McElroy, McNair, Painter, Puryear, J. Richardson, Richmond, Rye, Springer, Wooten; Senators Crowell, Caldwell, J. English, G. Leding, Rice, Simon.

Pattern: Two provisions working in tandem — Section 26 ensures the money is spent; Section 27 sets a permanent rate floor for how it’s spent. Section 26 is legitimate special language. Section 27 is a permanent code change. The coalition of 25 co-sponsors is genuinely bipartisan.

Rep. Howard Beaty, Jr.

HB1022 (Arkansas Development Finance Authority [ADFA]) New §§ 15-5-108, 15-5-109, 15-5-110: Establishes ADFA position titles and pay grades; authorizes merit pay and salary flexibility up to 20 percent above maximum for up to one-third of positions; creates a self-authorizing 20-position expansion pool.

Pattern: Three permanent code sections governing ADFA personnel. The expansion pool is the most consequential: the director may access up to 20 additional positions “at any time when the Director determines that the need exists,” with only an after-the-fact annual report required. This is not a fiscal parameter — it is a statutory authority for an executive director to unilaterally expand government headcount based on their own determination. No expiration date.

Whether these provisions appear on the JBC Special Language Subcommittee’s agenda on Thursday — and how the subcommittee handles them if they do — will say something about whether the legislature recognizes a distinction between temporary operational special language and permanent code amendments with no expiration date. The practice of routing "SPECIAL LANGUAGE — CODE AMENDMENT" provisions through the Subcommittee goes back to at least 2022 and has grown with each fiscal session. At some point, the question of what that label actually authorizes has to be answered. Thursday may be that moment, or it may not. Either way, we’ll be watching to see if the provisions analyzed in this briefing will move through the fiscal session attached to appropriation bills, without the markers that distinguish temporary law from permanent law, and without the recorded 2/3 consideration vote the Arkansas Constitution requires for non-appropriation legislation.

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