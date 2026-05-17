Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition late Friday afternoon asking the Arkansas State Supreme Court to order Circuit Judge Tim Fox to dismiss Griffin’s lawsuit against the Board of Corrections for violating the state Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Griffin asked Fox to dismiss the lawsuit after the BOC voted 4-3 on March 30 to accept Griffin’s settlement offer, which would require admitting that current board member Lee Watson and former board chair Benny Magness violated FOIA. Watson and Magness asked the court to allow them to intervene in the case, arguing that they weren’t a party to the settlement negotiations and had not had a chance to defend themselves against the allegations.

Griffin asked the court to step in ahead of a Monday night deadline in Fox’s court to submit briefs on whether he should allow Watson and Magness to intervene. Griffin is asking the court to order responses by 4 p.m. Monday, though the Supreme Court has not yet set a response schedule. Watson and Magness, whose motion to intervene is still pending in circuit court, may also seek to respond.

Less than an hour before Griffin’s Friday filing, Tracking Arkansas published a story documenting that Post-Prison Transfer Board Chair and BOC member Boyce Hamlet is married to Lydia Hamlet, a senior assistant attorney general who makes $135,000 a year. Boyce voted to accept the settlements but did not disclose the conflict of interest to the whole board. Under Arkansas Code § 21-8-1001(a)(1), board members are prohibited from voting on matters in which they have a financial interest. Had Hamlet recused, the vote would have failed 3-3, and the settlements would not have been accepted. The AG’s office also did not disclose the conflict at the meeting.

The Representation Problem

On Jan. 23, Hamlet, along with Jamie Barker, Nathan Lee and Grant Hodges — all four appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — voted to fire its independent counsel, leaving it without legal representation to litigate the FOIA lawsuit and the AG’s appeal of the board’s lawsuit against the governor over the constitutionality of Acts 185 and 659 of 2023, which transferred the board’s supervisory powers over Department of Corrections leadership to the governor.

In his emergency petition, Griffin’s claims the board does, in fact, have legal representation. It’s a claim the circuit court already rejected and that the Supreme Court now needs to examine carefully.

The petition states that during settlement negotiations, the board was represented by Thomas Burns, the board’s staff attorney. But Burns has said in his own legal filings that he cannot represent the board, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

Fox addressed this directly at the May 4 hearing. When Assistant Attorney General Noah Watson told the court Burns had negotiated and signed off on the settlement, Fox noted that Burns had never appeared in the case on the board’s behalf, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“The board doesn’t have a lawyer,” Fox said.

Griffin’s emergency petition asserts the board was represented by counsel, citing the same Burns arrangement the circuit court had already found insufficient on the record.

The legal implications of negotiating with a board that has no legal representation call the validity of the accepted settlements into question. The board was asked to make sweeping legal admissions — that Acts 185 and 659 are constitutional, which reverses a circuit court ruling, and that named individuals violated FOIA — without independent counsel to advise its members on what they were conceding or whether those concessions were legally sound. Burns said he couldn’t represent the board; the AG’s office knew that and proceeded anyway. And the member who cast the deciding vote on those admissions had an undisclosed conflict of interest, with no independent attorney in the room to catch it.

What Watson Is Actually Fighting For

Watson’s stake in this proceeding is not abstract. If the settlement is allowed to go through, he is in danger of losing his seat on the board.

Amendment 33 allows removal of a board member for cause after notice and a hearing, with removal effective upon written approval of a majority of the board. The FOIA settlement creates the documented cause. The board is now 4-3 in Sanders’ favor.

Watson is intervening not only to protect his reputation — his removal gives Sanders a 5-2 majority with the ability to appoint his replacement without Senate confirmation, free of the narrow 19-vote fight that nearly blocked Barker.

Griffin’s emergency petition, if granted, would shut down the one proceeding where Watson has any ability to contest the admission that could be used to remove him.

Hamlet’s undisclosed vote didn’t just pass the settlements. It created the legal basis for removing a dissenting board member. He voted to hand his wife’s employer the tool to remove another obstacle to the governor’s full capture of the BOC.

‘In Compliance With Amendment 33’

Griffin’s petition describes the governor’s appointments to the board as made “in compliance with Amendment 33,” the constitutional provision designed to keep the board independent of the executive branch. That sentence papers over everything.

The circuit court blocked Sanders’ attempt to usurp the board’s authority as unconstitutional. The governor appointed three members shortly after: a former staffer and current lobbyist, a deputy Secretary of State and a former Medicaid fraud investigator in Griffin’s office who is married to an attorney in the AG’s office. The board had no independent legal counsel. Griffin’s office negotiated a settlement with an unrepresented, conflicted board that surrendered the constitutional position it had been winning in court.

Griffin is now asking the Supreme Court to accept all of that as Amendment 33 working as intended.

The Court Griffin Chose

The emergency petition lands before a court Tracking Arkansas has previously documented as machine-aligned. In March, this series reported on the 5-2 ruling in Gamble v. State, in which a Supreme Court majority solicited arguments to overturn a 24-year precedent that neither party had asked it to revisit. Justice Barbara Webb, who authored that majority opinion, paid $180,000 to Gilmore Davis Barker Group as campaign consultants — the same firm that employs Jamie Barker, the BOC chair who fired independent counsel, presided over the settlement votes and is currently named in his official capacity as a defendant in the emergency petition.

Justices Nicholas Bronni and Cody Hiland enjoyed a ballot advantage due to legislation passed by Rep. David Ray, Griffin’s paid “campaign manager” and Sen. Ben Gilmore, whose brother Jon is the founding partner of Gilmore Davis Barker Group. Webb, Bronni, Hiland and Justice Rhonda Wood have received campaign contributions from machine PACs, including Griffin’s Jobs and Growth PAC, Ray’s RAY PAC, Ben Gilmore’s Base Point PAC, Gilmore Strategy Group PAC and Sanders’ Team SHS PAC.

Griffin is asking that court to act on an emergency basis before Monday’s deadlines, before Fox can formally grant the intervention, and before the Hamlet conflict potentially enters the circuit court record.

The circuit court judge already told Griffin to choose: tear up the settlement or fight for it. Griffin chose a third option — run to a friendlier court and ask it to end the case before the record gets any worse.

The Arkansas Machine is an investigative series documenting how a network of political dynasties, lobbyists and financiers has turned one of America’s states into a private enterprise — where prisons are profit centers, elections are foregone conclusions, and you are the customer, not the citizen. This is the playbook for the hollowing out of American democracy, written in real time. Find the whole series here.

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