Political Commentary - Tracking Arkansas Editorial Board

The Tracking Arkansas team are two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the vacancy Rep. Carlton Wing left in House District 70 when he resigned to become CEO and Executive Director of Arkansas TV.

It’s a sentence we never imagined we’d write: We had to sue the Governor of Arkansas to be able to vote.

When Wing resigned, 30,000 residents of HD70 were left without representation. Under Arkansas law (specifically A.C.A. § 7-7-105), the governor has a constitutional duty to call a special election “as soon as possible” and within 150 days, or as soon as practicable after the 150th day. She had the statute and the deadline. She ignored both.

Instead, Sanders scheduled the special election for June 9, 2026. That’s 253 days after the vacancy, more than 100 days past the legal limit, and well after the April fiscal session, where our tax dollars got allocated. Thirty thousand people, unrepresented, while the legislature decided the budget.

Her explanation? An earlier date would be “impracticable or unduly burdensome,” even though there was a regular primary already scheduled for March 3.

She’d done the same thing to Franklin County and Senate District 26 a few weeks earlier, after the death of Sen. Gary Stubblefield, the face of Senate opposition to the proposed Franklin County prison. For SD26, the delay was petty retribution; for HD70, the Democrats were likely to flip the seat.

Cecil resident Colt Shelby sued on behalf of SD26; the experience would lead him to become the Libertarian Party’s nominee for governor. We joined the Democratic Party’s lawsuit in HD70 to represent the average voter with no party affiliation.

When we got into the courtroom, election officials testified they could run the election on time. They’ve done it before. The only burden that emerged was the governor’s apparent allergy to following the law.

Two circuit court judges agreed and forced an earlier date. We got our election. The winners are certified; our respective legislators are serving.

And Sanders is still in court.

She complied with the specific order under objection and then immediately appealed the underlying ruling. While everyone else moved on, she’s still pursuing those appeals. Because this was never really about the practicalities of running an election; it was about who gets to decide when the people have a voice. She wanted that to be her.

Stacking the Bench

Last week, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb unexpectedly recused herself from the HD70 and SD26 cases, along with three others. Chief Justice Karen Baker requested that the governor appoint a special justice to replace Webb, who said she would be “temporarily unavailable.”

Sanders appointed Cory Cox, and not for the first time.

When the LEARNS Act came before the Arkansas Supreme Court, Justice Cody Hiland recused himself. She appointed Cox, a registered lobbyist who spent $50,000 at her inauguration, to hear a case about her signature legislation.

The pattern repeats itself: appoint a lobbyist to a constitutionally independent check on the executive branch and turn it into a rubber stamp. Cox joins Jamie Barker, Grant Hodges, Chris Caldwell, and Judd Deere as charter members of The Capture Club.

Both plaintiffs’ legal teams have filed motions demanding his recusal. The arguments: Cox has a friendship with Stubblefield’s daughter, who was a witness in the SD26 case. Cox had conversations with her about the governor’s first proclamation and the possibility of a lawsuit, according to court filings. In the HD70 case, attorneys argue that the governor appointing a justice for a case she is a named party in violates the principles of due process. They argue Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge should be the one to appoint a special justice and has the legal authority to make an appointment if the governor fails to do so.

Sanders is once again trying to stack the deck against the people, for a moot issue now that the elections are done. The audacity.

Sanders is running Arkansas like a presidential campaign rehearsal. She treats the state constitution as a dry-erase board to be rewritten at will, and the people of North Little Rock, Sherwood and Franklin County as obstacles to manage on her way back to Washington. Every delay, every appeal, every hand-picked special justice is another brick in the launching pad.

The winners of HD70 and SD26 are seated. The people have their voices back, no thanks to the governor.

The only one trailing behind and fighting to keep these courtroom lights on is the woman who lost.

We had to sue the governor to vote. That was true on March 3, and it’s true today. It will be true for as long as we’re Tracking Arkansas.

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